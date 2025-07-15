Dexter cattle family enjoy a fantastic day at Ballymoney Show

As one of Northern Ireland’s most cherished 2-day agricultural events, the Ballymoney Show once again proved to be a highlight of the farming calendar — and for the Dexter cattle family, it was a day of success, camaraderie, and celebration.

With pristine halters, glossy coats, and a healthy dose of pride, Dexter breeders from across the region brought their best animals to the showgrounds. The Dexter ring was a hive of activity from early morning, with exhibitors showcasing the breed’s hallmark traits: compact size, excellent temperament, and superb meat and milk qualities.

The judges had their work cut out for them, with strong entries across all classes. Competition was friendly but fierce, with each handler demonstrating both skill and a deep affection for their animals. With a number of seasoned showmen and women this year, reflecting the breed’s growing popularity and the welcoming nature of the Dexter community.

Notably, the Dexter cattle family celebrated several key wins throughout the day. Class champions proudly paraded their rosettes, while spectators commented on the exceptional standard of the animals on display. Beyond the show ring, the Dexter stand attracted plenty of attention, offering information, breed literature, and friendly conversation to curious visitors and fellow farmers alike.

But it wasn’t all about competition. The Ballymoney Show served as an opportunity for Dexter enthusiasts to reconnect, share knowledge, and enjoy the social side of agricultural life. From chats by the pens, the spirit of community was alive and well.

One exhibitor summed it up perfectly: “It’s not just about the prizes — it’s about seeing friends, meeting new breeders, and celebrating a breed we all care deeply about.”

As the sun set on another successful Ballymoney Show, we all left with full hearts, happy memories, and high hopes for the rest of the show season.

Congratulations go to Jeff and Susan (Ballydavey Dexters) who took home the title of Dexter Overall Champion snapping close on their heels – Willeen and Sylvia (Ballyloughan Dexters), who proudly claimed Reserve Champion. Well done to David Lester and family for all their placings across the different classes.

Special mention to the young handlers Sarah Jane Lester, Lilly Lester, and Jack Wilson, who all excelled on the day and were amazing taking the 3's out and representing the fantastic breed.

Class 156 Cow any age in calf or with calf at foot: 2 forward: 1st Montgomery and Henry - Ballyloughan Lola; 2nd Lesters' Pedigree - Derryola Razzle Dazzle

Class 157 Heifer born on or after 01/01/2023 and before 31/05/2024: 7 forward: 1st J. McCullough - Ballydavey Bonni; 2nd Lester - Derryola Marian; 3rd Montgomery and Henry - Ballyloughan Quantum; 4th Lester - Planetree Bona Dea; 5th Lester - Ballyloughan Quail

Class 158 Bull born before 01/06/2024: 3 forward: 1st Anonymous; 2nd Lester - Lesters' Bumble; 3rd Lester - Planetree Eurus

Class 159: Heifer or bull born on or after 01/06/2024: 1st Lester - Lesters' Kay; 2nd McCullough - Ballydavey Ali; 3rd Montgomery and Henry - Ballyloughan Shakespeare; 4th Lester - Lesters' Alison; 5th Lester - Lesters' Bonnie

Champion: 228 McCullough - Ballydavey Bonni

Reserve: 233 Montgomery and Henry - Ballyloughan

1 . 1000028982.jpg Champion Bonnie from Ballydavey Dexters and reserve champion Lola from Ballyloughan Dexters pictured with the main Dexter sponsor Soni and Judge James Eccles. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1000028992.jpg Sisters Sarah Jane and Lilly Lester along with Jack Wilson show casing the 3's Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . dexter ballymoney.jpg Young handlers Lilly Lester and Jack Wilson showing their talent in the ring Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . 1000028984.jpg Sylvia Henry from Ballyloughan Dexters pictured with Lola who took 1st place in the cow class. Photo: freelance Photo Sales