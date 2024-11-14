Catalogues are available for the monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale organised by Taaffe Auctions.

Dairy offering at Dungannon on Thursday, November 21
The forthcoming show and sale on Thursday, 21st November is generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds and commences at 11.30am sharp.
Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed an entry of 160 fresh calved heifers and young cows, one in-calf heifer and two service age Holstein bulls.
First into the salering will be two pedigree bulls from Philip and Simon Haffey’s Glasson prefix at Portadown. Aged between 12 and 15 months-old, they hail from the noted Erle cow family and are bred from dams classified up to EX95.
Lot 3 is an in-calf heifer consigned by JK Genetics. She boasts a superb pedigree from the Shakira cow family. Her third dam is Erbacres Shakira EX97.
The milking portion of the catalogue boasts 160 fresh calved heifers and young cows.
Consignors include: Ards (19), Bloomhill, Derrymore, Drumard/Drumgoon (60), Dunbanard, Friary, Garaba, Happy, Hilltara (21), Modelfarm (10), Mountainview (12), Newry, Kilvergan, Simlahill and Topstall.
The females selling are bred from top AI bulls such as Parfect, Rubels-Red, Ranger-Red, Shield-Red, Plinko, De-Su Envoy, Rubicon, Lambda, Denovo Cabo, Denovo Crosby, Chief, Applejax, Denovo Kenmore, EIfle, Denovo Evident and Denovo Afton.
View the catalogue on-line at www.taaffauctions.com, or follow Taaffe Auctions and Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook pages for updates and pictures from the various consignors.
Online bidding will be available on sale day via Marteye.ie.
Further details from Michael or Brian at Taaffe Auctions, tel: 00353 41 9881288.
