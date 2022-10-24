Leaders from within the dairy cooperative updated farmer members on developments from financial year 2021/22 and outlined its core areas of focus for the year ahead.

Amongst a broad range of content, discussions centred around developments in the Dale Farm milk pool and the cooperative’s ongoing commitment to paying farmers a competitive milk price. The importance of managing inflation across operations in areas such as energy, packaging ingredients and labour was outlined, as well as an in-depth look into the company’s strategy going forward and its approach to encouraging sustainability, from farm to fridge.

“Our AGM provides an excellent platform to explore shared challenges and discuss how we can best support today and tomorrow's farmers," said Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive, Dale Farm.

Left to right: United Feeds team - Peter Speir, Stephen Watterson, David Simpson, Clarence Calderwood and Andrew McMenamin

"The last year has been evidence that our strategy is working, but we need to remain focused and agile, given the market headwinds we all face.”

Robert Graham, Ballinmallard, Ivor Broomfield and Alan Graham, Ballinmallard

Left to right: Keith Agnew, Chair Fred Allen, Chris McAlinden, Nick Whelan, Mark Boyle, Oliver McAllister

Gemma and Trevor Dobson, Sandholes and David Rowe

Left to right: Samuel Armstrong, Garvagh, Nick Whelan, Adrian and Sharon McFarland from Omagh