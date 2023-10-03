Delaney Family win 1st & 2nd Open NIPA Skibbereen

Freddie Barkley best bird in Rasharkin & District HPS. Pic: Willy Reynolds

The wind was a lot stronger over the route and the race turned out to be very difficult, many birds were missing at dark on the first day. Some lofts did very well, but the majority had birds missing. Section G dominated the early places with Steven Delaney just a yard clear from dad Gerald the top racing bloodlines of Oroory Hill Stud followed by Ron Williamson.

This result will shake up the annual awards over all NIPA Sections.

NIPA Open Skibbereen YB Nat 266/2633 – 1-1G Steven Delaney Dromore 1064, 2-2G Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1063, 3-3G R Williamson Newry & Dist 1061, 4-1E Matthew McCabe The Meadows 1057, 5-4G Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1055, 6-2E D Calvin Bondhill 1055, 7-3E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1055, 8-1C J & D Braniff Glen 1054, 9-4E G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1052, 10-5E R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1049, 11-1B S & N Maginty Muckamore 1045, 12-2B K & K Kernohan Ballymena 1039, 13-3B Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1039, 14-1A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1036, 15-6E Humphries & Baird Markethill 1032, 16-7E Humphries & Baird 1032, 17-4B S & N Maginty 1029, 18-1D Jeff Greenaway Hlls & Maze 1027, 19-8E Mathew McCabe 1027, 20-5G Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1025.

Jonathan Barkley & Laura Surgenor with their Skibbereen winners in Kells and pet dog Bella. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Sect C Skibbereen 45/426 – J & D Braniff Glen 1054, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1024, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1021, A & N Lewis 107, A & N Lewis 1016, G McKenna Eastway 990, J & D Braniff 986, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 978, J & D Braniff 972, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 961.

NIPA Sec D Skibbereen 29/246 – J Greenaway Hills & Maze1027, J Greenaway 1002, J Greenaway 989, O & M Monaghan Colin 964, Johnston Bros Colin 944, Johnston Bros 929, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 920, H McAvoy Harmony 920, Johnston Bros 914, Johnston Bros 910.

NIPS Sect F Skibbereen 14/91 – McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 887, Lambert & Stewart Bangor 795, Toner Bros Corrigs 795, McComb Bros 767, W Leckey Ards 685, L & R Barr Crossgar 514, Colin Hutchinson Comber Cent 501, R Watson & Son Killyleagh Cent 486.

NIPA Sect G Skibbereen 30/425 – Stephen Delaney Dromore 1064, Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1063, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1061, Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1055, Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1025, F Simpson Banbridge 1023, F Simpson 1022, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1021, Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1017, Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1017.

Danny Dixon had eight birds in Nipa Skibbereen Open result. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Centre Results Skibbereen YB Nat

Dromore Centre Skibbereen – S Delaney Harmony 1064, Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1063, 1055, 1025, 1017, 942, H McAvoy Dromore 920, Mr & Mrs G Delaney 904, S McAllister 902, Russell Bros Dromara 901.

Newry Centre Skibbereen – R Williamson Newry & Dist 1061, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1017, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1004, O Markey Ballyholland 1004, Donnelly Bros 962, William Chambers 947 Millvale, O Markey 945, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 944, Donnelly Bros 928, Gary Murphy 927.

Loughgall Centre Skibbereen – D Calvin Bondhill 1055, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1055, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1049, Humphries & Baird Markethill 1032, Humphries & Baird 1032, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1023, G Buckley & Son 1019, R R Calvin & Daughter 1016, D Calvin 1012, G Buckley & Son 1011.

Jimmy Quigley from Amelia Earhart in Derry, 1st NIPA Sect H from Skibbereen and best in the Foyle Centre. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Lurgan Centre Skibbereen - M McCabe Meadows 1055, M McCabe 1024, J Doughlas & Son Lurgan Soc 1007, M McCabe 931, J Barr, R Adamson Lurgan Soc, Gregory McEvoy Beechpark Soc, Ted Furphy Lurgan Soc, Gregory McEvoy, M McCabe.

Ligoniel Centre Skibbereen – J & D Braniff Glen 1054, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1024, G McKenna Eastway 990, J & D Braniff 985, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 978, J & D Braniff 972, G McCann Ligoniel 951, Whiteside Bros Eastway 947, Bingham & Seaton 957, 916.

Portadown Centre Skibbereen – G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1052, R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 969, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 959, G & C Simmons 913, 902, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 899, Moody Bros Gilford & Dist 894, R Bell & Sons Edgarstown 890, A & R Neill Edgarstown 890, C & H Beattie Gilford & Dist 889.

Muckamore Centre Skibbereen – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1045, 1029, 874, Sefton Thompson Crumlin 838, 793, S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 732.

Anthony McNeill best in Randalstown from Skibbereen. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Cullybackey Centre Skibbereen – K & K Kernohan Ballymena 1039.8, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1039.5, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 974, Gary Gibson 969, Blair & Rankin 939, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 936, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 933, A Darragh Cullybackey 933, G & A Eagleson Ballymena 932, A Darragh 914.

Coleraine Centre Skibbereen – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1035, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 991, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 965, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 954, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 940, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 936, S Diamond 922, J Hanson 922, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 921, J Hanson 907.

Banbridge Centre Skibbereen F Simpson Banbridge 1023, F Simpson 1022, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1021, E McAlinden & sons Drumnavaddy 996, 991, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 970, E McAlinden & Sons 938, S Ogle 885, D & K Mallen Banbridge 878, S Ogle 867.

Doagh Centre Skibbereen – A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1021, 1017, 1016, A & T Agnew Larne & Dist 961, A & N Lewis 953, Grattan Bros 941, W Moore & Son 939, A & N Lewi 936, 925.

Ballymoney Centre Skibbereen – D Dixon Ballymoney 1009, 1001, 980, D & H Stuart 977, D Dixon 971, F Barkley Rasharkin 948, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 931, D & Stuart 919, D Dixon 910, 910.

Coalisland Centre Skibbereen – B Morgan Coalisland 972, B Morgan 972, K Murphy Coalisland 967, B Morgan 947, D Carolan Coalisland 916, K Murphy 901, D Carolan 847, B Morgan 842, G & H Smith Cookstown 841, D Carolan 826.

Jimmy Smyth had another winner in Ahoghill Flying Club. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Carrickfergus Centre Skibbereen – J McMaw Carrick Soc 955, N J Arthurs Ballycarry & District 919, M Witherspoon Larne & District 907, N J Arthurs 897, J McIlheron Carrick Soc 869, M Witherspoon 795, A S McNaghten Larne & Dist 793, A S McNaghten 718, Crawford & McDowell Carrick Soc 573, M Witherspoon 581.

Foyle Centre Skibbereen – J Quigley & Son Ameila Earhart 798, David Booth Mourne 755, Dessie Mullen Strabane 730, D Canning Derry & Dist 707, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 664, Cathal Fox Amelia Earhart 464.

NIPA Race/Date

Skibbereen YB Nat Saturday 16th September 2023 – Liberated at 10.15am in a Lt North-Northeast wind

NIPA Sect A Skibbereen 18/205 – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1035, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 972, B Morgan 972, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 967, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 965, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 954, B Morgan 947, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 936, S Diamond 922, J Hanson 922.

NIPA Section A Clubs

Coalisland & District – B Morgan Coalisland 972, B Morgan 972, K Murphy Coalisland 967, B Morgan 947, D Carolan Coalisland 916, K Murphy 901. Congratulations Brendan Morgan. First 2 today from Skibbereen YB Nat.

Coleraine Premier HPS – S Diamond 1035, T & J McDonald 991, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 965, J Hanson 954, M & J Howard & Son 940, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 936. Sean Diamond wins for the 7th time this year. Winner is a sister to 64 the widowhood cock that won 2 x 1st, 2nd and 4th this year and OB of the Year in the Coleraine Prem Club. Loft have won 1st Sect A in both Young Bird Nationals, super flying.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS – W & W Murdock 921. Only bird on the day in the club. The members of the Coleraine Co. Derry would like to thank Adrian Moffatt for all the Nipa updates, Lib times etc throughout the year, and most importantly sending our results to Head Office. It is greatly appreciated.

Windsor Social – R & J Parke 878, 842. Well done on a very hard race, last race of the year.

NIPA Sect B Skibbereen 41/389 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1045, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1039, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1039, S & N Maginty 1029, D Dixon Ballymoney 1009, D Dixon 1001, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 991, D Dixon 979, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 977, G Gibson Cullybackey 974.

NIPA Section B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – J Smyth & Son 936, Trevor Whyte 800.

Ballymoney HPS 6/85 – D Dixon 1009, 1001, 980, D & H Stuart 977, D Dixon 971, D & Stuart 919. This is the result of the Ballymoney H.P.S race from the Skibbereen National. My winner is of the Alphabet hen which l got of Pat Shields, the sire is the nest mate of my 1st Open winner who is a son of my good Mealey Sticker Donckers Cock.

Ballymena & District HPS 7/77 – K & K Kernohan & Son 1039, Blair & Rankin 1039, 939, G & A Eagleson 932, J Eagleson & Sons 832, M Graham 832. Well done to Keith Kernohan and Sons winning the club in a tough Skibbereen young bird National and also 1st Mid Antrim Combine for the third time in young birds. Hard luck to Bertie Blair for a close runner up in both Ballymena and the Combine. In the Combine Keith wins YB Ave and Young Bird of the Year.

Cullybackey HPS – Gary Gibson 974, 969, Alan Darragh 933, 914, Gary Gibson 906, Alan Darragh 894.

Crumlin & District – Sefton Thompson 838,787.

Dervock RPS 5/65 – D & H Stuart 972, 919, S Laverty 861.

Kells & District HPS – A Barkley & Son 823, 805,

Muckamore HPS 4/55 – S & N Maginty 1045, 1029, 874, S & J Bones and T Yates 732.

Randalstown HPS 3/26 – J McNeill & Son 933, J Millar 772, J Millar 475, J McNeill & Son 435, J Millar 433, Stewart Bros 392.

Rasharkin &District HPS 6/49 – F Barkley 948, Steele & McNeill 931, W McFetridge 656, Steele & McNeill 535, W McFetridge 461.

Well, what can I say, delighted is an understatement. The birds did me proud again at the weekend getting 5/6 finishing 4th,19th and 108th Open. 1st, 8th and 37th Section E. 1st2nd 3rd 4th club in the Skibbereen NIPA YB National. I never in my life thought I’d ever win the biggest Section in the NIPA! I’d like to thank Ned Russell for training the birds for me this year and to Geoff Douglas and Alan Larkin for getting me to the club and back, Thank you guys, it means a lot! Matt.

NIPA Sect E Skibbereen 60/589 – Matt McCabe Meadows 1057, David Calvin Bondhill 1055, G Bucley & Son Annaghmore 1055, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1052, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1049, Humphries & Baird Markethill 1032, Humphries & Baird 1032, M McCabe 1027, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1023, G Marsden Hills & Maze 1021.

NIPA Section E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1055, 1019, 1011, Robert Buckley 1005, J & E Calvin 1002, P Boyd 995.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1023, 872, R Parkes & Son 863, E & M Curran 857, R Parkes & Son 802.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1012, 1011, 979, 922, 897.

Edgarstown HPS – G & C Simmons 1052, R G & G Donaldson 969, G & C Simmons 913, 902, S & E Buckley 899, R Bell & Son s 890. Team Simmons taking the top spot this week and topping the Portadown Centre from a very hard and testing Skibbereen YB National. The winner a wee blue Van Herk hen down off stock obtained from good friend Robert Rea (Rea Rockets) outstanding family of pigeons these have turned out to be. Well done to all in the result. Side Bet winners one cut G&C Simmons. Best ever season for Team Simmons topping the local Portadown Centre in both YB Classic races and a lot of Top 10 finishes including in the major INFC Nationals as well. Ace racers who will get even better.

Gilford & District RPC – Moody Bros 894, C & H Beattie 889, 886, G O’Dowd 860, 825.

Loughgall – R Calvin & Daughter 1049, 1016, 936, 935, Nelson Weir 933, R Calvin & Daughter 910.

Lurgan Social – J Douglas & Son 1007.

Markethill HPS – Humphries & Baird 1032, 1032, 1002, 969, 943, 932.

Monaghan HPS – R Mulligan 972, 971, P McFadden 940, R Mulligan 939, P McFadden 922, K Allister 893. Monaghan Skibbereen result well done Richard on taking the Red Card today. Poor returns hopefully more make it in.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 959.

Meadows – Matt McCabe 1057, 1027, 933, 848, H T & J Larkin 842.

Well what can I say only BRAVO! On a fantastic performance from Skibbereen on what was a really testing day for our young birds! Matt McCabe, the newest member of the Meadows HPS following up on his magnificent Penzance result has taken the first 4 places clocking 4 of 6 sent. Amazing!

NIPA Sect H Skibbereen 19/122 – J Quigley & Son Amelia Earhart 798, David Booth Mourne & Dist 755, D Mullan Strabane & Dist 730, D Canning Derry & Dist 708, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 664, David Booth 481, Cathal Fox Amelia Earhart 464, David Booth 450.

NIPA Section H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – J Quigley & Son 798, Cathal Fox 464, 384. Congratulations to both these club members on a very hard race into the Northwest and a big congratulations on Jimmy Quigley for 1st Club, 1st Foyle Centre and 1st Section H.

I would like to thank Ian Brown from Strabane for breeding a 1st Section winner out of Skibbereen young bird national. Her new name is the “Gypsy Queen” there is a long story behind it for that name, and it was Pat McLaughlin who called her that name, so it stuck with her now.

Derry & District 7/42 – D Canning 708, A McCrudden 664, P Hegarty & Son 480, Cooley Bros 450, Jim Diamond 409, A McCrudden 375.

Foyle RPS 2/18 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 426, 364, 355.

Mourne & District HPS – David Boot 755, 481, 450.

Strabane & District Invitation RPC – Dessie Mullan & Son 730. Congratulations once again to Dessie Mullan and Son on winning yet another race, this was and can only be described as the toughest YB race. Race was flown from Skibbereen, and it was our National inland race. Dessie clocked at 7.35pm, bird flying 9hrs 21m, the only bird clocked on the day finishing 1st Club, and 3rd Foyle centre. It should be also well up in Section H and hopefully open results.

Foyle Valley Combine Skibbereen – J Quigley & Son Ameila Earhart 798, David Booth Mourne 755, Dessie Mullen Strabane 730, D Canning Derry & District 707, A McCrudden Derry & District 664, C Fox Amelia Earhart 464, Cooley Bros Derry & District 431, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 426, D McGrahaghan 419, J Diamond Derry & District 409, D Mullen 398, C Fox 384, A McCrudden 375, D Mullen 368, Paul Maxwell Jnr 355, D Canning 341, D McGranaghan 341.

City of Derry Federation Young Birds 2023 - Kilbeggan A McCrudden Derry & Dist, Kilbeggan B Hart Foyle, Tullamore P Maxwell Jnr Foyle, Roscrea A McCrudden D/D, Roscrea B Hart Foyle, Fermoy P Maxwell Jnr FY, Roscrea P Hegarty & Son Derry & Dist, Dale P Maxwell Jnr FY, Fermoy P Maxwell Snr Foyle, Skibbereen J Quigley & Son Amelia Earhart.

Coleraine Triangle Skibbereen – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1036, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 991, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 965, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 954, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 940, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 936, S Diamond 922, J Hanson 922, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 921, J Hanson 907, 906.

Mid Antrim Combine Skibb YB Nat

K & K Kernohan & Sons of Ballymena & Dist win tough Nat event –

The final young bird race of the NIPA racing season was flown on Saturday 16th September from Skibbereen in County Cork. The Young Bird National birds were released at 10.15am in gruelling north easterly winds and a seriously tough race followed with many birds spending the night on the tiles and some loft's failing to time. Ballymena & District known as the "Top Club" had the best two arrivals in the local area with Keith Kernohan & Sons just pipping Bertie Blair for 1st place. These two lofts were only separated by a few seconds for the best bird in the Town.

The Kernohan partnership of Keith, Ken, Callum and Lewis timed their cheq hen at 17.35pm for the 260 mile fly to the Ballykeel loft's to record a velocity of 1039.81. The hen wins 1st Ballymena & District, 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 2nd Section B and an excellent 12th Open Nipa 266/2633. She was one from a kit of youngsters purchased from Oroory Hill Stud and breeding is Willy Jacobs. Keith's had a top young bird season in Ballymena & Dist winning 4 x 1st club with a further 3 x 1st in the Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B from the Fermoy 5 Bird Championship.

Bertie Blair who's also had a top season was runner up on decimal points in both the Ballymena club and the Mid Antrim Combine and finished 3rd Section B and 13th Open velocity 1039.56. Bertie's blue cheq Heremans-Ceuster hen sitting on chipping eggs won the club from 2nd Kilbeggan on week two. The sire was purchased from the late Lexie Mullan at his dispersal sale. Bertie's young birds raced well-being runner up in the Combine on three occasions and each time beaten by the Kernohan loft's.

Danny Dixon of Dunloy had the next best three bird's in the Combine and put eight birds in the Open result 5th, 6th, 8th, 11th, 21st & 22nd Section B & 37th, 46th, 56th, 65th, 139th, 140th, 171st & 173rd Open. Danny's first bird is bred from the Alphabet Hen that he acquired from Pat Shields and the sire is the nestmate of his 1st Open winner which is a son of his good mealy Sticker Donckers cock. Gary Gibson had the top two birds in Cullybackey on 974 & 969 and placed 10th & 12th Section and 60th, 70th & 146th Open. Gary's first bird was a dark w/f hen, the sire is an inbred Heartbreaker cock and the dam's from a son of the 2nd Open cock paired to Gary's 1st Section Talbenny young bird National hen. Freddie Barkley was best in Rasharkin on 948 with a blue chequer Lambrecht cross hen that won 2nd club & 19th Section B last weekend from Fermoy. This week she wins 13th Section & 87th Open. Jimmy Smyth & Son continued their fine form with another win in Ahoghill on 936 for 102nd Open. Jimmy's dark cheq hen was one from a kit from Mark Milliken of Rasharkin and won 4th club Kilbeggan, and 2nd club & 97th Open in the Dale young bird national a fortnight ago. Anthony McNeill was best in Randalstown with a Sticker Donckers cheq hen on 933 and placed 109th Open. The sire from Geoff Dickey and the dam down from Gary Gibson's Golden Couple. Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor had the best two birds in Kells & Dist on 823 & 825. Their winning youngster is bred from a Staf Van Reet x Sticker Doncker x Van den Brande cock from Jonny Simpson paired to a hen from Robert Alexander. Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim PO.

Skibbereen YB National 28/241 - K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1039.81, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1039.56, D Dixon Rasharkin 1009, D Dixon Rasharkin 1001, D Dixon Rasharkin 980, G Gibson Cullybackey 974, D Dixon Rasharkin 971, G Gibson Cullybackey 969, F Barkley Rasharkin 948, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 939, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 936, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 933, A Darragh Cullybackey 933, G & A Eagleson Ballymena 932, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 931

A Darragh Cullybackey 914, D Dixon Rasharkin 910, D Dixon Rasharkin 910, G Gibson Cullybackey 906, A Darragh Cullybackey 894, D Dixon Rasharkin 893, D Dixon Rasharkin 892, A Darragh Cullybackey 887, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 832, Martin Graham Ballymena 832, A Darragh Cullybackey 832, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 823, A Barkley & Son Kells 823, D Dixon Rasharkin 815, A Barkley & Son Kells 805, T Whyte Ahoghill 800, J Miller Randalstown 772.

Diary Dates -

Sawyers Pigeon Auctions will commence the sale season 23/24 from 1st October. E-Mail: [email protected] or telephone: Wesley 07831 560399 or Gary 07955 044846. One of the early Clearance Sales will be for Noel Lusty of Muckamore, see advert in the BHW.

Ronnie Johnston will conduct the delayed Stock Sale on behalf of the late Billy Hayes, take a note of the date – Saturday 18th November at 3.00pm, watch out for advert in BHW. The sale will contain the best Lambrects, Herman Ceusters, Matt Rakes King of Sprint, Jan Polder and the much sought after Jelle Jellemans from Dean Pallatt. Sale Lists are available contact Ronnie Tel: 028 90 483625. The birds were to be sold at Blackpool but that did not work out.

RPRA (Irish Region) –The Autumn meeting of the RPRA (Irish Region) will take place at Christ Church in Lisburn on Saturday 14th October at 1.00pm. This will be the deadline date for Young Bird performance claims re 2023 and Young Fanciers, YB of the Year etc. All members will be made welcome. Members are reminded that application for National Awards must go direct to the RPRA forms are available from Region Secretary Noel Higginson or see advert in the BHW.

Members need to be aware of changes to the fees for the year. It will be £17 per member sent to the Irish Region. Breakdown of that total is £11 to the Association, £4 to the Region and £2 for Insurance. It will be £17 for each member of the partnership, there is no charges for deceased members of partnerships. Individual members will pay £15. The changed rules are 26, 27 and 32.

RPRA Meritorious Awards 2023 (Irish Region) – Individual bird performance from 2nd Talbenny & Penzance. Sect A - Jimmy Hanson, Coleraie Premier HPS vel 1269.171, Sect B - Trevor Whyte Ahoghill Flying Club vel 1323.520, Sect C - J & D Braniff Glen vel 1313.460, Sect D - S G Briggs Lisburn & Dist vel 1235.106, Sect E - G & A Campbell Armagh HPS vel 1355.043, Sect F - McGimpsey Bros Ards HPS vel 1069.980, Sect G - Lyons & Kennedy Hillsborough & Maze vel 1317.422, Sect H - David Booth Mourne & Dist 1295.470. Overall winner of the RPRA (Irish Region) Cup G & A Campbell of the Armagh HPS.

NIPA Ladies Night this year will be on the 10th November in the Ballymac Hotel Dundrod. The menu is as follows: Vegetable Broth served with wheaten bread. Roast Sirloin of Beef with Yorkshire Pudding & Horseradish Sauce. Fresh Fruit Pavlova with Vanilla Ice Cream. Freshly brewed Tea or Coffee. Kiddies menu: Choice of sausage /Burger/ Fish Fingers/Chicken Goujons served with chips & beans or potatoes & vegetables. Ice Cream & Jelly. Tickets are £35.00 per head, those wishing to book tickets please contact Sam Briggs 07730 308402, Diamond Carson 07813 265311 or Cormac O`Hare 07710 462338.

INFC Annual Dinner and Presentation of Prizes 2023 Friday 24th November 2023 in the Stormont Hotel Belfast at 7.00pm. Tickets and accommodation can be booked by contacting Ronnie Johnston on 028 90483625 or the secretary Trevor Topping on 028 92641265 or by email [email protected] -Tickets are £35.00.

Accommodation. Double room £90.00, Single room £110.00 and Family room £130.00. These rates apply to reservations made through the Irish National Flying Club. Early booking is advisable based on demand in previous years.