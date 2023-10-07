Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, it has taken years of research and development in the field of microbiology to convert all this potential into true reality.

Digest-it®, now available from United Feeds in Northern Ireland, is a microbial inoculant that acts to increase nutrient recovery from slurry.

The additive also reduces ammonia emissions from slurry and grows more, higher quality grass, by improving soil health.

Discussing the benefits of Digest-it®: Chloe Kyle, United Feeds Commercial Agronomist Ryan McTolin, Ruminant Nutritionist from Devenish. Pic: Richard Halleron

The product has been trialled extensively in Ireland by Devenish Nutrition for the past nine years. This work has confirmed that treated slurry will produce up to an additional 2t of grass dry matter per hectare, relative to that achieved when untreated slurry only is used.

At current prices, this is worth an additional £300/ha to the farmer.

Devenish Nutrition’s Ciaran Conway commented:“Our trial work with Digest-it® consistently confirms a 19% increase in grass growth, a 31% decrease in ammoniacal nitrogen within slurry and up to a 50% reduction in agitation times prior to slurry being removed from a tank.”

“All of these criteria represent a win: win scenario for farmers.”

He continued: “Adding Digest-it® to a slurry tank is akin to making yoghurt. The bacteria contained within the product quickly start to utilise the organic fraction of the slurry as a feed source.

“As part of this process, free ammonia; the gas that produces the smell when slurry is spread, is converted to organic nitrogen.

“Moreover, this is a much more plant-friendly source of this vitally important plant nutrient. This conversion process also drastically reduces the amount of free ammonia that escapes to the air.” Therefore, reducing ammonia emissions.

“Significantly, there is reduced smell associated with the spreading of slurry that has been treated with Digest-it®. The product also works to enhance the soil availability of other important plant nutrients, such as potash and phosphate.”

Another benefit of the new slurry additive is its ability to break down all the organic fractions within slurry. Therefore, crusting within a tank of slurry will be significantly reduced within a short period of time.

It is now widely recognised that three factors combine to maximise the effectiveness of soils to grow high quality crops. These are: soil structure, soil chemistry and soil biology.

United Feeds’ agronomist, Chloe Kyle, takes up that story: “Digest-it® impacts positively on every aspect of soil health.

“Driving all of this is the ability of treated slurry to enhance soil earthworm numbers.”

“This is at the very heart of achieving greater sustainability on farms.

“Earthworms act to improve soil structure. Their burrowing activities are key to improving aggregate formation within a soil profile.”

Chloe continued: “As farmers face-up to the challenge of lowering the carbon footprint of their enterprises and becoming more sustainable, they must seek to identify ways of maximising the resources generated within their businesses.

“Making best use of animal slurries is critically important in this context.

"It’s an approach that will allow farmers to grow more grass or produce the same amount with a reduced dependency on chemical fertilisers.”

For more information, please call contact your local United Feeds sales representative on 02890 759000 or email [email protected]

