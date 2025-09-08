Damview Ultra crowned NI Charolais champion at National Show 2025

Taking the overall title was Damview Ultra, an impressive two-year-old home-bred bull from first time exhibitor at the event, Claire Ferris, Millisle, Newtownards. Sired by Kilduff Rockstar and out of the Sheehills Majestic daughter, Damview Petal, he had earlier stood champion at Castlewellan Show and is being kept for use in the herd.

Reserve overall went to the senior female winner, Brownhill Una, a two-year-old heifer from Thomas Devine, Artigarvan, Strabane, Co Tyrone. No stranger to success, this daughter of Kilvilcorris, out of Corrick Renata, was breed champion at Antrim Show in June.

Reserve in the senior female championship was Cara Millar, Coleraine, with Glenree Usha, a two-and-a-half-year-old cow by Clenagh Mischeif and out of Claregal Lucy.

Best of the junior females was Drumlone Vision, a nine-month-old calf by Horace JD and out of Lisnagre Pio, while reserve junior female was Ardmachree Aisling, a January-born calf by Liscally Eti, out of Ardmachree Peppa, from Aaron Quigley, Macken, Co Fermanagh.

Winning the intermediate female championship was the 16-month-old heifer, Brigadoon Virginia, from WD and JA Connolly. A daughter of Newhouse Maxamus, she is out of Brigadoon Nevada. Reserve intermediate went to Thomas Devine’s Brownhill Valhalla, a 15-month-old by Kilvilcorris Royal and out of Brownhill Mo.

In the male section, best overall junior was David Bothwell’s nine-month-old bull calf, Killadeas Vermont, sired by Clenagh Lyle and out of Killadeas Pearl. From the same home, reserve went to Killadeas Arrow, a seven-month-old by Dunlon Ulick, out of Killadeas Lily.

Taking top spot in the intermediate males was Aaron Quigley’s Ardmachree Vangogh, a 16-month-old son of Grinshill Roger, out of Ardmachree Olivia. Finishing reserve was Altnaderog Very Good, a 13-month-old by Reglisse and out of Prime Image 2, from Gerard McShane, Articarvin, Strabane.

Class results:

Female born in 2025: 1 – Aaron Quigley, Ardmachree Aisling

Female born on or between 1 Sep & 31 Dec 2024: 1 – Alan Veitch, Drumlone Vision; 2 – Gerard Mcshane, Altnaderog Vicky; 3 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Victoria; 4 – Gerard Mcshane, Altnaderog Violet; 5 – G & N Hadnett, Sydenville Vanilla

Female born on or between 1 May & 31 Aug 2024: 1 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Valhalla; 2 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Vemla; 3 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Viola; 4 – Adrian Young, Brownhill Vajazzle; 5 – Patricia Mcilroy, Loughill Valerie

Female born on or between 1 Jan & 30 Apr 2024: 1 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Virginia; 2 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Violet; 3 – Adrian Young, Rosedene Valleygirl

Female born on or between 1 Jul & 31 Dec 2023: 1 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Una

Female born on or between 1 Jan & 30 Jun 2023: 1 – Cara Millar, Glenree Usha; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Utopia

Female born on or before 31 Dec 2022: 1 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Tara; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Texas

Bull born in 2025: 1 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Arrow; 2 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Alwyn; 3 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Austin; 4 – Watson Family, Cornsacriebe Amarok

Bull born on or between 1t Oct & 31 Dec 2024: 1 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Vermont

Bull born on or between 15 Jul 2023 & 30 Sep 2024: 1 – Sean Mccaughey, Fymore Valiant; 2 – Alan Veitch, Drumlone Verdict; 3 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Virgil; 4 – Malachy Connolly, Palace Vavavoom

Bull born on or between 1 May & 14 Jul 2024: 1 – Gerard Mcshane, Altnaderog Very Good; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Vulcan; 3 – George Nelson, Drumacritten Valentino; 4 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Vintage; 5 – George Nelson, Drumacritten Vincent

Bull born on or between 1 Jan & 30 Apr 2024: 1 – Aaron Quigley, Ardmachree Vangogh; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Viscount; 3 – Watson Family, Cornascriebe Volcanic; 4 = Peter Mullarkey, Mullyboy Vin Diesel; 5 – Adrian Young, Rosedene Vinnie

Bull born in 2023: 1 – Claire Ferris. Damview Ultra

Pairs: 1 – WD & JA Connolly (Brigadoon Utopia & Brigadoon Texas); 2 – WD & JA Connolly (Brigadoon Virginia & Brigadoon Vulcan); 3 – WD & JA Connolly; 4 – George Nelson; 5 – Gerard Mcshane

Junior Female Champion & Reserve

Champion – Alan Veitch

Reserve -Aaron Quigley

Intermediate Female Champion & Reserve

Champion – WD & JA Connolly

Reserve – Thomas Devine

Senior Female Champion & Reserve

Champion – Thomas Devine

Reserve – Cara Millar

Junior Male Champion & Reserve

Champion – David Bothwell

Reserve – David Bothwell

Intermediate Male Champion & Reserve

Champion – Aaron Quigley

Reserve – Gerard Mcshane

Senior Male Champion

Champion – Claire Ferris

Supreme Champion & Reserve

Overall Charolais Champion – Claire Ferris, Damview Ultra

Reserve Overall Charolais Champion – Devine Bros, Brownhill Una

1 . nat show 12.jpg Reserve junior female champion- Ardmachree Aisling. Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

2 . nat show 13.jpg Brigadoon Virginia, Intermediate female champion Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

3 . nat show 10.jpg Overall and reserve overall champions. Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

4 . nat show 11.jpg Reserve Intermediate Male champion- Altnaderog Very Good. Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales