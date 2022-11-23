Discover Bursary and Scholarship Opportunities at CAFRE

Bursary Awards, with a total value of £72,000, are open to all to first year students studying on Higher Education courses at Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry Campuses.

Forty-eight bursaries, each with a cash award of £1,500, will be presented to successful applicants in Semester 2.

Advertisement

Agriculture bursary sponsors: AI Services, Calor Gas, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Genus ABS, Gibson Trust, Irish Farmers Journal, John Thompson & Sons, Lakeland Dairies, Livestock and Meat Commission Northern Ireland, MH Farms Ltd, Moy Park, Royal Society Protection Birds, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ulster Grassland Society and Yara.

Food Degree students at Loughry Campus were delighted to learn of the financial awards available for them to compete for at CAFRE. Teresa McCarney (Head of Food Education, CAFRE) joined Brooke Hamilton (Katesbridge), Hannah Jordan (Portadown), and Sam Robinson (Londonderry) to launch the Bursary and Scholarship programme at Loughry Campus.

Equine bursary sponsors: Ballylinch Stud, Blue Grass, Coolmore Stud, Danske Bank, Downpatrick Racecourse, Gerry Dilger Foundation, Horse Sport Ireland, Horse Racing Ireland, Irish Farmers Journal, Juddmonte, Showjumping Ireland, The Aga Khan Stud, Tinnakill House Stud, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Carpets and Weatherbys.

Food bursary sponsors: Dale Farm, Fane Valley, Kerry Omagh, Kerry Portadown, Lakeland Dairies, Mash Direct, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, Tyrone Farming Society and Westrock MPS.

Advertisement

Horticulture bursary sponsors: Bulrush, Calor Gas, Gibson Trust and two from Idverde.

The Scholarship Competition, with a total value of £22,500, is open to eligible second year students studying on Ulster University validated degree programmes at Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry Campuses.

Advertisement

Foundation Degree in Horticulture students Audrey Tam (Castlerock) and Kyle Ross (Randalstown) are looking forward to growing their opportunities to connect with Horticulture businesses through applying to the CAFRE bursary competition. Dr Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE) launched the details of the financial awards to the Horticulture Degree students at Greenmount Campus.

Nine scholarships are being offered, each with a cash award of £2,500 and a work placement opportunity. These will provide students with a direct link to the industry to develop technical skills.

Advertisement

Agriculture scholarships sponsors: Moy Park and Silver Hill Duck.

Joint Agriculture / Food scholarship sponsors: ABP Lurgan, ABP Newry and Linden ABP.

Advertisement

Food scholarships sponsor: Dunbia, Lakeland Dairies and Water Technology Ltd.

Equine scholarships sponsor: Godolphin.

Advertisement