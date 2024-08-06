Visitors to the National Sheep Association (NSA) 2024 AGM will not only be able to hear a round up of NSA’s yearly activity but enjoy an insightful visit to hosts Roger and Hilary Bell’s 500 Texel cross Mule ewe enterprise when the meeting comes together next Tuesday 13th August.

Situated near Kells, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, Roger and Hilary’s 65 ha (160acres) farm is known for its efficient grassland management and is one of Northern Ireland’s network of Technology Demonstration Farms (TDF), regularly opening its farm gates to allow other farmers the opportunity to see new technology and innovations in place which they could adopt on their own farms.

The AGM is open to all to attend and will begin at 2pm, followed by Roger Bell giving an overview of his farm and a presentation by John Gilliland (farmer, climate change strategist and policy expert) before a farm tour with Roger and Hilary. The farm tour will be following by food and refreshments at 6.30pm.

Visitors will enjoy viewing the enterprise striving to increase and improve efficiency to maximise kg or liveweight produced per hectare from both the sheep and beef enterprises. Best management is practiced in all areas using data collection technologies to help achieve this. Roger and Hilary’s enthusiasm to adopt new technologies available to them saw them previously nominated for the Farmers Weekly Farm Innovator award.

Roger comments: “Data informs every decision made on the farm with collection of data beginning at tupping time with the use of EID technology to group ewes and assign a ram to that batch.

“At lambing, lambs are tagged at birth and a record is made of weight, sex, date of birth and the maternal characteristics of the dam such as lambing ease, mothering ability and milk supply are recorded. This information is subsequently used to make informed management decisions around the selection of replacements.”

Grassland management on the farm is critical and grass growth is measured and recorded weekly using a plate meter. Roger adds: “The farm itself is challenging to manage as the land is made up predominantly of heavy soil and in parts runs to 240m above sea level. Measures in place to optimise grass production include soil sampling on a yearly basis which allows soil needs to be met appropriately.”

A robust health plan is in place on the farm. Ewes are blood tested three times a year to provide a metabolic profile which allows any deficiencies to be appropriately addressed. Lambs are dosed according to FEC results which are taken before and after treatment to monitor resistance levels.

Roger comments: “For us, liver fluke is the main parasite issue on the farm and therefore a rigorous programme for fluke treatment is in place."

Lambs are weighed regularly throughout the season to ensure that they meet optimum market specification as they go direct to slaughter.

All at NSA are excited to join Roger and Hilary in welcoming visitors to the farm for the AGM. NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker concludes: “We are very much looking forward to visiting Roger and Hilary for an insightful farm tour. The farm will be a fantastic example of how data really can be crucial to move farm businesses forward. We do hope members and other interested sheep farmers in Northern Ireland as well as those from mainland Britain can join us. The farm location is conveniently located for Belfast airports so why not enjoy a day trip to come and view this excellent system.”

Pre event registration is recommended for catering purposes. Please contact [email protected] to secure your place.