The Department for Infrastructure has remained on high alert through the night dealing with a further yellow warning for heavy rainfall.

The huge multi-agency response effort is working well. In recent days almost 800 calls were made to the flooding incident line. As a result over 12000 sandbags have been deployed to areas worst affected particularly in the Newry and South Eastern area, where rain intensity, high tides and saturated ground has caused the flooding.

River and lough levels continue to be monitored as levels rise and will continue to do so over the coming days.

People are urged to stay away from flood defences, flooded areas and watercourses.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at: nidirect - Flooding in your area.

Advice for road users in all adverse weather conditions can be found at: nidirect - Driving in adverse weather