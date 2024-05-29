Date extended for appointment of AFBI chairperson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is seeking to appoint a Chairperson to the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) Board.

The deadline for this competition has been extended to noon on Thursday 6 June 2024.

AFBI is an Executive Non-Departmental Public Body sponsored by DAERA. It undertakes scientific work (research and development, testing, advice and information on scientific matters and dissemination of the results of scientific research) in the fields of agriculture, animal health and welfare, food, fisheries, forestry, the natural environment and rural development and enterprise.

This work helps to enable the NI agri-food industry to market products nationally and internationally, helps protect animal and plant health, helps to ensure the safety of the food that we eat, contributes to the protection of our terrestrial and marine environments and is important to NI’s long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

The total time commitment for the Chair of the AFBI Board is 40 days per annum and is remunerated at £28,049 per annum.

It is expected that the successful candidate will be appointed for a three-year period from 1 September 2024.