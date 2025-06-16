Davy Calvin of Bondhill 1st & 2nd Open NIPA Dale (2)

Liberation of almost 7,000 NIPA birds was at the early time of 7.15am in a Light West NW wind. The big Section E dominated the leading positions with ace racer Davy Calvin of Bondhill Social having two birds together to take 1st & 2nd Open NIPA on a winning velocity of 1418ypm. Just ahead of the popular winner for Joe McParland in Newry & District (1st Sect G) followed by 2 birds for G & A Campbell in Armagh and club winners Alan Craig in Laurelvale and C & H Beattie in Gilford & District.

NIPA Race/Date

2nd Dale OB Sunday 8th June 2025 – Liberated at 7.15am in a Lt West North-West wind

NIPA 2nd Dale Open 443/6,954

1-1E Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1418, 2-2E Davy Calvin 1417, 3-1G Joe McParland Newry & Dist 1410, 4-3E G & A Campbell Armagh 1410, 5-4E G & A Campbell 1410, 6-5E Alan Craig Laurelvale 1408, 7-6E C & H Beattie Gilford & Dist 1408, 8-7E Ron Williamson Bondhill Soc 1407, 9-8E Davy Calvin 1406, 10-9E Joe Brown Meadows 1404, 11-2G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1403, 12-10E M Bruce & Daughter Markethill 1401, 13-1C A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1400, 14-11E David Love Edgarstown 1399, 15-12E R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1398, 16-1B J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1396, 17-13E G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1396, 18-14E John Greenaway Bondhill Soc 1396, 19-15E Ron Williamson 1395, 20-16E Alan Craig 1394

NIPA Section A 2nd Dale 37/469 – T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1380, T McCrudden 1366, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1363, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1347, G & G Larmour Coalisland & Dist 1344, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1340, T McCrudden 1328, B & D Coyle 1326, J Hanson 1325, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1325.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 12/198 – G & G Larmour 1344, B Morgan 1323, 1321, G & G Larmour 321, D Carolan 1320, M McPhillips 1320.

Coleraine Premier HPS 8/103 – T McCrudden 1380, 1366, B & D Coyle 1363, S Diamond 1347, J Hanson 1340, T McCrudden 1328. Terence takes the first 2. Congratulations Terence, he also takes 1st and 2nd Section A.

Cookstown Social 7/83 – G & S Smith 1316, G Marshall 1304, G & S Smith 1268, G Marshall 1264, G & S Smith 1262, W Bleeks & Son 1258.

Dungannon & District 5/46 – J & J Sampson 1314, 1289, E Bleeks 1231, 1115, 973, 938.

Windsor Social 6/70 – Kenny Glass 1317, Adrian Parke 1281, Mervyn Simpson 1264, 1258, Adrian Parke 1256, R & J Parke 1238.

NIPA Section B 2nd Dale 61/840 – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1396, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1392, S Murphy Cullybackey 1388, S Murphy 1387, J Eagleson & Sons 1382, D Dixon Ballymoney 1375, D Dixon 1372, J Eagleson & Sons 1366, McConville Bros Crumlin & Dist 1365, G Gibson Cullybackey 1365.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/95 – Young McManu & Sons 1392, J Smyth & Son 1359, J & K Balmer 1344, T Whyte 1335, 1327, J Smyth & Son 1319.

Ballymoney HPS 12/166 – D Dixon 1375, 1372, A & M Boyle 1362, J Connolly 1351, D Dixon 1347, 1343.

Broughshane & District – John Getty 1283, 1193, D Houston & Son 947, 906.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/64 – J Eagleson & Sons 1396, 1382, 1366, 1354, Blair & Rankin 1347, 1337.

Cullybackey HPS 10/148 – Sam Murphy 1388, 1387, Gary Gibson 1365, 1359, 1357, 1350.

Crumlin & District 8/105 – McConville Bros 1365, R & S Hope 1350, McConville Bros 1345, 1330, Sefton Thompson 1325, 1323.

Kells & District HPS 7/67 – Surgenor Bros 1312, 1289, B Swann & Son 1286, 1270, A Barkley & Son 1227, Gregg Bros 1220. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club - 1. A Barkley & Son 1227, Gregg Bros 1213.

Muckamore HPS 7/132 – S & N Maginty 1359, S & J Bones 1348, D J Thompson 1344, S & J Bones 1331, 1330, D J Thompson 1328.

Randalstown HPS 5/48 – W& W Gilbert 1308, Smylie Bros 1302, Stewart Bros 1299, J Millar 1299, 1296, Steart Bros 1285.

Rasharkin &District HPS 2/12 – F Barkley 1343, 1325, 1320, 1312, J Millar & Son 1270, F Barkley 1242.

NIPA Section C 2nd Dale 75/1023 – A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1400, G McKenna Eastway 1389, J & D Braniff Glen 1385, G Robinson Carrick Soc 1385, G & R Lwarie Ballyclare & Dist 1384, D & J Campbell Eastway 1383, Wilson & McCullough Doagh & Dist 1383, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1383, D McElhone & Daughter Eastway 1379, G McKenna 1374.

NIPA Section D 2nd Dale 47/772 – O & M Monaghan Colin 1392, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1391, 1391, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1389, Jeff Greenaway 1389, Johnston Bros Derriaghy 1386, R Topping & Son Lisburn & Dist 1384, J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1382, Jeff Greenaway 1379, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1378.

NIPA Section E 2nd Dale 107/2179 – Davy Calvin Bondhill Soc 1418, 1417, G & A Campbell Armagh 1410, 1410, Alan Craig Laurelvale 1408, C & H Beattie Gilford & Dist 1408, Ron Williamson Bondhill Soc 1407, Davy Calvin 1406, Joe Brown Meadows 1404, M Bruce & Daughter Markethill 1401.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 11/221 – P Boyd 1392, 1392, 1391, R Buckley 1382, 1372, 1372

Armagh HPS 8/115 – G & A Campbell 1410, 1410, 1350, R Parkes & Son 1327, 1326, P Duffy 1310.

Beechpark Social 5/79 – D Mawhinney & Son 1376, 1353, G McEvoy 1338, S & J McCullough 1309, D Mawhinney & Son 1303, H Lynch & Son 1295.

Bondhill Social 4/278 – Davy Calvin 1418, 1417, Ron Williamson 1407, Davy Calvin 1406, John Greenaway 1396, Ron Williamson 1395.

Edgarstown 12/211 – David Love 1399, RGG Donaldson 1381, Mullen Bros 1375, G & C Simmons 1371, 1368, Ton McClean 1355.

Gilford & District8/108 – C & H Beattie 1408, Gregory O’Dowd 1385, 1374, A Feeney & Son 1373, 1368.

Laurelvale 9/233 – Alan Craig 1408, 1394, 137, 1373, 1372, Dowey Bros 1336.

Loughgall 6/158 – R Calvin & Daughter 1398, 1367, 1361, N Weir 1351, John McGeary 1349, R Calvin & Daughter 1347.

Lurgan Social 14/261 – K Henderson & Son 1383, J Barr 1378, K Henderson & Son 1377, C J & B Ferris 1373, J Douglas & Son 1368, K Henderson & Son 1359.

Markethill HPS 4/65 – M Bruce & Daughter 1401, J & H Mulfrew & McMurray 1371, 1330, 1317, 1316, M Bruce & Daughter 1316.

Monaghan HPS 8/120 – R Mulligan 1309, K Allister 1307, S O’Brien 1298, 1297, K Allister 1291, 1291.

Portadown & Drumcree 7/8- – J Whitten & Son 1390, 1373, 1347, 1329, B Creaney 1328.

Meadows 6/123 – Joe Brown 1404, A Larkin & Sons 1386, 1385, G Douglas 1377, A Larkin & Sons 1370, Larkin Bros 1367.

NIPA Section F 2nd Dale 32/490 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1341, 1341m 1322, W & L Robinson Comber Cent 1320, Burgess & Brennan 1313, P Brown & Son Corrigs 1311, D Shaw Bangor 1302, W & L Robinson 1290, P Murray Killyleagh Cent 1288, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1288.

NIPA Section G 2nd Dale 49/959 – Joe McParland Newry & Dist 1410, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1403, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1389, Mark Maguire & Son 1387, 1384, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1383, D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1383, G McLoughlin & Son Newry & Dist 1382, Joe McParland 1381, Mark Maguire & Son 1380.

NIPA Section H 2nd Dale 35/222 – Davy Booth Mourne & Dist 1283, 1279, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1274, K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1253, 1247, Davy Booth 1225, 1222, 1220, A Kelly 1208, Davy Booth 1204.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 4/17 – Cathal Fox 836, M & M Rabbett 811, Cathal Fox 784.

Derry & District 11/58 – Payne & McConomy 1163, A McCrudden 1064, 1042, 1016, J & G Ramsey 939, Payne & McConomy 907.

Foyle RPS 3/22 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1178, 1082, 1030, Pat Ward 1006, Paul Maxwell Jnr 955, 943.

Limavady 7/53 – R Witherow 1194, L Miller 1156, 1149, 1146, R Witherow 1129, 1062.

Maiden City 8/57 – Concannon Bros 1045, R McMonagle 1019, P & M Healy 1018, D Hamilton 1010, P McLaughlin 977, R Lyle 943.

Mourne & District HPS – D Booth 1283, 1279, 1225, 1222, 1220, 1204.

Omagh & District 2/15 – A Kelly 1274, K Armstrong 1253, 1247, A Kelly 1208, 1175, 1125.

Strabane & District Invitation RPC – J White 1188, 1152, 1077, 1027, 1012, 908.

Federation & Combines 2nd Dale –

Coleraine Triangle Dale (2) - Terence McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1380, T McCrudden 1366, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1363, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1347, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1340, T McCrudden 1328, B & D Coyle 1326, J Hanson 1325, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1325, Kenny Glass Windsor Soc 1317, S Diamond 1314, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1306, T McCrudden 1306, B & D Coyle 1305, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1301, W & W Murdock Coleraine Prem 1301, B & D Coyle1295, L Hanson 1295, J Hanson 1278, Adrian Parke Windsor Soc 1281.

Foyle Valley Combine Dale (2) – J White Strabane & Dist 1188, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1178, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1163, J White Strabane & Dist 1152, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1082, J White Strabane & Dist 1077, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1064, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1045, A McCrudden 1042, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1030, J White Strabane & Dist 1027, R McMonagle Maiden City 1019, P & M Healy Maiden City 1018, A McCrudden 1016, J White Strabane & Dist 1012, D Hamilton Maiden City 1010, Pat Ward Foyle 1006, P McLaughlin Maiden City 977.

City of Derry Federation Dale (2) - Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1178, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1163, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1082, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1064, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1045, A McCrudden 1042, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1030, R McMonagle Maiden City 1019, P & M Healy Maiden City 1018, A McCrudden 1016, D Hamilton Maiden City 1010, Pat Ward Foyle 1006, P McLaughlin Maiden City 977.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA 2nd Dale 8th June 2025

Dale Combine & Section win for Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena

The second channel race of the season was again flown from Dale in Wales on Sunday 8th June. Liberation took place at 7.15am in north westerly winds. Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena had the best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine this week and also won 1st Section B and 16th Open Nipa 6954 birds. They timed at 11.55am flying 222 miles to the Cullybackey Road loft's to record 1396. Their winning yearling blue white flight Willy Jacobs x Grondelaer hen was bred by Gerald Delaney of Oroory Hill Stud and was purchased in a kit of young birds last season. The sire is a grandson of 'Willys Pride', Delaney's No1 stock cock when mated to 'Diamond Princess' a winner of 2 x 1st Open. The dam a Grondelaer, is a daughter of 'Dream Lad' sire to 3 first Open winners. The Eagleson's third bird timed at 6th Combine & 8th Section was a 2yo blue pied hen that won the Combine & Section from 2nd Dale last season. This one is a daughter of their good 'Double Combine Winner'.

Runners up in the Combine plus 2nd Section and 21st Open were the ace racers and breeders Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill on 1392. The lads timed a yearling chequer pied Hereman Ceuster hen that was their third bird from 1st Dale the previous week. Paddy & William had a top days racing having won 1st Mid Antrim Combine in the inland race from Corrin earlier in the day. Danny Dixon was next best with two birds for 4th & 5th Combine and 6th & 8th Section on 1375 & 1372.

Freddie Barkley was best in Rasharkin on 1343 with a 2yo dark cheq Lambrecht hen and Geoff Surgenor had the winner in Kells doing 1312. Sire from good friend Bertie Blair and dam a Leo Van Rijn of Bob McMeekin bloodlines. Willie Gilbert and son William got their second win of the season in Randalstown with a 3yo pencil blue cock doing 1308. Both Kenyon parents were bought at a clearance sale for C & L Woodside of Ballyclare. John Getty won Broughshane & Dist for the second channel race on the trot with a yearling cheq cock doing 1283.

Mid Antrim Combine Dale 38/481 - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1396, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1392, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1382, D Dixon Rasharkin 1375, D Dixon Rasharkin 1372, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1366, G Gibson Cullybackey 1365, G Gibson Cullybackey 1359, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1359, G Gibson Cullybackey 1357, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1354, G Gibson Cullybackey 1350, D Dixon Rasharkin 1347, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1347, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1345, C Moore Cullybackey 1345, J & K Balmer Ahoghill 1344, F Barkley Rasharkin 1343, D Dixon Rasharkin 1343, D Dixon Rasharkin 1339, G Gibson Cullybackey 1338, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1337, Rock & Moore Cullybackey 1335, T Whyte Ahoghill 1335, R Service & Son Ballymena 1328, D Dixon Rasharkin 1328, T Whyte Ahoghill 1327, D Dixon Rasharkin 1327, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1325, F Barkley Rasharkin 1325, G Gibson Cullybackey 1320, Rock & Moore Cullybackey 1319, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1319, T Whyte Ahoghill 1317, T Whyte Ahoghill 1316, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1316

Surgenor Bros Kells 1312, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 1308, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1307, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1307.

Les Mairs OB Points Fancier Of the Year Top 10 (2nd Dale, Corrin & 5 Bird) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 295, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 271, A Darragh Cullybackey 270, G Gibson Cullybackey 263, D Dixon Rasharkin 179, Rock & Moore Cullybackey 127, T Whyte Ahoghill 125, Surgenor Bros Kells 113, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 97, H Boyd Kells 80.

Mid Antrim Combine OB Knock Out 2nd Dale. Winners in capitals

Young & McManus & Sons 1392 v J EAGLESON & SONS 1396

H Boyd 0 v J WHYTE 1268

J & J GREER 1240 v A Darragh 0

Rock & Moore 1335 v D DIXON 1375.

Mid Antrim Combine Champions League Knock Out. 2nd Dale. Winners in Capitals

J EAGLESON & SONS 1396 v Young & McManus & Sons 1392

S Johnston & Son 1275 v D DIXON 1375

J SMYTH & SON 1359 v J Whyte 1268

A Darragh 0 v SURGENOR BROS 1312.

Mid Antrim Combine Club Points Shield (Dale, Corrin & 5 Bird)

Ahoghill FC 62, Cullybackey HPS 62, Ballymena & District 52, Rasharkin & District 45, Kells & District 44, Broughshane & District 22, Randalstown HPS 18.

Mervyn Eagleson MAC Press Officer.

1 . Jay Whitten (4).jpg J Whitten & Son had the top four arrivals in Portadown & Drumcree. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Rowan Lass Coyle 1st Open 1st Roscrea.jpg Rowan Lass 1st Open NIPA 1st Roscrea for B & D Coyle of Coleraine. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Coyle Dads Pride.jpg Dad's Pride 1st Open NIPA 1st Dale for B & D Coyle of Coleraine. Photo: freelance Photo Sales