Defra delivers ‘another shattering blow’ to farmers through sudden closure of SFI applications

Responding to the news that, without warning, Defra is stopping all SFI applications as of yesterday (Tuesday), the NFU has brought into question the department’s transparency and its ability to deliver the agricultural transition promised.

Yesterday DEFRA announced that ti would stop accepting new applications for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) with immediate affect.

It said every penny in all existing SFI agreements will be paid to farmers, and outstanding eligible applications that have been submitted will be processed.

But now was the right time for a ‘reset: supporting farmers, delivering for nature and targeting public funds fairly and effectively towards our priorities for food, farming and nature.’

NFU president Tom Bradshaw

Since it launched in 2022, SFI has provided reliable income to farmers in England, with over 37,000 agreements in place.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “This is another shattering blow to English farms, delivered yet again with no warning, no understanding of the industry and a complete lack of compassion or care.

“We have had major concerns for years about whether there was the capability within Defra to deliver the agricultural transition post-Brexit. We have warned time and time again that large parts of the SFI were poorly designed and that the department was consistently failing to deliver it.

“Today’s terrible news was delivered with only 30 minutes warning to us before ministers briefed the press, leaving us unable to inform our members. There has been no consultation, no communication; there has been a total lack of the ‘partnership and co-design’ Defra loves to talk about. It is another example of the growing disregard for agriculture within the department.

“The fact that ministers are actually trumpeting this as good news shows how desperately detached they are from the reality on the ground and how little they understand this industry.

“It leaves us with little choice but to see Defra as a failing department. The chaos has got worse and worse and farmers are paying the price. Bad decisions, misdirection, promises broken, no transparency and yet more financial disaster for farming.

“When the Chancellor dramatically accelerated the end of the old schemes for all farmers, it was on the promise that they would all be able to access the new ones, which paid them for doing environmental work. But the door has now been slammed shut for thousands of farmers, creating haves and have nots based purely on timing.

“They say the money is spent, but because Defra refuses to be transparent we don’t know where it’s been spent, or whether it’s all been spent within this year.

“The awful dilemma now faced by many farmers is whether to turn their backs on environmental work and just farm as hard as they can to survive. This is a loss to both farming and the environment and cannot be what was intended.

“It is a bleak irony that we were set to reveal tomorrow that farming confidence in England and Wales has plummeted to its lowest level ever – lower than last year when those who are now Defra Ministers said it was a scandal and a disaster.

“If confidence was at rock bottom and investment through the floor yesterday, tomorrow it will be gone entirely.”

Reacting to the news that the Government is stopping accepting new SFI applications, the Chair of the EFRA Committee, Alistair Carmichael MP, said: “The sudden announcement yesterday that the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) would cease to take new applications to the scheme, with immediate effect and with no prior warning having been given, is another very regrettable decision by Defra. The abrupt halting of new applications to SFI will leave many farmers with no prospect of support to replace direct payments.

“Farmers are already under immense pressure from a perfect storm of adverse conditions. For many farmers, this latest move by the Government will only add to the uncertainty and insecurity of their livelihoods and threaten their financial viability.

“At a time when the Government has deeply fractured its relationship with farmers, this decision on SFI only compounds the impression that the Government either does not have a grasp of the realities that farmers face or is sanguine with the possibility of farms up and down the country going out of business, their land being sold off to other entities and British farmland being lost to farming altogether.”