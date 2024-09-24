Lot 6, was judge Sophie McAllister’s class winner and Male Champion before being tapped out as Overall Champion. His mother, a homebred ewe, Glenview Claregate, has been a consistent breeder of strong rams for the Gortin flock. He is sired by Ardstewart Galileo, making him a half-brother of Daly’s Champion shearling ram at Dungannon Show and Sale on 26 August, Glenview Jaguar, who sold for 3,000 guineas.

The Champion, a big, powerful ram and great example of the Beltex breed characteristics, sold to Cathaoir O’Connor, Toberhill Flock for 1,300 guineas.

Daly also sold his other lot on the day, Glenview Jet-lag for 750 guineas to Christopher McCrea, Tamnabrady Flock.

On winning at two back-to-back Club events, Sean Daly commented: “I am delighted with my Champions and prices at both Dungannon and Ballymena, it is great to have your flock, and all the hard work that goes behind it, acknowledged in both the show and sale rings.”

Reserve and Female Champion went to Eddie and Hugh O’Neill’s Lot 11, Lagyveagh Jolene.

The shearling ewe is out of Lagyveagh Genny, relating back to Lagyveagh Rainbow, which has been a very successful bloodline for the Glenarm flock. A twin, her full sister has been retained in the flock. Lagyveagh Jolene was sired by Pointhouse Hard Head, a tup bought from Kile Diamond three years ago. Hard head’s progeny is returning to Garvagh, with Kile Diamond purchasing the Reserve Champion for 450 guineas. The O’Neills also sold Lot 12, Lagyveagh Jingle Bells to Christopher McCrea for 380 guineas.

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club event is Omagh Show and Sale at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh on Friday, 27 September 2024. More details can be found on the Club’s Facebook page.

