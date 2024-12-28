Dawn Meats and Dunbia celebrate a stellar year of industry recognition with more than 55 award wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dawn Meats and Dunbia, its UK subsidiary, are celebrating over 55 successful award wins in 2024, having secured a series of prestigious accolades for sustainability, high quality products, and customer excellence.

The achievements highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to their Plan Four Zero by leading and executing sustainable practices, and continuing to deliver top tier products to their customers.

In total Dawn Meats and its staff won 30 awards while Dunbia and its staff won 27.

The award wins for Dawn Meats included:

Jonathan Hendry, Assistant Site Operations Manager at Dunbia Carnaby, won the Young Manager of the Year Award at the Meat Management Awards

- The ESG Award at the World Steak Challenge as well as a series of Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals

- The Excellence in the Green Agenda Award at the Waterford Business Awards

- Gold Membership status at the Origin Green awards

- The Packaging Innovation Award for the company’s Natural PET & Pad-less trays at the Lidl Supplier Awards

Leisia Tudor, Agriculture Manager, was awarded the Rising Star Award at the UK’s Women in Meat Industry Awards, which is run by Meat Management

- Graduate Programme of the Year at the Workplace Excellence Awards for the company’s Brighter Futures Graduate Programme

The award wins for Dunbia included:

- A Gold Award from GroceryAid, recognised across three pillars – awareness, fundraising and volunteering – and for Dunbia’s participation in a series of activities throughout the year, including fundraising and taking part in GroceryAid Day.

- The Food Integrity Award at the UK’s Food Manufacture Excellence Awards

- Jonathan Hendry, Assistant Site Operations Manager at Carnaby, won the Young Manager of the Year Award at the Meat Management Awards

Product wins included:

- A combined 22 Medals at the World Steak Challenge: four Gold, six Silver and 12 Bronze

- A total of 13 accolades at both the Irish and UK Great Taste Awards: one 3-star, five 2-star and seven 1-star

- Six wins at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, winning five gold and one silver All Year Round categories for lamb, beef and burgers and meatballs

- Two Best Free From Product wins for ASDA Flavourful Seasoned Lamb Grillsteaks at the Meat Management Awards and ASDA Minted Lamb Kebabs at the UK’s Food Management Today Industry Awards

Commentating on the company’s successful award wins, Niall Browne, Chief Executive of Dawn Meats Group, said: "I am very proud of our team for achieving yet another year of successful award wins at Dawn Meats and Dunbia. Working closely with our farmers and suppliers, we continue to deliver top quality products to Ireland, the UK and across the globe. Sustainability is a central pillar of our work and we are particularly delighted to be recognised for our ESG leadership and company-wide progress towards our Plan Four Zero goals. We look forward to the next year as we strive to further innovate and continue to deliver best in class meat products."