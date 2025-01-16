December dairy trade peaks at 4,400gns

Prices at the December sale conducted by Taaffe Auctions saw prices soar to a top of 4,400gns, with auctioneer Michael Taaffe pointing out that the monthly event offers a large selection of fresh calved milking stock to suit all pockets, with prices ranging from 1,400gns upwards.

Sale leader at last month’s sale, generously sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd, was the reserve champion Happy Silver Lila 3 ET bred by David Buchanan from Newry. Calved mid-November and yielding 39 litres daily, this heifer was sired by Seagull Bay Silver and bred from Newabbey Atwood Lila Z. Her full ET sister sold for 4,700gns at Dungannon in March 2023.

Judge Norman Morton from the 260-cow Maghery herd based at Armagh, was impressed with the show of heifers. “The reserve champion is one I’d really like to milk. She is clean boned, boasts a tremendous udder and is full of promise for the future.”

Next best at 3,400gns was Annalong Citizen Leadmae 4PLI £357 bred by Wesley and David Gordon, Annalong. Sired by Denovo 3303 Citizen, this heifer is a potential 12th generation VG or EX bred from Annalong Helix Leadmae 2 VG who averaged 10,363 litres at 4.11% butterfat and 3.00% protein in three 305-day lactations.

Following close behind at 3,350gns was Damm JK Mooi Adler Red ET PLI £116 VG-2yr consigned by Jonathan Kelso. Sired by Mr Aija Mirand Mooi ET, she is bred from Aria Red EX90 and backed by eleven successive generations of EX dams.

The pre-sale show’s honourable mention award winner, Agivey Renegade Roxette 2 PLI £324 came under the hammer at 3,020gns for Dennis Torrens, Garvagh. Sired by SSI Renegade, her dam was Scotchcaw Pepper Roxette.

“This is another very correct heifer and a real good cow maker,” commented the judge.

The Gordon family secured a bid of 2,950gns for Annalong Citizen Rachel 3 PLI £471.

Another by Denovo 3303 Citizen, this heifer is bred from Annalong Hurricane Rachel 2 VG87 and is a potential 19 th generation VG or EX female.

Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara prefix had a ‘good day at the office’ realising 2,840gns, 2,800gns, 2,750gns twice and 2,600gns for heifers.

Their trade included the 2,750gns supreme champion Hilltara House Charlotte 2 PLI £316, calved at the end of November and producing 35 litres per day. She is by Leaninghouse Helix and bred from Hilltara MVP Charlotte GP83.

Judge Norman Morton added: “The champion is lovey clean-boned heifer with strength through the body and a super high and wide rear udder with nice teat placement.”

Wesley and David Gordon sold Annalong Robin Ida 2 PLI £356 for 2,600gns. The same price was paid to Holstein NI chairman Paul Dunn for Dunbanard Rager Norah PLI £288.

Cows peaked at 2,600gns, paid to Sam and John McCormick for the second calver Hilltara Markle Amie GP82 PLI £244. Sired by the home-bred Amighetti Numero Uno son, Hilltara Markle, her dam is Hilltara Casper Amie VG86. This young cow produced 9,664 litres at 5.16% butterfat and 3.25% protein in her heifer lactation.

The second placed cow Mountainview Renegade Jade PLI £448 bred by Richard Watt sold for 2,500gns. Another by SSI Renegade, her dam is the home-bred Mountainview Lighthouse Jade VG.

An entry of heifer calves from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater herd peaked at 600gns.

Bannwater Ranger Sheba 208 PLI £186 is a Ri-Val-Re Rager Red daughter bred from Bannwater Bmaster Sheba 135 VG88 who gave 11,451 litres at 5.81% butterfat and 3.25% protein in her second 305-day lactation. This September-born calf is potential third generation VG or EX.

Results from the showring:

Heifer in-milk: 1, and supreme champion, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara House Charlotte 2 PLI £316 by Leaninghouse Helix; 2, and reserve champion, David Buchanan, Happy Silver Lila Z ET by Seagull Bay Silver; 3, and honourable mention, Dennis Torrens, Agivey Renegade Roxette 2 PLI £324 by SSI-PR Renegade; 4, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Service Echo PLI £175.

Cow in-milk: 1, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Select Maude PLI £267 by Avant-Garde Unix Select; 2, Richard Watt, Mountainview Renegade Jade PLI £448 by SSI PR Renegade; 3, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Cyprus Carly PLI £274 by EDG Bob Cyprus 15120; 4, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Markle Amie PLI £244 by Hilltara Markle.

