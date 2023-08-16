Sean is expert in the Beltex breed having joined the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club in 1996. He is currently in his second term on committee and has twenty Beltex ewes alongside his commercial flock. His interest lies in showing and a keen eye for detail means he is skilled at finishing sheep and show prep, which has led to grooming many breeds for national shows and sales.

Sean is a familiar face in the showring and has racked up many wins with his Beltex flock. His personal highlight was winning Supreme Champion at the second Omagh Show and Sale in 2021 with his shearling ram, Glenview Falcon, and then coming back to retain the title in 2022 with another shearling ram, Glenview Goldie.

No stranger to judging, Sean has held the role at Tullamore Irish Premier Show and Sale.

When speaking on his upcoming duties, Sean commented: “I am looking forward to judging on Saturday, the Beltex Club has a real community feel and puts on excellent sales with great quality stock. In the ring I am looking for straight and sound animals with great bone, plenty of muscle and of course, very well turned out.”