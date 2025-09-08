Damview Ultra crowned NI Charolais champion at National Show 2025

Taking the overall title was Damview Ultra, an impressive two-year-old home-bred bull from first time exhibitor at the event, Claire Ferris, Millisle, Newtownards. Sired by Kilduff Rockstar and out of the Sheehills Majestic daughter, Damview Petal, he had earlier stood champion at Castlewellan Show and is being kept for use in the herd.
Reserve overall went to the senior female winner, Brownhill Una, a two-year-old heifer from Thomas Devine, Artigarvan, Strabane, Co Tyrone. No stranger to success, this daughter of Kilvilcorris, out of Corrick Renata, was breed champion at Antrim Show in June.
Reserve in the senior female championship was Cara Millar, Coleraine, with Glenree Usha, a two-and-a-half-year-old cow by Clenagh Mischeif and out of Claregal Lucy.
Best of the junior females was Drumlone Vision, a nine-month-old calf by Horace JD and out of Lisnagre Pio, while reserve junior female was Ardmachree Aisling, a January-born calf by Liscally Eti, out of Ardmachree Peppa, from Aaron Quigley, Macken, Co Fermanagh.
Winning the intermediate female championship was the 16-month-old heifer, Brigadoon Virginia, from WD and JA Connolly. A daughter of Newhouse Maxamus, she is out of Brigadoon Nevada. Reserve intermediate went to Thomas Devine’s Brownhill Valhalla, a 15-month-old by Kilvilcorris Royal and out of Brownhill Mo.
In the male section, best overall junior was David Bothwell’s nine-month-old bull calf, Killadeas Vermont, sired by Clenagh Lyle and out of Killadeas Pearl. From the same home, reserve went to Killadeas Arrow, a seven-month-old by Dunlon Ulick, out of Killadeas Lily.
Taking top spot in the intermediate males was Aaron Quigley’s Ardmachree Vangogh, a 16-month-old son of Grinshill Roger, out of Ardmachree Olivia. Finishing reserve was Altnaderog Very Good, a 13-month-old by Reglisse and out of Prime Image 2, from Gerard McShane, Articarvin, Strabane.
Class results:
Female born in 2025: 1 – Aaron Quigley, Ardmachree Aisling
Female born on or between 1 Sep & 31 Dec 2024: 1 – Alan Veitch, Drumlone Vision; 2 – Gerard Mcshane, Altnaderog Vicky; 3 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Victoria; 4 – Gerard Mcshane, Altnaderog Violet; 5 – G & N Hadnett, Sydenville Vanilla
Female born on or between 1 May & 31 Aug 2024: 1 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Valhalla; 2 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Vemla; 3 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Viola; 4 – Adrian Young, Brownhill Vajazzle; 5 – Patricia Mcilroy, Loughill Valerie
Female born on or between 1 Jan & 30 Apr 2024: 1 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Virginia; 2 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Violet; 3 – Adrian Young, Rosedene Valleygirl
Female born on or between 1 Jul & 31 Dec 2023: 1 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Una
Female born on or between 1 Jan & 30 Jun 2023: 1 – Cara Millar, Glenree Usha; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Utopia
Female born on or before 31 Dec 2022: 1 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Tara; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Texas
Bull born in 2025: 1 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Arrow; 2 – Thomas Devine, Brownhill Alwyn; 3 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Austin; 4 – Watson Family, Cornsacriebe Amarok
Bull born on or between 1t Oct & 31 Dec 2024: 1 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Vermont
Bull born on or between 15 Jul 2023 & 30 Sep 2024: 1 – Sean Mccaughey, Fymore Valiant; 2 – Alan Veitch, Drumlone Verdict; 3 – David Bothwell, Killadeas Virgil; 4 – Malachy Connolly, Palace Vavavoom
Bull born on or between 1 May & 14 Jul 2024: 1 – Gerard Mcshane, Altnaderog Very Good; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Vulcan; 3 – George Nelson, Drumacritten Valentino; 4 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Vintage; 5 – George Nelson, Drumacritten Vincent
Bull born on or between 1 Jan & 30 Apr 2024: 1 – Aaron Quigley, Ardmachree Vangogh; 2 – WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Viscount; 3 – Watson Family, Cornascriebe Volcanic; 4 = Peter Mullarkey, Mullyboy Vin Diesel; 5 – Adrian Young, Rosedene Vinnie
Bull born in 2023: 1 – Claire Ferris. Damview Ultra
Pairs: 1 – WD & JA Connolly (Brigadoon Utopia & Brigadoon Texas); 2 – WD & JA Connolly (Brigadoon Virginia & Brigadoon Vulcan); 3 – WD & JA Connolly; 4 – George Nelson; 5 – Gerard Mcshane
Junior Female Champion & Reserve
Champion – Alan Veitch
Reserve -Aaron Quigley
Intermediate Female Champion & Reserve
Champion – WD & JA Connolly
Reserve – Thomas Devine
Senior Female Champion & Reserve
Champion – Thomas Devine
Reserve – Cara Millar
Junior Male Champion & Reserve
Champion – David Bothwell
Reserve – David Bothwell
Intermediate Male Champion & Reserve
Champion – Aaron Quigley
Reserve – Gerard Mcshane
Senior Male Champion
Champion – Claire Ferris
Supreme Champion & Reserve
Overall Charolais Champion – Claire Ferris, Damview Ultra
Reserve Overall Charolais Champion – Devine Bros, Brownhill Una