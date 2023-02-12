David learning ‘Skills for Life’ at Hutchinson Engineering

Those are the words of Coleraine man, David McCandless, an apprentice welder and fabricator with Kilrea company, Hutchinson Engineering, speaking ahead of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week which runs from February 6-12 under the theme of ‘Skills for Life’.

David is adamant that joining the Hutchinson Engineering Welding Academy was the right choice for him and is confident that the programme has equipped him for a rewarding career in engineering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I’ve never enjoyed office-based work. Sitting behind a desk all day is just not me, I much prefer to be working with my hands and doing practical work.

Apprentice of the Year David McCandless of Hutchinson Engineering

“I have always enjoyed engineering and knew that Hutchinson Engineering has a good reputation for supporting young people into the industry.”

David is now in his third year with the family-run business with his time being split across the factory floor and the classroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “I studied for a City & Guilds Level Three in Welding & Fabrication and a NVQ Level Three in Welding & Fabrication at tech in Ballymena.

“The City & Guilds is a mix of theory and practical work while for the NVQ we use the work we do in Hutchinson’s as the study projects which we examine closely to see if there were other methods we could have used or if we could have done something differently.

David McCandless

“I’ve gained so much experience with Hutchinson and have progressed from Level One to Level Two which enables me to work on larger and more complex projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As you progress in your career there is always someone to turn to for guidance. If it’s not the Quality Team, then we have a lot of experienced welders who are happy to give their time and expertise to help you.

“There is a culture of continual learning at Hutchinson and as long as you have the right attitude and the right level of competence you will trusted to take the next step in your career.”

In November, David’s progress was rewarded when, in conjunction with Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Hutchinson Engineering awarded him the Apprentice of the Year title.

David McCandless

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company is dedicated to introducing young people into a career in engineering and will be opening their applications in June for the next intake at their in-house Welding Academy in September.

CEO Mark Hutchison said getting the right people into the industry is critically important and as a leading company, Hutchinson Engineering is committed to providing the best pathways.

“At Hutchinson Engineering, we are extremely busy at present and as we continue to expand it is important we have the best people in place to support this.

“But on a wider note, there is a 15-year skills gap in our industry, and it is important that our industry stands together to help address this and showcase the opportunities which exist for young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With support from Invest NI, we have invested heavily in adopting the most technologically advanced equipment of its kind in Europe and we have different types of careers which can meet the expectations of the most ambitious employees.”

David McCandless has no hesitation in recommending an apprenticeship to other school leavers but stresses the rewards are only there for those prepared to put the work in.

He said: “The work can be tiring but more mentally than physically demanding as you are constantly on your toes trying to work out the best way to approach a job, you definitely can’t just go through the motions.

“It has provided me with some great opportunities including working on cutting edge machinery such as the robotic welder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My advice for any young person, not convinced the academic route is right for them, is to get a trade. With engineering you will never be short of work and never stuck in the same place doing the same thing day in day out.

“Just look at what is happening in Northern Ireland with the return of ship building and the strength of industries such as agriculture. It is a good time to be starting an apprenticeship because I am convinced there will be the right job for you once you complete your training.”

National Apprenticeship Week brings together businesses and apprentices to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

The week will reflect on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career and help businesses to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with skills for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement