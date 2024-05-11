Deer stalking courses are available from Lantra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deer stalking is one of the fastest growing field sports across the island of Ireland.

With over 100,000 deer across the island, control of this population is an important factor in wildlife management, with the aim of helping reduce the damage that can be caused to habitat and its associated species, forestry, and agricultural crops.

When carrying out deer stalking it is your responsibility to know and understand the laws and best practice guidance relating to deer stalking, including being able to identify deer by species, sex, and age class, and know when and where it is safe and legal to shoot.

Country Sports Ireland is a leading, not for profit, membership organisation and a leading provider of training for those involved in deer hunting throughout Ireland. They offer a variety of training courses, including ‘NI Deer Stalking’ and ‘Large Wild Game (Deer) Meat Hygiene’.

The ‘NI Deer Stalking’ course is accepted by the PSNI as part of the criteria for issuing a firearms certificate for a deer legal calibre rifle, for deer hunting purposes. The ‘Large Wild Game (Deer) Meat Hygiene’ course is accepted by the Food Standard Agency (FSA) in Northern Ireland, and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, in the Republic of Ireland, enabling competent users to supply wild deer carcass to approved game handling establishments.

Both courses offered by Country Sports Ireland are fully approved by Lantra who ensure that this training is delivered to the highest standard.