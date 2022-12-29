Dazzling January Gems sale

Haddo Fortune

Now in its 10th year the renowned breeders who put together this sale have a glittering array of breeding stock filled with future promise and potential for their purchasers.

Consignors offering up the very best of their flock genetics include Messrs Bell (Kiltariff Flock); Adrian Liggett (Corbo Flock); D&R Macpherson (Hexel Flock); C&M Mullan (BlueGates Flock); J Trimble & Sons (Curley & Cherrylea Flocks); S & M Warnock (Straidarran Flock); B Williamson (Farmhill Flock) with guest consignments from both Nathan Armstrong’s Dynawhite Flock from Lisbellaw & Eugene Branagan’s Largy Flock from Kilcoo to add an extra sparkle.

Advertisement

Featuring for their first time at the January Gems is one of this year’s two guest consignors Nathan Armstrong from Lisbellaw who is offering four gimmers from his Dynawhite Flock, a newcomer to both the sale and the Texel industry with the flock being founded in 2020. All four gimmers are in lamb to Haddo Fortune a son of Harestone Eldorado purchased this year in Lanark for 7500gns.

Hexel Fanclub 32k

A previous guest consignor Barclay Bell & Sons from Rathfriland has secured the Kiltariff Flock as a firm favourite at the January Gems Sale. With continued success in both show and sale rings across the country for many years now winning NI Premier Sale Supreme Champion twice within the last 10 years and also holding the Reserve Champion spot in the NI Flock Competition. Focusing on breed character and sound commercial traits the Bell Family have put forward five in-lamb gimmers from their best breeding families. Mostly sired by the Corskie De Niro the rangey powerhouse purchased at Lanark in 2020 for 5,000gns and in lamb to Seaforde Firecracker. Also offered for sale is the exciting opportunity of a ewe lamb off 48K DareDevil from Kiltariffs top gimmer last year.

Also on the guestlist this year is Eugene Branagan with the Largy Flock, which was founded in 2011 and has been establishing itself on the scene since then with 2022 proving to be the flocks most successful year yet taking the Texel Male Champion & Reserve Overall crown in the Texel ring at Balmoral 2022. Tup lambs from Largy Texels have sold this year at Ballymena averaging 4K topping at 6K for the Reserve Champion. Eugene offers six gimmers all AI’d in early September to Seaforde Empire King, a son of Sportsmans Cannonball. The gimmers themselves are mainly sired by Knock Yardsman a sire who has bred superbly within this flock having bred lambs to 4.4K & 3K.

Advertisement

Corbo Flock has been established for over 20 years in NI and Adrian is presenting 5 flashy ewe lambs, 4 in-lamb Texel gimmers and also a recipient carrying a single embryo for sale this year. The flock attained 1st place in the Small Flock category at this years NI Flock Competition & reserve Flock of the Year 2022. Amongst others, part of this success in the NI Flock Competition is due to the 4 Tullagh Dragon daughters on offer at the Gems 2023, these gimmers are all in-lamb to the 32K Hexel FanClub. Tullagh Dragon has previously sired a 9K gimmer who was Female Champion at Lanark earlier this year. Corbo’s five ewe lambs are sired by Alderview Explosive, a 20K purchase from Ballymena. Explosive has sired Corbo Franklin who sold for 15K. The exciting ET pregnancy on offer is also by 32K Hexel FanClub and out of a dam who was purchased for £4800, implanted at the start of October, an opportunity not to be missed!

Last years guest consignor Donald & Ross Macpherson of Hexel Texels is delighted to return as a fixture within the catalogue this year. Two gimmers and 4 ewe lambs have made the trip across from Berwick-upon-Tweed for this years sale. The gimmers on offer are from the same family as 32K Fan Club & 32K Wildcard, they are both are in-lamb to this years service sire Rhaeadr Entrepreneur – Sire of the Year 2022, a son of Sportsmans Dare Devil. The ewe lambs available have been specially selected and include full sisters to 32K Fan Club, 20K DiDi, 5K EscoBaaa and 2022 Gems 8K gimmer to Summerskye.

Advertisement

Rhaedar Entrepreneur

Chrissy & Marty Mullan of the Blue Gates Texel Flock from Limavady offer up the largest group of the sale with 14 gimmers and 5 ewe lambs. All Blue Gates gimmers are in lamb to 10K Annakisna Edan purchased at Blessington 2021. A Hexel Born To Be Wild son, Edan is also the sire of the 5 ewe lambs. Fairywater Columbo the 5K Reserve Champion at Ballymena Premier Sale in 2019 is the sire of large proportion of the gimmers on offer from Blue Gates.

Advertisement

No stranger to the sale ring is the Curley Flock from John Trimble who will also start to feature breeding alongside the Cherrylea Flock, Est 2021 from sons Charlie & Robbie Trimble. John has instigated tremendous success for his buyers at the January Gems in the past selling Curley Boudicca for 4K at the 2019 Sale to Ballyhivistock Texels, she produced two tup lambs who were retained for breeding and went on to top the aged ram class in the flock competition. Cherrylea has accomplished successful sales this year topping with 8K Cherrylea I’m The Man to Kilcourley Texels of R & J Walker. For the 2023 January Gems Curley & Cherrylea are presenting 14 gimmers mostly sired by Lakeview Dirty Dancer. The main service sire this year has been the 20K Auldhouseburn Fan Dabi Dozi jointly purchased at Lanark this year.

Stanley & Martin Warnock of Straidarran Texels in Limavady are again making available eight of their best breeding females. These 8 strong gimmers are from among the very best bloodlines in the flock, with a selective breeding programme over the last 25 years proving successful in both show and sale rings with the objective to breed tups for both the pedigree and commercial breeders. The gimmers forward are mainly bred from 8K Tamnamoney Decimus and in lamb to Fairywater Fighter, a son of Craighead Eyecatcher. There is also a solo chance to purchase a gimmer in lamb to the great Mullan Extra Special.

Advertisement

The Farmhill Flock of Brian Williamson from Omagh was founded in 2002 and has built strong foundation in depth of pedigrees since. This year there are 3 in lamb gimmers on offer, 2 are sired by Tullagh Dragon who bred the 9K Female Champion at Lanark 2022, these 2 gimmers are both carrying twins to Claybury Dunkirk who has sired lambs & shearling to 52K. The 3rd gimmer is off Strathbogie Best Bet and carrying a single lamb to Sire of the Year 2022, Rhaeadr Entrepreneur.

Auldhouseburn Fan Dabi Dozi

Advertisement

All vendors welcome enquiries, contact details are available within the catalogue and also via Facebook. With over 70 quality in-lamb gimmers and ewe lambs the January Gems 2023 is an ideal opportunity for those wishing to start a new flock, or deepen the pedigrees within an existing one. All consignors are widely renowned within both pedigree Texel and commercial markets with impressive reputations and sparkling breed knowledge.