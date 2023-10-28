Danish agriculture looks to the future with confidence

​Members of the Irish Farm Buildings Association (IFBA) recently visited Denmark to find out, at first hand, how that country’s farming sectors are adapting to change, from both a production and sustainability perspective, writes Richard Halleron.

What they found was an industry looking to the future with a great deal of confidence.

Arable is one of the most important sectors within Danish agriculture with 75% of the country’s farmers growing cereal crops.

In addition, home-grown forage maize is a key component of the rations fed to ruminant livestock in Denmark.

Jenn Hales Pederson, a staff member with Denmark's SEGES agricultural research organisation. Pic: Richard Halleron

Improving sustainability across agriculture as a whole is a key research and development objective for Denmark.

Where tillage is concerned, two key objectives have been established. These are: the growing of more protein crops - including beans, other legumes and grass – plus the more sustainable use of all crop fertilisers and agrochemicals.

SEGES Innovation is the independent organisation charged with the responsibility of carrying out the research and development (R&D) required across all the sectors of Danish agriculture. It is a farmer-funded body.

SEGES works closely with universities in Denmark plus a number of international research partners. IFBA members visited SEGES’ main research centre, close to the city of Aarhus. While there, they received an update on a number of current R&D projects from staff member, Jenn Hales Pedersen.

One of the many anaerobic digestion (AD) plants now operating on farms across Denmark. Pic: Richard Halleron

Where crop management is concerned, she highlighted the availability of new digital imagery-based systems, which allow tillage farmers to gauge exactly when to apply fertilisers, fungicides and other agrochemical to best effect.

In the first instance, the CropManager system provides users with software to map out crops. It also offers access to sowing history and weather forecasts

The system provides farmers with the latest satellite imagery of the biomass available from their growing crops. As a consequence, a full assessment is available of when best to spray crops or apply fertiliser.

Hales Pedersen explained: “Farmers using the CropManager System are provided with full advisory updates along with the satellite imagery, which they can download.

“The imagery is delivered courtesy of the Geographic Information System technology that is at the very heart of the new system.”

Denmark has committed to having its farming and food sectors achieve a carbon net zero position by 2050.

To help secure this objective, SEGES has developed a bespoke Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) digital tool. The calculations in the climate tool are based on the individual farm’s own data which is transferred automatically.

By using the tool, the farmer is able to calculate his/her farm’s footprint and how possible changes in feed, fertiliser management, field management, new technologies or investments can impact the carbon imprint positively or negatively.

ESG is constantly developing new calculation methods, which are integrated into the climate tool on an ongoing basis. Significantly, all the Danish banks are now seeking confirmation that a farmer is using ESG as one of the criteria determining the availability of credit.

Denmark’s commitment to Anaerobic Digestion

One-third of all the animal slurries and manures produced in Denmark are currently put through an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant to produce biogas.

The plan is to double this figure over the next five years, at which time biogas will replace all the fossil fuel-based natural gas, sourced from either the North Sea or Russia.

Recent years have seen large number of AD operations developed in Denmark, all of which are located close to the country’s natural gas pipeline. As a consequence, the biogas produced by the various AD operations can be easily pumped into the pipeline that was developed 40 years ago.

Torkild Birkemose, a department manager with Denmark’s SEGES Innovation organisation, updated IFBA members on the potential to further develop AD in Denmark.

From a farming perspective, he cited a number of benefits linked to the adoption of the technology at farm level. These include: the development of green energy, the recycling of organic wastes and a reduction in the environmental impact of farm wastes.

Birkemose also highlighted the potential for farmers to use digestate that, potentially, has a higher fertiliser value than the original slurry and manures used in the AD process. Significantly, the digestate is also free of pathogens and weed seeds.

Centralised AD operations in Denmark are currently sourcing slurries and animal manures from a number of farming businesses.

In addition to these products, a range of other feed stocks are used to produce biogas. These include waste from the food processing sector and straw.

Birkemose commented: “Large tonnages of straw are produced in Denmark. One third of this output is destined for animal bedding, and a similar proportion is included in cattle diets.

“This leaves the final one-third, which is normally chopped and incorporated back into the soil.

“It is this latter fraction which could be used as an AD feed stock.”

Birkemose confirmed that straw would have to have pre-treated in some way before it could be used in an AD operation.

He concluded: “Farmers in Denmark are being paid for the slurries and manures they supply to AD operations.

“This is especially so, where deep litter is concerned.

“AD operators secure ensure environmental certificates for the green biogas they produce.

“These have real value, a proportion of which can be passed down the line to those farmers supplying the manures and other AD feed stocks.”

Wind is set to provide 100% of Denmark’s green electricity.

Sixty per cent of Denmark’s electricity is currently generated by a combination of off-shore and on-shore-wind turbines.

The plan is to boost this figure up to 100% between now and 2030.

Green electricity is at the centre of Denmark’s renewable energy strategy for the future. It will fully embrace the three energy streams that have made up the country’s overall energy policy up to this point: heat, transport and electricity generated from fossil fuels.

Into the future, large scale heat pumps, driven by green electricity, will power district heating systems.

From a transport perspective, methanol will become the fuel of choice. It will be made from biogas, which has been hydrogenated, using hydrogen derived from the electrolysis of water.

Denmark has a clear target set to reach a carbon net zero position, where energy is concerned by 2050.

IFBA members received a presentation from energy consultant, Anton Gammelgard: a representative of the Widen Om Vind organisation.

He explained that on-shore wind will make up a greater contribution within Denmark’s electricity mix into the future.

“The advantage of on-shore turbines is their closer location to the final electricity consumer,” he said.

“However, it is much more difficult to get planning for these projects.

According to Gammelgard, Denmark has been to the fore in developing wind turbine technology for the past forty years.

He pointed out that a single 250m high, off-shore turbine, with 100m blades can produce enough green electricity to power 10,000 homes over the period of a year.

He added:“There is a also a strong commitment to make the manufacture, establishment and management of wind turbines a wholly recyclable process over the coming years.”

Significantly, Denmark recognises the need to work closely with neighbouring countries, where electricity generation is concerned. Making this work will require the development of effective electricity interconnectors.

A case in point is the coming-on-stream of the Viking Link Interonnector between the UK and Denmark later this year.

Gammelgard also confirmed that a high proportion if Denmark’s population now live within 6km of a wind turbine.

He added: “An in depth survey has recently confirmed that the proximity of wind turbines has no detrimental impacts on human health.

“This is specifically the case where high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and cardiovascular disease are concerned.

Gammelgard concluded:

“Denmark will seek to integrate its energy policy over the coming years. The use of green electricity, sourced from both onshore and off shore wind turbines will be at the heart of this process.”

Agricultural education in Denmark

Denmark fully recognises the value of agriculture to its future self-worth. One very clear example of this is the commitment made by the country to agricultural education.

This kicks-in at a number of levels, one being the requirement of Danish banks that they will only lend money to young farmers with a recognised agricultural qualification.

This entails the completion of an accredited college course, one that delivers at both an academic and skills’ level.

Agricultural student are also expected to spend time on a selection of Denmark’s top commercial farms. If they do not achieve this level of experience they will not secure the final qualifications and accreditation that they need.

Gråsten Agricultural College, located in Eastern Denmark, provides a range of courses to students from 16 to 20 years of age. The campus boasts both excellent facilities and 100 years’ of delivering agricultural courses to the highest standards.

The college will celebrate its centenary in 2024. It is home to 240 students. Agricultural education is free in Denmark. However, students boarding at Gråsten make a contribution to the costs incurred in this regard

Key to the evolution of Gråsten has been the commitment of its staff to deliver courses that reflect the needs of Danish agriculture in an evolving manner.

Today the principle of delivering future sustainability on individual farms is the overarching principle being addressed.

This subject is approached both in terms of food security and the carbon footprint of agriculture.

So for example, these issues are clearly reflected in the commitment to make the Gråsten campus totally energy self-sufficient by 2025.

And major steps along this road have already been taken. The placement of solar panels on many of the college roofs and, the recent installation of a biogas plant means that the college can produce all of the electricity required from its own resources.

The feed stock for the biogas plant is the slurry generated by the college’s pig and dairy units.

Gråsten is home to a herd of 250 dairy cows and 350 breeding sows. Apart from the slurry, no other feed stock is required for the AD operation. A combined heat and power plant is included within the specification of the plant.

This represents a valuable source of electricity. Waste heat is pumped back into the college buildings.

The digestate is stored in a nearby aboveground store, from where it will be spread on adjacent arable land.

Plans are in place to have the college secure a net carbon zero position, where energy is concerned, with the next 24 months.

The big imponderable here is the fuel that will be required to drive the college’s tractor fleet. One option here will be to use the biogas generated by the AD plant. Another alternative will be to invest in new, electrically driven tractors.