Their CV is getting longer by the year, fantastic performance to top the Mighty NIPA in successive races, not done many times.

NIPA Race/Date

2nd Dale Old Bird Sat 8th June 2022 – Liberated at 8.15am in a North-West wind

NIPA 2nd Dale Old Bird Open 491/6,820 –

1-1E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1235, 2-2E G Buckley & Son 1235, 3-3E R Buckley Annaghmore 1231, 4-4E Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1230, 5-5E Davy Calvin 1230, 6-6E G Buckley & Son 1229, 7-7E Davy Calvin 1229, 8-8E Davy Calvin 1228, 9-9E G Marsden Hills & Maze 1228, 10-10E Alan Craig Laurelvale 1228, 1-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1224, 12-2G Ron Williamon 1223, 13-11E R Calvin & Daughter 1218, 14-12E Dowey Bros Laurelvale 1217, 15-13E R Calvin & Daughter 1217, 16-3G Ron Williamson 1215, 17-14E Rafferty & Toman Gilford & Dist 1215, 18-4G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1215, 19-15E R Buckley Annaghmore 1212, 20-1B J Eagleson& Sons Ballymena & Dist 1212.

NIPA Section A 2nd Dale 32/454 – K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1181, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1170, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1156, D Carolan Coalisland & Dist 1156, K Murphy 1155, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1151, 1150, K Morton & Son 1147, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1144, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1142.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 10/188 – K Murphy 1170, B Morgan 1156, D Carolan 1156, K Murphy 1155, R Corey 1138, B Morgan 1137.

Coleraine Premier HPS 14/169 – J Hanson 1151, 1150, M & J Howard & Son 1148, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1144, S Diamond 1142, T Steele 1138.

Cookstown Social 6/102 – K Morton & Son 1181, 1147, J Campbell & Son 1111, 1106, G & S Smith 1099, K Morton & Son 1085.

Dungannon & District 2/4 – G & H Boyd 980, 922, 784.

Windsor Social 4/52 – B & R Watton 1143, 1080, R & J Parke 1059, 1058, R Gage 1054, R & J Parke 1042.

NIPA Section B 2nd Dale 72/927 – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1212, 1172, S & N Maginty West End 1172, J Millar Randalstown 1171, Sam Murphy Muckamore 1170, D Dixon Ballymoney 1169, G Gibson Cullybackey 1168, 1167, A Darragh Cullybackey 1165, J Eagleson & Sons 1163.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/84 – J Smyth & Son 1146, J & K Balmer 1138, T Whyte 1124, J Smyth & Son 1116, 1101, J & K Balmer 1097.

Ballymoney HPS 13/169 – D Dixon 1169, A & M Boyle 1162, D Devenney 1144, D Dixon 1140, A & M Boyle 1135, M Gamble & Son 1130.

Ballymoney West Combine 5/42 – M Gamble & Son 1130, Young & Gibson 1110, W Rodgers 1027, W Blair 898.

Broughshane & District 2/15 – D Houston & Son 1038, 983, J Getty 981, 951.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/55 – J Eagleson & Sons 1212, 1172, 1163, 1156, 1144, 1125.

Cullybackey HPS 10/148 – G Gibson 1158, 1167, A Darragh 1165, 1160, G Gibson 1158, S & N Doherty 1156.

Crumlin & District 7/120 – K Carson & Son 1120, R & S Hope 1120, 1112, 1106, McConville Bros 1099, 1098.

Harryville HPS 3/18 – Rock & Moore 1141, S Crawford 1090, Rock & Moore 1034, 1025, 1015, 1003.

Kells & District HPS 4/39 – H Boyd 1112, A Barkley & Son 1108, Surgenor Bros 1105, H Boyd 1098, Surgenor Bros 1093, H Turkington 1071. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1108, Surgenor Bros 1105, H Turkington 1053, Surgenor Bros 995, A Barkley & Son 975.

Muckamore HPS 7/138 – S Murphy 1170, A Steele 1150, S Murphy 1131, S & J Bones 1129, S Murphy 1124, 1124.

Randalstown HPS 5/61 – J Millar 1171, 1140, 1138, Stewart Bros 1124, 1085, W & W Gilbert 1070.

Rasharkin &District HPS 6/31 – A C & T Tweed 1141, F Barkley 1127, H Cubitt 1097, F Barkley 1089, W J & R J Reid 1082, J Millar & Son 1063.

West End 1/10 – S & N Maginty 1172, 1139, 1098, 1088, 1074, 1018.

NIPA Section C 2nd Dale 88/1185 – M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1211, J & D Braniff Glen 1198, G & R Lawrie Ballyclare & Dist 1183, Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare & Dist 1182, G McKenna Eastway 1180, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1176, Crawford & Robinson Larne & Dist 1173, J & D Braniff 1171, 1169, Armstrong & McAllister Ligoniel & Dist 1169.

NIPA Section D 2nd Dale 48/635 – J Gregory & Sons Colin 1183, Lavery Bros Hills & Maze 1182, O & M Monaghan Colin 1175, Lavery Bros 1171, 1171, 1171, P & K McCarthy Trinity 1164, O & M Monaghan 119, Lavery Bros 1148, J Gregory & Sons 1147.

NIPA Section E 2nd Dale 110/1754 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1235, 1235, R Buckley Annaghmore 1231, Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1230, 1230, G Buckley & Son 1229, Davy Calvin 1229, 1228, G Marsden Hills & Maze 1228, Alan Craig Laurelvale 1228.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 12/208 – G Buckley & Son 1235, 1235, R Buckley 1231, G Buckley & Son 1229, R Buckley 1212, R Telford 1200.

Armagh HPS 9/130 – R Parkes & Son 1200, I Parkes & Son 1172, 1155, G & A Campbell 1146, Ian Blair 1139, G & A Campbell 1135.

Beechpark Social 5/73 – D Mawhinney & Son 1129, 1114, G McEvoy 1102, S J McCullough 1100, 1088, D Mawhinney & Son 1083.

Bondhill Social 3/116 – Davy Calvin 1230, 1230, 1229, 1228, 1203, 118.

Edgarstown HPS 12/190 – G & C Simmons 1201, S & E Buckley 1170, Mullen Bros 1147, D Love 1143, 1138, T McClean1132. Team Simmons make it a double winning Dale and topping a fine day off with taking the top spot from Fermoy/5 Bird. Our winner was also 1st club from INFC Skibbereen only on Tuesday that’s 3x1sts for this hen. She’s raced on roundabout system and is the best of the Rea rockets - Robert Rea, well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District 7/102 – Rafferty & Toman 1215, A Feeney & Son 1209, Rafferty & Toman 1162, P & R Moody 1156, A Feeney & Son 1153, T Wilson 1152.

Laurelvale 9/140 – A Craig 1228, Dowey Bros 1217, A Craig 1192, 1186, j dowey 1169, C Brown 1161.

Loughgall 5/118 – R Calvin & Daughter 1218, 1217, 1185, 1157, JOHN McGeary 1143, D C & P McArdle 1143.

Lurgan Social 16/179 – J P Nelson 1154, C J & B Ferris 1149, 1145, 1145, R Adamson 1143, C J & B Ferris 1135.

Markethill HPS 671 – Humphries & Baird 1159, 1148, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1147, Humphries & Baird 1125, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1124, R McCracken 1123.

Monaghan HPS 8/111 – K Allister 1164, P McFadden 1155, K Allister 1150, P McFadden 1138, K Allister 1127, 1127.

Portadown & Drumcree 5/98 – J Whitten & Son 1180, 1161, B Creaney 1154, 1129, 1119, J Whitten & Son 1113.

Meadows 5/80 – H T & J Larkin 1180, Larkin Bros 1152, A Larkin 1150, G Douglas 1146, 1130, 1129.

NIPA Section F 2nd Dale 50/657 – K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1132, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1115, McGimpsey Bros Ards 1110, R Straney Killyleagh Cent 1107, Burgess & Brennan 1106, 1096, R Shaw Corrigs 1091, R Straney 1086, K Murray 1083, D Shaw Bangor 1083, C Healy Killyleagh Cent 1082.

NIPA Section G 2nd Dale 43/948 – Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1224, 1223, 1215, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1215, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1212, Ron Williamson 1210, 1210, 1207, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1207, Ron Williamson 1204.

NIPA Section H 2nd Dale 48/260 – K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1153, 1109, C Fox Amelia Earhart 1089, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1077, K Armstrong 1049, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1020, 1019, Glen duddy Limavady 1015, R Witherow Limavady 1015, 997.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 4/10 – C Fox 1089, E Quigley 877.

Derry & District 11/54 – R Gallagher 971, J & G Ramsey 970, Cooley Bros 942, D Canning 934, J & G Ramsey 896, D Canning 888.

Foyle RPS 7/30 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1077, Barry Hart 959, Paul Maxwell Jnr 844, P Maxwell 842, Paul Maxwell Jnr 796, John Coyle 781.

Limavady 8/73 – Glen Duddy 1015, R Witherow 1015, 997, H Crawford 965, 918, A O’Hara 880.

Londonderry RPS 3/11 – N Murray 759, 751, 737, S Gallagher 708.

Maiden City 7/35 – Concannon Bros 964, P McLaughlin 948, D Hamilton 940, Concannon Bros 854, J McConomy 829, Concannon Bros 826.

Mourne & District HPS 3/30 – David Booth 1102, 1086, 1083, 1041, 1031, C & C Reid 1007.

Omagh & District 2/20 – K Armstrong 1153, 1109, 1049, A Kelly 1020, 1019, K Armstrong 950.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 6/27 – Dominic MGranaghan 779, John White 699, Dominic McGranaghan 675, Iggy Deazley 646.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Dale 08/06/24

Johnston Eagleson & Sons win1st & 2nd Combine & Section From Dale

The second channel race of the season was again from Dale in Wales. Liberation took place on Saturday 8th June at 8.15am in north north westerly winds. Like the previous week it turned out another tough race and again the returns were very good. Best in the Mid Antrim Combine for the third time this season were Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & District. They timed their yearling chequer pied hen at 13.38pm flying 222 miles to the lofts on the Cullybackey Road to record 1212ypm, and win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 20th Open Nipa 6850 birds. Sire of their latest Section winner is a Lambrecht cock brought in from England and the dam, a double Combine winner is the best of Paddy & William McManus's old lines of Louis Thijs and Van Der Wegen. The dam's cv now reads winner of 2 x 1st Combines and 2 x 3rd Combines and dam of 3 x 1st Combine winners plus many more top ten positions. The Eagleson loft was also runner up in both the Combine and Section with their second arrival 11 minutes later on 1172. This 3yo blue cock has now been twice 2nd Combine having been beaten by half a yard from Roscrea last season. Sire Van den Bulck x Herman Custer and dam Vermeerbergen from clubmate Keith Kernohan and is from one of Keith's top stock cocks "Speedy". That's three 1st Combine winners and two 1st Section winners for the loft this season.

John Miller was best in Randalstown on 1171 and 3rd Combine with a blue yearling cock racing on widowhood. This cock was bred from a direct Luc Vervoort hen. Two channel wins on the trot for John. Gary Gibson won Cullybackey on 1168 with a dark celibate yearling hen. The sire a son of Danny Dixon's "Champion Heartbreaker" and the dam bred by Davy Jackson, is from his Mullingar Open winner Davy's Pride.

Jimmy Smyth & Son had the Ahoghill winner on 1146 with a dark cheq yearling hen from Mark Milliken of Rasharkin. Last season as a youngster this hen was placed 97th Open in the Dale YB National and a fortnight later 102nd Open in the tough Nipa Skibbereen YB National.

Anne, Chris and Tommy Tweed were best in Rasharkin on 1141 with a yearling chequer hen bred off a pair from Jeff Greenaway. Rock & Moore won Harryville on 1141 with a 2yo blue hen sitting a week on eggs. Sire from Gerard Dealeny is Van Den Bulck with a touch of Jacobs and dam Jimmy's 1st Open Nipa Penzance hen "Elizabeth" Harry Boyd won Kells on 1112 with a 2yo blue Vandenabeele cock and Davy Houston & Son were winners in Broughshane on 1038.

Mid Antrim Combine Dale (2) 43/488 - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1212, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1172, J Miller Randalstown 1171, D Dixon Rasharkin 1169, G Gibson Cullybackey 1168, G Gibson Cullybackey 1167, A Darragh Cullybackey 1165, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1163, A Darragh Cullybackey 1160, G Gibson Cullybackey 1158, S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1156, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1156, G Gibson Cullybackey 1152, A Darragh Cullybackey 1151, S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1150, G Gibson Cullybackey 1150, A Darragh Cullybackey 1146, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1146, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1144, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1143, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1141

Rock & Moore Harryville 1141, J Miller Randalstown, G Gibson Cullybackey, D Dixon Rasharkin, J Miller Randalstown 1138, J Balmer Ahoghill 1138, A Darragh Cullybackey 1134, A Darragh Cullybackey 1134, G Gibson Cullybackey 1131, C Moore Cullybackey 1129, F Barkley Rasharkin 1127, D Dixon Rasharkin 1127, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1125, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1125.

Mid Antrim Combine Les Mairs OB Points Cup - Dale (2) & Fermoy & 5 Bird

J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 491 , G Gibson Cullybackey 414, A Darragh Cullybackey 319, D Dixon Rasharkin 267, H Cubitt Rasharkin 172, D Magill 157

S Johnston & Son Ballymena 152 , Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 135 , S Crawford 93 , J Smyth & Son 86, F Barkley Rasharkin 83 , Blair & Rankin Ballymena 75, Stewart Bros 73 , Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 69 , J & J Greer Cullybackey 69.

Champion’s League Knock Out Q/F - Winners in capitals

J & J Greer Cullybackey v J EAGLESON & SONS Ballymena 1212

Blair & Rankin Ballymena 0 v MRS & MRS ROBINSON Cullybackey 1143

A Darragh Cullybackey 1165 v D DIXON Rasharkin 1169

G GIBSON Cullybackey 1168 v S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1118.

Mid Antrim Combine Knock Out last Q/F - Winners in capitals

T Whyte Ahoghill 1124 v G GIBSON Cullybackey 1168

Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 0 v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS Ahoghill 1078

Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1143 v J SMYTH & SON Ahoghill 1146

S Crawford Harryville 1090 v H CUBITT Rasharkin 1097. Mervyn Eagleson PO Mid Antrim.

Coleraine Triangle 2nd Dale – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1151, 1150, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1148, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1144,B & R Watton Windsor Soc 1143, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1142, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1138, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1137, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1133, 1131, 1125, J Hanson 1125, 1124, 1124, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1122, S Diamond 1120, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1116, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1112, L Hanson & Son 1105, T McCrudden 1105.

City of Derry Fed 2nd Dale – C Fox Amelia Earhart 1089, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1077, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 971, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 970, Concannon Bros Maiden City 964, Barry Hart Foyle 959, P McLaughlin Maiden City 948, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 942, D Hamilton Maiden City 940, D Canning Derry & Dist 934, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 896, D Canning 888, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 877, R Gallagher 865, Concannon Bros 854, L & M Moran 853, 846, Paul Maxwell Jnr 844, P Maxwell Foyle 842, J & G Ramsey 840, L & M Moran 835, J McConomy Maiden City 829, Concannon Bros 826, Pau Maxwell Jnr 796, John Coyle Foyle 781.

Foyle Valley Combine 2nd Dale - City of Derry Fed 2nd Dale – C Fox Amelia Earhart 1089, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1077, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 971, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 970, Concannon Bros Maiden City 964, Barry Hart Foyle 959, P McLaughlin Maiden City 948, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 942, D Hamilton Maiden City 940, D Canning Derry & Dist 934.

The NIPA have released in Dale at 9.00am in full sunshine with a light North wind and your birds cleared well. Glen Buckley & Son score 1st & 2nd Open NIPA.

NIPA Race/Date

1st Dale Saturday 1st June 2024 – Liberated at 9.00am in a Lt North wind.

NIPA Open 1st Dale 519/9,439 –

1-1E G Buckley & on Annaghmore 1205, 2-2E G Buckley & Son 1204, 3-3E R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1203, 4-4E Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1183, 5-5E Davy Calvin 1193, 6-6E Davy Calvin 1183, 7-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1182, 8-7E Davy Calvin 1180, 9-8E R Calvin & Daughter 1169, 10-9E Larkin Bros Meadows 1169, 11-1A B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1169, 12-G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1166, 13-10E G Buckley & Son 1165, 14-3G Ron Williamson 1164, 15-11E Larkin Bros 1164, 16-12E Keith Allister Monaghan 1163 17-13E John Greenaway Bondhill Soc 1161, 18-1B A Darragh Cullybackey 1159, 19-14E R Calvin & Daughter 1157, 20-2A T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1157.

NIPA Section A 1st Dale 45/756 – B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1169, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 117, K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1152, 1148, B Morgan 1146, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1144, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1140, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1137, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1137, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1136.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 15/317 – B Morgan 1169, 1146, KMurphy 1137, G & G Larmour 1136, 1128, R Shields 1119.

Coleraine Premier HPS 17/266 – T McCrudden 1157S Diamond 1144, R McAlary 1140, J Hanson 1137, L Hanson & Son 1136, J Hanson 1132.

Cookstown Social 5/81 – K Morton & Son 1152, 1148, J Campbell & Son 1121, 1112, K Morton & Son 1109, 1099.

Dungannon & District 5/77 – B Isbaner 1112, 1096, 1094, 1057, 1056, 1032.

Windsor Social 9/137 – R & J Parke 1101, A Parke 1089, W Donaghy Son & Grandson 1063, A Parke 1061, C Morrow & Son 1057.

NIPA Section B 1st Dale 68/1097 – A Darragh Cullybackey 1159, H Boyd Kells & Dist 1155, A Darragh 1154, 1154, H Boyd 1150, 1143, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1140, S Murphy Muckamore 1137, G Gibson Cullybackey 1135, 1133.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/91 – J Smyth & Son 1097, 1091, T Whyte 1087, Young McManus & Sons 1085, T Whyte 1085, G Jackson 1078.

Ballymoney HPS 19/317 – A & M Boyle 1119, D Dixon 1106, C McCook 1090, D Dixon 1089, 1089, 1088.

Ballymoney West Combine 7/86 – W Rodgers 1070, J McConaghie 1063, Young & Gibson 1038, Curry & Gilmore 1027, W Blair 984, S Torrens 981.

Broughshane & District 3/19 – D Houston & Son 1028, J Getty 816.

Ballymena & District HPS 7/92 – J Eagleson & Sons 1140, 1126, Blair & Rankin 1119, J Eagleson & Sons 1114, S Johnston & Son 1101, 1092.

Cullybackey HPS 9/213 – A Darragh 1159, 1154, 1154, G Gibson 1135, 1133, 1132.

Crumlin & District 8/207 – J Harkness 1109, McConville Bros 1107, Fleming Bros 1103, McConville Bros 1090, 1078, Fleming Bros 1075.

Harryville HPS 5/44 – S Crawford 1120, 1089, 1074, Rock & Moore 1065, R H Celements 1058, S Crawford 1053. Sam Crawford winning dale with his grizzle hen she was 3rd club last year from dale we sam got 3 with a lite this year's she's been 4th Roscrea 2nd Roscrea 1st Fermoy now wins dale she breed by Chris's Houston p&d cros Darren Hunt. Great we hen she is well done m8 ur going well no more tips lol. D Magill PO.

Kells & District HPS 5/54 – H Boyd 1155, 1150, 1143, 1114, A Barkley & Son 1013, H Boyd 1007. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Boyd 1050, A Barkley & Son 1013, H Boyd 1007, Surgenor Bros 981, Gregg Bros 980.

Muckamore HPS 8/182 – S Murphy 1137, 1106, 1106, A & E Bell 1103, A Steele 1096, D J Thompson 1096.

Randalstown HPS 6/67 – J Millar 1119, 1106, 1088, Stewart Bros 1074, 1068, 1064.

Rasharkin &District HPS 6/37 – H Cubitt 1111, F Barkley 1108, 1089, J Millar & Son 1074, Steele & McNeill 1054, 1035.

West End 1/21 – S & N Maginty 1101, 1089, 1062, 1050, 1045, 1044.

NIPA Section C 1st Dale 79/1283 – J & D Braniff Glen 1146, D McEHONE Eastway 1142, M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1136, Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare & Dist 1134, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1130, J & D Braniff 1130, M/M B McNeilly 1130, Dunwoody Bros Ligoniel & Dist 1124, Grattan Bros Eastway 1123, J & D Braniff 1122.

NIPA Section D 1st Dale 64/1173 – J Gregory & Sons Colin 1151, O & M Monaghan Colin 1146, J Gregory & Sons 1134, P & J Boal Dromore 1132, J McAlorum & Son Trinity RPC 1128, Tomlinson & Wilson Dromore 1124, O & M Monaghan 1125, P & K Braniff Colin 1122, D Johnston Derriaghy 1122, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1121.

NIPA Section E 1st Dale 135/3094 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1205, 1204, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1203, Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1193, 1193, 1183, 1180, R Calvin & Daughter 1169, Larkin Bros Meadows 1169, G Buckley & Son 1165.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 14/361 – G Buckley & Son 1205, 1204, 1165, P Boyd 1155, 1152, G Buckley & Son 1151.

Armagh HPS 9/220 – R Parkes & Son 1156, P Duffy 1140, R Parkes & Son 1134, 114, K Shannon 1132, P Duffy 1127.

Beechpark Social 10/158 – H Lynch & Son 1127, D Mawhinney & Son 1117, G McEvoy 1111, D Mawhinney & Son 1090, 108, S & L McCullough 1088.

Bondhill Social 3/208 – D Calvin 1193, 1193, 1183, 1180, John Greenaway 1161, D Calvin 1156.

Edgarstown HPS 16/363 – S & E Buckley 1153, G & C Simmons 1141, R Bell & Sons 1139, T McClean 1137, D Love 1134, S & E Buckley 1130. Well done to Simon & Eirc winning todays race and the first of the season for the partnership there winner a blue flight Soojents cock down from the best of Blaine Mcevoy breeding, he was 2nd club Penzance Classic last year. He also picked up the pools today for good measure. Well done to all in the result Simmo PO.

Gilford & District 12/212 – C & H Beattie 1124, A Feeney & Son 1123, P & R Moody 1113, Rafferty & Toman 1108, 1104, A Feeney & Son 1101.

Laurelvale 9/231– Alan Craig 1144, 1139, 1137, Dowey Brs 1134, Alan Craig 1125, 1121.

Loughgall 6/221 – R Calvin & Daughter 1203, 1169, 1157, 1151, 1149, 1148.

Lurgan Social 20/404 – C J & B Ferris 1150, 1145, R Adamson 1138, C J & B Ferris 1135, D Carville & Son 1132, C J & B Ferris 1126.

Markethill HPS5/64 – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1148, 1148, Humphries & Baird 1145, 1142, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1121, 1117.

Monaghan HPS 11/257 – K Allister 1163, S O’Brien 1146, R Mulligan 1142, Cooney Bros 1139, K Allister 1128, S O’Brien 1125.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 1156, A McDonald 1152, J Whitten & Son 1151, 1138, 1136, Sloan & Reid 1129. Great day racing from J Whitten & Son winning their 6th race of the season, timing a Hereman Ceuster that has now won 3 1st’s. Well done to all in the Top 10

Meadows 6/129 – Larkin Bros 1169, 1164, 1143, 1141, G Douglas 1127, Larkin Bros 1125.

NIPA Section F 1st Dale 41/634 – Foster Connor & Parry Corrigs 1068, P Brown & Son Corrigs 1060, K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1056, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1056, W & L Robinson Comber Cent 1055, 1045, Burgess & Brennan 1054, 1043, 1042, R Shaw Corrigs 1042.

NIPA Section G 1st Dale 34/997 – Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1182, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1166, Ron Williamsdon 1164, J J McCabe Millvale 1148, Ron Williamson 1146, 1138, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1133, 1133, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1133, Ron Williamson 1132.

NIPA Section H 1st Dale 53/405 – Ken Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1137, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1092, 1087, Ken Armstrong 1086, 1065, A Kelly 1065, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1029, John White Strabane & Dist 1024, Concannon bros Maiden City 1013, A Kelly 1010.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 7/27 – Lexi McCloskey 817, 704. Amelia Earhart club results from Dale 1. Well I’m absolutely buzzing for Lexi only man to clock on the day out of Dale in the club. This man does a lot of work in the club, this is his first win in 5 years, congratulations Lexi and well done lad. Jimmy Quigley PO.

Derry & District 14/93 – L & M Moran 985, 973, J & G Ramsey 971, D Canning 970, A McCrudden 960, 959.

Foyle RPS 6/40 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1029, 1003, 997, 954, 877, 824.

Limavady 7/71– R Witherow 1133, L Miller 970, R Witherow 960, R McIlmoyle 946, W Kearney 935, A O’Hara 892.

Londonderry RPS 4/26 – J Cassidy 785, 753.

Maiden City 12/79 – Concannon Bros 1013, J & B Knox 966, D Hamilton 917, Concannon Bros 859, R Lyle 837, P & M Healy 823.

Mourne & District HPS -

Omagh & District 4/44 – K Armstrong 1137, A Kelly 1092, 1097, K Armstrong 1086, 1065, A Kelly 1065.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 13/123 – J White 1024, N McGavign 1005, R Monteith 989, N McGavigan 948, P Walters 900, N McGavigan 839.

Mid Antrim Combine - Nipa Dale 01/06/24

Top result for Alan Darragh of Cullybackey

The first channel race of the season was flown from Dale in Pembrokeshire in Wales. The birds were liberated on Saturday morning at 9.00am in light northerly winds and as expected a tough race followed. Alan Darragh had the card of the day in the local area timing three early birds in Cullybackey at 14.38pm and two more at 14.39pm to win 1st, 3rd & 4th Mid Antrim Combine 1st, 3rd & 4th Section B and 18th, 28th & 29th Open Nipa with 9439 birds competing. Alan's first bird doing 1159 is a 2yo blue w/f cock bred by John Wheatcroft of England. This cock has an excellent channel record having last season won 1st Club, 3rd Combine, 5th Section and 39th Open Nipa from 1st Talbenny and the following week 1st Club, 1st Combine, 2nd Section and 13th Open from 2nd Talbenny. Alan's second pigeon a 3yo blue hen is a sister to the first bird and his third bird timed a 2yo blue chequer hen won 1st Combine, 1st Section and 9th Open in the 2022 Nipa YB National from Talbenny.

Runner up in the Combine on 1155 was Harry Boyd who had the top four in Kells & District and was winning the club for the fifth time this season. Harry's latest winner a 2yo red Soontjen cock racing on widowhood is bred from a grandson of Ray Forbes famous Shifty cock and finishes the day with 2nd Section & 27th Open Nipa.

Johnston Eagleson & Sons were best in Ballymena & District and the Town on 1140 with a blue chequer pied yearling hen winning her fourth prize of the season including 6th Section Roscrea and 6th Section Dale. The sire is Van Den Bulck from LPW and the dam is a daughter of Martin Graham's "Champion Denman" when paired to a top Lambrecht stock hen from Danny Dixon of Dunloy.

Sam Crawford was best in Harryville on 1120 followed by John Miller who had the winner in Randalstown on 1119 with a 2yo mealy widowhood cock off Frank Sheader stock. Harold Cubitt won Rasharkin on 1111 with the same 2yo blue widowhood cock that won Roscrea the previous weekend finishing 2nd in the Mid Antrim Combine. The sire was given to Harold as a youngster by clubmates John & Mark Milliken and the sire which won four races for Harold is off a bird he purchased at a clearance sale in Chimney Corner in 2012 from a Mr Belshaw of Drumnavaddy. Jimmy Smyth & Son had the top two in Ahoghill with the winner doin 1097. The parents of Jimmy's 2yo cheq hen sitting eggs were from Sam Murphy who races in Muckamore. Davy Houston & Son were best in Broughshane on 1028.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Dale 49/661 - A Darragh Cullybackey 1159, H Boyd Kells 1155, A Darragh Cullybackey 1154, A Darragh Cullybackey 1154, H Boyd Kells 1143, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1140, G Gibson Cullybackey 1135, G Gibson Cullybackey 1133, G Gibson Cullybackey 1132, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1126, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1124, A Darragh Cullybackey 1123, S Crawford Harryville 1120, J Miller Randalstown 1119, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1119

G Gibson Cullybackey 1114, H Boyd Kells 1114, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1114, A Darragh Cullybackey 1112, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1111, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1111, G Gibson Cullybackey 1110, A Darragh Cullybackey 1110

A Darragh Cullybackey 1110, A Darragh Cullybackey 1109, F Barkley Rasharkin 1108, D Dixon Rasharkin 1106, J Miller Randalstown 1106, G Gibson Cullybackey 1103, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1101, A Darragh Cullybackey 1100, S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1097, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1097, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1092, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1091, D Dixon Rasharkin 1089, S Crawford Harryville 1089, F Barkley Rasharkin 1089, D Dixon Rasharkin 1089, D Dixon Rasharkin 1088.

Mid Antrim Combine Les Mairs OB Points Cup Dale - G Gibson Cullybackey 291, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 284, A Darragh Cullybackey 240, H Cubitt Rasharkin 166, D Dixon Rasharkin 150, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 113, D Magill 101, S Crawford 93, J Smyth & Son 79, Stewart Bros 73, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 71, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 70, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 69, J & J Greer Cullybackey 69, F Barkley Rasharkin 69.

Mid Antrim Combine Knock Out last 16 - Winners in capitals

J SMYTH & SON Ahoghill 1097 v Bye.

H CUBITT Rasharkin 1111 v W McFetridge Rasharkin 1020.

STEELE & McNEILL Rasharkin 1054 v RJ & WJ Reid Rasharkin 0.

MR & MRS ROBINSON Cullybackey 1124 v S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1101.

G GIBSON Cullybackey 1135 v D Dixon Rasharkin 1106.

Rock & Moore Harryville 1065 v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS Ahoghill 1085.

J & M Milliken Rasharkin 0 v S CRAWFORD Harryville 1120.

T WHYTE Ahoghill 1087 v Bye.

Champions League Knock Out last 16 - Winners in capitals

BLAIR & RANKIN Ballymena 1119 v J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1097.

J & J GREER Cullybackey 1087 v Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1054.

J Miller Randalstown 1119 v MR & MRS ROBINSON Cullybackey 1124.

S JOHNSTON & SON Ballymena 1101 v T Whyte Ahoghill 1087.

J Balmer Ahoghill 1044 v G GIBSON Cullybackey 1135.

Stewart Bros Randalstown 1074 v J EAGLESON & SONS Ballymena 1140.

A DARRAGH Cullybackey 1159 v H Cubitt Rasharkin 1111.

A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1019 v D DIXON Rasharkin 1106.

Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim PO.

City of Derry Fed 1st Dale – Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1029, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1013, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1003, 997, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 985, 973, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 971, D Canning Derry & Dist 970, J & B Knox Maiden City 966, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 960.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Dale – T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1157, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1144, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1140, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1137, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1136, J Hanson 1132, 1132, S Diamond 1126, J Hanson 1123, 1123, L Hanson & Son 1120, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1117, 1113, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1109, S Diamond 1107, 1106, P O’Connor 1104, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1101.Terence takes the red card today in a tight race - Congratulations Terence. Terence’s winner is a widowhood cock a double grandson of the great Oisin’s First. A Moffatt PO.

