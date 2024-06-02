Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recent improvement in both the weather and grazing conditions has boosted Crystalyx sales on two fronts.

David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx, explains: “Grass is rocketing out of the ground at the present time. And, obviously farmers will want to make best use of what is the cheapest feed source that is available to them.

“But grass is not a totally balanced source of nutrition for ruminant animals, particularly weanling heifers and other young stock. What’s required is a complementary source of energy, minerals and vitamins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Crystalyx Cattle Booster has been specifically formulated to meet this requirement. Its feed block format also ensures that farmers can deliver the additional nutrition their young stock need in a flexible and convenient manner. The tubs can accompany stock as they transition from one paddock or field to the next throughout the grazing season.”

Cattle at grass

According to David, mineral and vitamin levels in grazing swards are extremely low at the present time.

“This is a direct consequence of the incessant rain that has fallen for most of the past 12 months. Minerals and trace elements that would normally be available have been, literally, washed out of the soil. It will take time for these key nutritional sources to be built up again. In the meantime, Cattle Booster feed blocks will act to meet the nutritional requirements of young stock in full.”

The need to maximise the growth rates and performance levels of weanling cattle has never been greater. The target first calving age of both suckler and dairy heifers is 24 months. The need to maintain optimal growth throughout the period from birth to calving is obvious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Moreover, the farm-support measures for the beef sector, now becoming available in Northern Ireland specifically stipulate younger slaughter ages and the need to have suckler breeding stock calving down at 24 and 36 months, where their first and second calving dates are concerned.”

Luke (left) and David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx, are confirming a significant growth in product demand now that cattle and sheep are out at grass

Meanwhile, fly populations in Northern Ireland are predicted to reach record levels over the coming months.

David Morgan again: “This is another consequence of recent weather patterns,” he explained.

“We have had a very wet spring and now a period of intense heat. The end result will be an epidemic of flies and other biting insects, all of which can act as vectors of serious disease and health-related issues for livestock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: And this is already happening: many farmers are already reporting issues relating to flies, particularly in fields that are adjacent to wooded areas and water courses.

"Flies and biting insects can cause a range of problems for grazing stock. At a very fundamental level, they can irritate stock, thereby causing a significant reduction in daily growth rates.

“But flies bring with them the risk of mastitis, or summer felon,” David Morgan further explained.

“Grazing heifers are particularly prone to fly attack. The end result could be the loss of a quarter, which significantly reduces the value of these animals. And, of course, the threat of Bluetongue is of particular concern to all farmers with ruminant livestock at the present time. The condition is caused by infected midges, which alight on animals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting to prevent flies and biting insects alighting on stock in the first place is the obvious starting point for livestock farmers wishing to ensure their stock fully capitalise on the excellent grazing conditions that exist across Northern Ireland at the present time.

The good news, in this regard, is that garlic has extremely effective fly-repellent properties. One of the most effective ways of making garlic available to stock at grass is courtesy of ‘Crystalyx Garlyx’ feed blocks.

Luke Morgan of Caltech Crystalyx takes up the story: “The 2024 ‘fly season’ is already in full swing. And with it comes the enhanced risk of pre-calving cows and in-calf heifers becoming predisposed to Summer Mastitis. However, the good news is that Crystalyx Garlyx represents a natural way of protecting cattle and sheep from biting insects.

“The product has also been specifically formulated to maximise animal performance by stimulating forage intake and digestion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “The natural, high-sulphur compounds in garlic act as an insect repellent, which ward off flies and other biting insects. The tubs and buckets can be conveniently put out in fields and paddocks with stock throughout the grazing season.”

Garlyx is ideally provided to livestock – cattle and sheep - at those times when flies and biting insects are extremely prevalent.

If livestock are stressed and or irritated then they are less likely to graze, therefore becoming less productive.

Garlyx acts to make livestock’s skin less attractive to biting insects. In such instances, they are less likely to bother livestock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The natural garlic contained in Garlyx is consumed by livestock with every lick, and over the days that follow the garlic passes through the animal and is secreted out from pours in the skin.

This then produces an invisible barrier around livestock, which flies and other biting insects find repellent.

Garlyx also contains a full complement of vitamins, minerals and trace elements to balance the deficiencies in summer grass.

The high levels of zinc contained in the product also help to maintain skin integrity and strength in order to further guard against biting insects.