Degrees at CAFRE shaping industry-ready graduates

With campuses at Antrim, Cookstown, and Enniskillen, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) delivers degrees in partnership with Ulster University ensuring academic excellence is matched with real-world relevance.

As Northern Ireland’s leading college for agri-food and land-based studies, CAFRE provides students at Enniskillen, Greenmount, and Loughry campuses with outstanding opportunities for immersive, practice-based education. Degree programmes at CAFRE are designed in close partnership with employers and industry organisations, ensuring that graduates are not only academically qualified but also equipped with the practical skills and experience needed to be job-ready from day one.

Apply to study at CAFRE after Year 14, with A-Level or equivalent qualifications through UCAS.

Choose CAFRE to study:

BSc (Hons) in Equine Management student Lucy Gwynne from Collone and Foundation Degree in Equine Management student Faith Black from Ballyclare are settling into campus life and enjoying working with the horses.

BSc (Hons) in Sustainable Agriculture. Shape the future of farming with an Honours Degree validated by Ulster University. This degree offers the flexibility to specialise in either Agri-Business or Land Management. You’ll gain real-world experience through a placement completed alongside your degree. Whether your passion is for sustainable production, environmental stewardship, or agri-business innovation, Greenmount Campus is the place to launch your career and make a difference.

BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agri-Food Management. Step into a leadership role in the global agri-food industry with a degree at Loughry Campus

Validated by Ulster University, this innovative degree is designed for those who want to make a real impact in business management, sustainability, and the food supply chain. You’ll explore everything from primary production in agriculture and horticulture to food manufacturing, quality, and logistics. You’ll gain the skills to tackle industry challenges like traceability and sustainability. With a curriculum shaped for the future, you’ll graduate ready to lead, adapt, and thrive in the fast-moving agri-food sector.

BSc (Hons) in Food Innovation Management. Drive the future of food with this exciting degree which lets you specialise in either Nutrition or Technology, validated by Ulster University. You’ll gain the skills and knowledge to lead innovation in the global food industry combining food science, technology, and nutrition to create safe, nutritious, and in-demand products. The course covers everything from food safety and quality to the latest technologies, product development, and emerging consumer trends, all underpinned by essential business and management expertise. If you’re passionate about shaping what we eat and how it’s made, this is your opportunity to stand out and succeed.

Creating new ideas at CAFRE are first year students, Kathryn Montgomery from Drumahoe, a BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agri-Food Management student and Ruth Brodison from Stewartstown who is studying for a FdSc in Food Innovation and Technology at Loughry Campus.

BSc (Hons) in Equine Management. Turn your passion for horses into a rewarding career with an Ulster University validated course. This degree is designed for those who want to combine their love of horses with the latest scientific and management expertise. You’ll gain the practical skills and knowledge needed to excel in a wide range of roles, both within the equine industry and beyond. If you’re ready to lead and innovate in a dynamic, ever-evolving sector, Enniskillen Campus is the perfect place to start your journey.

BSc (Hons) in Horticulture. Validated by Ulster University, the degree course is the perfect next step for Foundation Degree in Horticulture graduates. You’ll bridge into the Honours Degree, then complete your studies over one year of full-time or two years of part-time study. Along the way, you’ll complete a project that lets you deepen your expertise in sustainability, technology, and innovation preparing you to lead and inspire in the growing sector of horticulture.

In addition to offering Honours Degree courses, CAFRE also delivers Foundation Degree (FdSc) programmes. The Ulster University validated programmes combine academic study with practical, work-based learning. Courses are typically completed over two years of full-time study. Our Foundation Degrees have been developed in partnership with employers, to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for careers in the agri-food and land based industries. At CAFRE, Foundation Degrees are offered in Agriculture and Technology, Equine Management, Food Innovation and Technology, and Horticulture. All courses provide a strong foundation for employment and progression on to related BSc Honours Degree courses.

Students choose CAFRE because 95% of graduates secure employment or progress to further study within six months of completing their course. First-year degree students can also benefit from over 45 industry-sponsored bursaries. Students have access to a range of specialist facilities including the Food Innovation Centre, Equine Yards and Arenas, three Farm Centres, and the Horticulture Centre all of which provide an outstanding environment for experiential learning and applied skills development.

Welcome to the herd! First year students George Hanthorn from Armagh, is studying on the FdSc in Agriculture and Technology course and Lucy-Jo McFarland from Omagh is completing a BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

CAFRE’s courses develop graduates who are not only career-ready but also prepared to lead and innovate in the agri-food and land-based sectors.

Discover your future at CAFRE. Book now to attend Open Week, 7–11 October 2025, visit the events section of www.cafre.ac.uk for details.