Do you want a career working with horses? Are you employed in an equestrian business? Would you like to attain a recognised industry qualification in horse care? Do you want to continue to work while you gain your qualification?

If you have answered yes to these questions, Level 2 and Level 3 Apprenticeship training at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) could be for you.

Enniskillen Campus offers a Level 2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry. This is a work-based training course that enables employees to gain a qualification whilst in paid employment. Learners develop their practical skills and technical knowledge of horse management and care. The earn as you learn format allows you to further your prospects by working with experienced staff and receiving relevant and appropriate training. As an Apprentice you will be studying towards British Horse Society (BHS) exams.

CAFRE is currently recruiting for the Level 2 and Level 3 Apprenticeships in Equine which will be starting in September 2024. Students accepted into the course will maintain their current workplace responsibilities while also undergoing training from CAFRE staff. This training will be delivered through a combination of online sessions and block training at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus. There are specialised routes that you can take which include riding and non-riding options.

Level 2 Equine Apprenticeship success: Grainne Flavin, Owner of Bennett’s Equestrian and Emily Flavin pictured with Leah Sheridan who attained her Stage 2 Ride, Care and Lunge certificates during her Equine Apprenticeship training with CAFRE Enniskillen Campus.

There are financial and practical advantages to employers who will benefit from well trained, motivated and practical employees, who have gained a unique advantage from the various training experiences that they encounter throughout the course. Financial advantages include a payment on successful completion of the scheme.

Leah Sheridan is working for Bennett’s Equestrian, outside Newry and recently completed the Level 2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry.

Leah said: “I have really enjoyed the Level 2 Apprenticeship; I not only gained my BHS exams but also completed Level 2 Essential Skills in English, Maths and ICT. I am thrilled to have passed my exams, and I am planning on joining the Level 3 Apprenticeship starting in September. The online classes and block training sessions at CAFRE are fantastic, giving a good mix of theory and practical classes. CAFRE is also a BHS exam centre which is great as we do all the exams at the college which certainly made the experience less daunting.”

If you are interested in following Equine Apprenticeship training, further information can be obtained by contacting Jenny Richardson on 028 6634 4605 or email: [email protected]