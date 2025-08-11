Derryola Red Bull claims Dexter championship at Castlewellan Show

Judging on the occasion was Robin Murray from Cumbria, who had the task of sifting through a superb turnout of quality cattle on display.

First class of the day, which had a very large entry seen the three-year-old cow, Derryola Beyonce, shown by Ryan Lavery take the red rosette, closely followed by Derryola Clover from the same home. Planetree Dorus took home the third-place rosette for Lachlan Henry.

A fine show in the bull class saw Derryola Red Bull take first place for Antoine Nicholson, closely followed by Derryola Maverick from Ryan Lavery. Derryola Top Gun picked up a yellow rosette in third position for Ryan Lavery.

In the maiden heifer class, it was Derryola Jane from Ryan Lavery, who caught the eye of the judge closely followed by Derryola Uno in second also from the same herd.

The in-calf heifer class saw another fine turnout of stock, with judge Robin Murray placing Dernasigh Darcy at the top of the lineup for Antoine Nicholson. This heifer was closely followed in second position by Derryola Hazzle from Ryan Lavery and Ballinderry Roxy Lady in third position for Gill McAreavey.

Last class of the day saw a red rosette for Sylivia Henry, with Ballyloughan Roopurt topping the class in the calf section. Taking home a blue rosette also for Sylvia Henry was Ballyloughan Shakespeare, with Bullock Hill Kea taking third position for Daniel Murray.

A good turnout of young handlers saw Ruby Thompson claim the red rosette in the 12–18-year-old category, with Jack Wilson winning the under 12-year-old category.

In the Championship line-up it was a super day for Antoine Nicholson with Derryola Red Bull being tapped out by judge Robin Murray as Champion alongside Dernasigh Darcy, winner of the in-calf heifer class in Reserve.

Dexter breeders would like to thank Castlewellan Show for kindly hosting classes and Robin Murray for judging.

Results

Class 205- Dexter Cow or heifer with calf at foot (8 Forward): 1st Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Clover, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Planetree Dorus, Lachlan Henry; 4th Ballyloughan Lola, Sylvia Henry; 5th Ballydavey Moana, Amanda Murray; 6th Ballydavey Brandy, Daniel Murray; 7th Ballymoat Ava, Elizabeth Thompson; 8th Ballymoat Indie, Elizabeth Thompson

Class 206- Dexter Bull any age (3 Forward): 1st Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson; 2nd Derryola Maverick, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Derryola Top Gun, Ryan Lavery

Class 207- Maiden Heifer over twelve months (2 Forward): 1st Derryola Jane, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery

Class 208- Dexter Heifer in calf (4 Forward): 1st Dernasigh Darcy, Antoine Nicholson; 2nd Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Gill McAreavey; 4th Ballyloughan Quantum, Sylvia Henry

Class 209- Dexter Calf under twelve months (4 Forward): 1st Ballyloughan Roopurt, Sylvia Henry; 2nd Ballyloughan Shakespeare, Sylvia Henry; 3rd Bullock Hill Kea, Daniel Murray; 4th Bullock Hill Maui, Amanda Murray

Class 210- Dexter Young Handler age 12-18 years: 1st Ruby Thompson

Class 211- Dexter Young Handler age 8-12 years: 1st Jack Wilson; 2nd Bella Wilson; 3rd Jack Thompson

Champion- Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson

Reserve Champion- Dernasigh Darcy, Antoine Nicholson

1 . IMG_1753.JPG First and second prizewinners in the Dexter Young Handlers class Bella and Jack Wilson with judge Robin Murray. Photo: freelance Photo Sales