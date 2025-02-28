Deadline extended for NAP derogation 2025 applications and submission of 2024 records

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affair’s online system for submitting applications for a Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) derogation in 2025 and the submission of 2024 fertilisation accounts for derogated farms, will remain open to receive applications and submissions until 10 April 2025.

The NAP Derogation is available to a small number of Northern Ireland cattle farms with higher stocking rates. Subject to meeting specific additional nutrient management and environmental criteria, it enables farmers to better utilise the nutrients within grazing livestock manures and requires them to demonstrate more efficient nutrient use at higher stocking rates.

Having an approved derogation enables farmers to operate up to a manure Nitrogen Loading limit of 250 kg N/ha/year, compared to the general limit of 170 kg N/ha/year in the Nutrients Action Programme. This means they can maximise the use of manure nutrients on their farm and reduce the use of additional chemical fertilisers.

Farmers are encouraged to check their farm nitrogen loading figures via the Department’s Online Services and ensure they comply with the NAP Regulations. Farmers who intend to apply for a derogation, must prepare a fertilisation plan for their holding by 01 March 2025 and keep it updated during the year.

Farmers can submit their derogation applications for 2025 and records for 2024 via DAERA Online Services. Applications and records must be submitted in full by 10 April 2025. No additional information will be accepted after the closing date.

The Departments online services is located at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services

Please note that this extension to the closing dates applies to 2025 only.

Failure to submit Derogation records on time could result in a penalty being applied to the Basic Payment.