Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Farmers in north Tyrone and Co Derry/Londonderry should register for Zone 3 of Soil Nutrient Health Scheme before 31 August deadline.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 12,000 farm businesses in Zones 1 and 2 are already benefitting from taking part in the Scheme, by receiving valuable information which helps farm businesses match slurry, fertiliser and lime applications to crop needs more accurately. This will help to increase efficiency while also reducing the farm’s environmental footprint.

A key element of the scheme is completion of the Nutrient Management Planning training offered by DAERA’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) which is available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participation in the SNHS will be a requirement to receive payments under future farm support schemes. This conditionality requires participation in the SNHS and completion of the CAFRE SNHS training when it is offered to farmers.

stock image

Registration for the Scheme is easy to do through the farm business Government Gateway Account: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/onlineservices Digital assistance is also available at local DAERA Direct offices or through an authorised agent. Registration closes at midnight on 31 August 2024.

Guidance and further information on the scheme including maps of the specific sampling zones and the registration portal to apply online, are available on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/node/55313. Further information is also available on the AFBI website at: https://www.afbini.gov.uk/articles/soil-nutrient-health-scheme