Deerpark Shakira leads Antrim Limousin line-up

The one-day event, held within the sprawling grounds of the Shane’s Castle Estate on the shores of Lough Neagh, attracted an entry of over 50 pedigree and commercial Limousin cattle.

“There were strong classes throughout, with strength and depth, and really outstanding animals,” explained Ian Nimmo who runs the noted 140-cow Maraiscote herd based at Wishaw in Lanarkshire. “The first prize winners in every class were top-notch. I had a really nice line-up of animals for the championship.”

Catching the judge’s eye to secure the senior, female and supreme overall championship honours was the outstanding young cow Deerpark Shakira, shown with her bull calf at foot.

Later in the day she impressed interbreed judge, Cyril Millar from Coleraine, to claim the show’s interbreed beef cow award and supreme overall championship ribbons.

Bred by brothers Connor and Ryan Mulholland from Aghalee, this much-admired cow will be four-years-old in December. She was sired by Wilodge Vantastic, and is out of the home-bred Ampertaine Gigolo daughter, Deerpark Missmoneypenny.

“This fantastic young cow is an easy winner. She is doing a great job rearing her first calf, and is a very stylish female with power, size and width throughout,” explained Ian Nimmo. “The female and supreme overall champion is feminine, has a lovely head and really oozes breed character.”

Sharkira’s bull calf, Deerpark Viking, was born in October 2024 and is a son of 25,000gns Glenrock Redemption. He stood first in his class and went on to claim the reserve junior and male championship ribbons.

Deerpark Shakira won eight Limousin championships and five interbreed awards as a maiden heifer in 2023.

As the 2025 show season draws to a close, Shakira has won an additional six breed championships for Connor and Ryan Mulholland - Balmoral, Lurgan, Ballymena, Armagh, Castlewellan and Antrim. She also claimed the interbreed championships at Lurgan, Ballymena, Armagh, Castlewellan, and the reserve interbreed award at Balmoral Show in May.

The reserve overall championship went to the six-month-old heifer calf Drumhilla Alice, bred by Gareth Corrie, and shown by his seven-year-old son Gareth, from Newtownards.

Drumhilla Alice also picked up the calf championship and the reserve female championship. Sired by Trueman Idol, her dam is Sarkley Odelisha – one of seven cows in the County Down herd.

Odelisha is a daughter of the Plumtree Fantastic son, Sarkley Jaguar. She was reserve overall champion and purchased for 20,000gns at the Red Ladies sale at Carlisle in December 2019

Ian Nimmo commented: “The reserve champion is a very flashy heifer calf with a bright future ahead of her. She is sweet, very correct and full of breed character. “

The reserve calf champion and reserve male champion was Jalex Awesome, a six-month-old Pablo Superspice son bred by James Alexander, Randalstown.

The junior champion was Derriaghy Vogue, an eleven-month-old Gunnerfleet Lion heifer bred by David Green from Lisburn. “Another very correct, feminine heifer, with style and character,” added the judge.

Shauna Killen from Crossgar won the intermediate championship with Jalex Vabulous – purchased for £14,000 at the Jalex Jaw Droppers sale at in April. Sired by Huntershall Nutcracker, this maiden heifer is a foundation female for Shauna’s newly established Down Royal herd. She was reserve junior champion at Balmoral and breed champion at Newry.

Ian Nimmo added: ”Another nice, square and shapely heifer with plenty of style and ring presence.”

Runner-up for the intermediate championship was the second placed Millgate Vision from Seamus Branniff’s Croob herd at Ballynahinch. Sired by Kilcor Sylvester, she was purchased for £6,300 at the Millgate Marvels online sale in March.

The reserve senior champion was Clydevalley Topclass, a two-year-old Claddagh McCabe daughter exhibited by Robert Clyde, and grandson Sammy, who run a herd of 40 pedigree cows at Templepatrick. She is in-calf to the home-bred Lodge Hamlet son, Clydevalley Usain.

Ian Nimmo was also impressed with the quality line-up of commercial cattle. “The quality was superb in every class. The top two were easy winners, well-matched, with very little between them.”

The championship plaudits went to Knocklayde Girl, a thirteen-month-old Trueman Idol daughter from the Hillside commercial herd owned by Ivan Lynn, and sons, Conal, Liam and Dan, from Armoy.

Taking the reserve award was the January 2024 born heifer Take a Chance, a Trueman Idol daughter, from James Alexander’s Jalex herd.

The NI Limousin Club is indebted to its sponsors for their generous support: Firmount Veterinary Clinic, Jenkins Butchers, Beatty Fuels and Farm Supplies and Glenmarshal Sires Ltd.

Results from the showring

Pedigree Classes

Bull calf, born on or after 01/01/25 – 1, James Alexander, Jalex Awesome by Pablo Superspice; 2, J and A Callion, Ashhollow Avignon by Rossignol; 3, Charlotte Martin, Charlotte’s Agakhan by Lowerffrydd Empire; 4, J and A Callion, Ashhollow Aura by Rossignol.

Heifer calf, born on or after 01/01/25 – 1, Gareth Corrie, Drumhilla Alice by Trueman Idol; 2, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Anastasia by Carrickmore Schumacher; 3, Thomas McAreavey, Ballinderry Aperol by Clontown Stevo Du Clo.

Bull, born between 01/07/24 and 31/12/24 – 1, Conor and Ryan Mulholland, Deerpark Viking by Glenrock Redemption; 2, Molly Bradley, Dernasigh Vantastic by Gerrygullinane Phoenix; 3, DG Green and Sons, Derriaghy Vandijk by Norman Ely; 4, Mel Lucas, Lukeroyal Valuabull by Lukeroyal Robin.

Heifer, born between 01/07/24 and 31/12/24 – 1, DG Green and Sons, Derriaghy Vogue by Gunnerfleet Lion; 2, Robert and Sammy Clyde, Clydevalley Verynice by Clydevalley Ranger; 3, Conor and Ryan Mulholland, Deerpark Valkyrie by Deerpark Spiderman; 4, Mel Lucas, Lukeroyal Violet by Ampertaine Opportunity.

Bull, born between 01/02/24 and 30/06/24 – 1, James McParland, McParland’s Vicious by Elite Ice-Cream; 2, Ronan McGurk, Birchwood Vance by Claddagh McCabe; 3, S McGookin and Sons, Ballycairn Vance by Ballycairn Objat; 4, James Alexander, Jalex Vis by Graiggoch Rambo.

Heifer, born between 01/02/24 and 30/06/24 – 1, Shauna Killen, Jalex Vabulous by Huntershall Nutcracker; 2, Seamus Braniff, Millgate Vision by Kilcor Sylvester; 3, Ronan McGurk, Birchwood Valerie by Claddagh McCabe; 4, S McGookin and Sons, Ballycairn Vanessa by Millburn Limonaclimo.

Heifer, between eighteen and twenty-four-months-old – 1, Trevor Shields Glenmarshal Vogue by Graiggoch Rambo; 2, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Upperclass by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, J and A Callion, Ashhollow Violet by Carrickmore Pocketrocket; 4, Kieran Magee, Bobbys Uptowngirl by Ampertaine Elgin.

Uncalved heifer, over two-years-old – 1, Robert and Sammy Clyde, Clydevalley Topclass by Claddagh McCabe; 2, DG Green and Sons, Derriaghy Utopia by Gunnerfleet Lion; 3, Charlotte Martin, Roundhill Tunanime by Bavardage.

Calved cow – 1, Conor and Ryan Mulholland, Deerpark Shakira by Wilodge Vantastic; 2, Thomas McAreavey, Gerrygullinane Glen.

Commercial Classes

Steer, born in 2025 – 1, Ivan Lynn and Sons, Idol by Trueman Idol; 2, F Gormley, Baby Bucks; 3, Seamus Branniff, Ozzy by Rosco.

Heifer, born in 2025 – 1, Gareth Corrie, Kate by Huntershall Nutcracker; 2, Gareth Corrie, Pippa by Huntershall Nutcracker; 3, Ivan Lynn and Sons, Nutcracker by Huntershall Nutcracker; 4, Seamus Branniff, Panda by Lance.

Heifer, born in 2024 – 1, Ivan Lynn and Sons, Knocklayde Girl by Trueman Idol; 2, James Alexander, Take a Chance by Trueman Idol; 3, RMC Commercials, Baby Spice by Claddagh McCabe; 4, DG Green and Sons, Miss Moneypenny by Huntershall Nutcracker.

