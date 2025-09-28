Demand for Hampshire Downs continue to grow

The demand for the breed was electric from the start and continued throughout the sale.

14% of the sheep were sold for export to EU, 31% went were sold and moved on the day to ROI and 51% were sold to breeders, commercial buyers, and new pedigree breeders in NI.

Mr Peter Beers, from the Netherlands kindly judged the classes before the sale. The quality and selection of sheep on offer was outstanding, making his job particularly challenging.

In the Shearling ewe class, sponsored by Fane Valley, he placed a showy shearling ewe from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s, Ballycreelly flock 1st in her class and later crowned her Reserve Female Champion.

This ewe sired by Ballycreelly Palermo and from a homebred ewe, was in lamb with twins. She made an outstanding impression on buyers, seeing her bid up to 1650 gns and eventually heading home with Mr Edward Buckley, ROI.

In the Ewe lamb class, sponsored by Agri Lloyd, a strong ewe lamb from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s, Ballycreelly flock, caught the eye of the judge. This ewe lamb, sired by Glenbrook Rolex, the Champion of the 2024 NI National show, was placed 1st in her class. She later went on to be awarded the Female Championship, winning The Donaghadee Caravan Cup. She caught the eye of Mr Kenny Preston, for his daughter’s Hampshire flock and was knocked down for 1000 gns.

In the Shearling Ram class sponsored again by Fane Valley a strong ram from Peter Lawson’s Glenbrook flock was placed 1st in his class and placed Reserve Male Champion. This ram bred by Creelly Ultra and from a Glenbrook ewe sold to Judge Mr Peter Beers, Netherlands for £680.

In the Ram Lamb class sponsored by Fane Valley a strong boned ram from Sean & Gillian Doyle, Loughbrea Livestock was placed 1st in his class and crowned Male Champion, winning The Ashley Crystal for Male Champion. He impressed in the ring, being sold to Mr D. Bandsma, Parrega The Netherlands for £500.

In the pair of Ewe Lambs class, sponsored by Strabane Mills, a lovely pair of Lambs from Adam Gregg, Kildowney flock was placed 1st winning The Loughbrea Trophy presented by Sean & Gillian Doyle.

In the Pair of shearling ewes class, sponsored by Strabane Mills, a striking pair from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s Ballycreelly flock were placed 1st.

An outstanding group of three ram’s class, sponsored by Strabane Mills saw a delightful group by Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s Ballycreelly flock, winning The Shapwick Cup.

The highest priced ram was the third placed ram in the lamb class coming from the flock of Kevin & Anna McCarthy, a very strong bodied ram sired by Ballycreelly Devils Advocate an old bloodline. He sold for 1120 gns to Mr Buckley and is on his way to Cork. Mr Buckley was pressed by a previous French buyer but eventually came out on top.

The females once again dominated the sale with an average of £700. The ram average was £552.

The club would like to thank Richard Beattie and staff for all their hard work. A massive thank you to sponsors Fane Valley, Strabane Mills and Agri-Lloyd and to the Judge Mr Beers. The club wish everyone who purchased sheep every success for the future.

1 . Pair of Ewe Lambs, Adam Gregg, Kildowny Flock, along with judge Peter Beers and sponsor Sam Ritchie, Strabane Mills.jfif Pair of Ewe Lambs, Adam Gregg, Kildowny Flock, along with judge Peter Beers and sponsor Sam Ritchie, Strabane Mills. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Male Champion - Ram lamb, Sean & Gillian Doyle, Loughbrea Livestock, along with Judge Peter Beers, and sponsor Jemma, Fane Valley.jfif Male Champion - Ram lamb, Sean & Gillian Doyle, Loughbrea Livestock, along with Judge Peter Beers, and sponsor Jemma, Fane Valley. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Reserve Female Champion- Shearling ewe, Kevin & Anna McCarthy's Flock, along with judge Peter Beers and Sponsor Jemma Fane Valley.jfif Reserve Female Champion - Shearling ewe, Kevin & Anna McCarthy's Flock, along with judge Peter Beers and sponsor Jemma Fane Valley. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Female Champion- Ewe Lamb, Kevn & Anna McCarthy's Flock, along with Judge Peter Beers and sponsor Jemma, Fane Valley.jfif Female Champion - Ewe Lamb, Kevn & Anna McCarthy's Flock, along with Judge Peter Beers and sponsor Jemma, Fane Valley. Photo: freelance Photo Sales