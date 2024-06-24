This year Prize money was very generously sponsored by JMW Farms and judging was in the very capable hands of Michael Conway of the renowned Clonina herd in County Clare.

The overall Championship went to the 2019 born Senior Bull Bethlehem Malton. Malton, who is classified as EX95, is a son of Malton Zenith. Bred by Thomas Fox Malton is now Stock Bull at the Derriaghy Shorthorn herd owned by Leanne Green and is no stranger to the show ring having been crowned as Reserve Breed Champion at Balmoral in 2023.

Following on from his recent success at Balmoral Mervyn Robinson, stockman at Cherryvalley clinched the Reserve Championship with the very smart two year old roan heifer “Cherryvalley Thriving” sired by Creaga Malibu.

Class prizewinners were as follows:

Senior Bull: 1st: Bethlehem Malton EX95 - Owned by Leanne Green, Derriaghy Shorthorns and bred by Thomas Fox’; 2nd: Windsorhouse Rockstar - Owned by Rachel Jordan, Annaghanoon Shorthorns and bred by Hammill Brothers.

Intermediate Bull: 1st : Rigg Takota - Owned and bred by Percy & Jenson Lindsay

Junior Bull: 1st Errington Tomboy - Owned by James and Ivan Walmsley and bred by Adrian Beatty

Senior Cow: 1st Mullaghglass Lady Annetta 6th EX94 owned and bred by the Henning family and shown with her January 2024 born heifer calf Mullaglass Lady Annetta 11th at foot; 2nd- Croobview Lady Anna - owned by Rachel Jordan, Annaghanoon and bred by the Bailey family

Senior Heifer (2022 born): 1st Cherryvalley Thriving- owned and bred by Cherryvalley Shorthorns; 2nd Bushypark Dandoline 5th - owned by Percy and Jenson Lindsay, Rigg Shorthorns and bred by the Keane family; 3rd Tullyglush Snow White - Owned and bred by Conor McDonald

Intermediate Heifer: 1st Derriaghy Lovely Tara- owned and bred by Leanne Green; 2nd Cherryvalley Waterfall - owned and bred by Cherryvalley Shorthorns; 3rd Ballaghneed Sweet Samantha - owned and bred by Ruth Bleakley

Junior Heifer: 1st Ballaghneed Special Sadie - owned and bred by Ruth Bleakley

Pairs: 1st - Rigg Shorthorns - with Rigg Takota and Bushypark Dandoline 5th; 2nd - Annaghanoon Shorthorns - with Windsorhouse Rockstar and Croobview Lady Anna; 3rd- Ballaghneed Shorthorns - with Ballaghneed Special Sadie and Ballaghneed Sweet Samantha

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club would like to thank Judge (MIchael Conway), JMW Farms for their very generous sponsorship, Armagh Show Committee for their hospitality, William McElroy Photography for the photos and all the exhibitors who brought cattle out and represented the breed so well.

1 . shorthns 4.jpg Errignton Tomboy shown by Josh MilliganPhoto: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

2 . shorthons 5.jpg L-R Mullaglass Lady Annetta 6th EX94(EX2), Richard Henning, Mullaglass Lady Annetta 11th (calf @ foot) and Christene CurryPhoto: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

3 . shorthons 1.jpg L-R :Champion Bethlem Malton, Ian Rea, Leanne Green, Uel Bailie (VIce Chair NI Beef Shorthorn Club), MIchael Conway (judge) and Jessica Wright ( representing sponsor JMW Farms)Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

4 . shorthons 6.jpg Derriaghy Lovely Tara with owner Leanne Green, Derriaghy ShorthornsPhoto: Wm McElroy Photo Sales