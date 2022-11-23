Discover Bursary and Scholarship Opportunities at CAFRE
Students at CAFRE have welcomed the launch of the 2022-23 Student Bursary and Scholarship Programme.
Bursary Awards, with a total value of £72,000, are open to all to first year students studying on Higher Education courses at Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry Campuses.
Forty-eight bursaries, each with a cash award of £1,500, will be presented to successful applicants in Semester 2.
Agriculture bursary sponsors: AI Services, Calor Gas, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Genus ABS, Gibson Trust, Irish Farmers Journal, John Thompson & Sons, Lakeland Dairies, Livestock and Meat Commission Northern Ireland, MH Farms Ltd, Moy Park, Royal Society Protection Birds, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ulster Grassland Society and Yara.
Equine bursary sponsors: Ballylinch Stud, Blue Grass, Coolmore Stud, Danske Bank, Downpatrick Racecourse, Gerry Dilger Foundation, Horse Sport Ireland, Horse Racing Ireland, Irish Farmers Journal, Juddmonte, Showjumping Ireland, The Aga Khan Stud, Tinnakill House Stud, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Carpets and Weatherbys.
Food bursary sponsors: Dale Farm, Fane Valley, Kerry Omagh, Kerry Portadown, Lakeland Dairies, Mash Direct, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, Tyrone Farming Society and Westrock MPS.
Horticulture bursary sponsors: Bulrush, Calor Gas, Gibson Trust and two from Idverde.
The Scholarship Competition, with a total value of £22,500, is open to eligible second year students studying on Ulster University validated degree programmes at Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry Campuses.
Nine scholarships are being offered, each with a cash award of £2,500 and a work placement opportunity. These will provide students with a direct link to the industry to develop technical skills.
Agriculture scholarships sponsors: Moy Park and Silver Hill Duck.
Joint Agriculture / Food scholarship sponsors: ABP Lurgan, ABP Newry and Linden ABP.
Food scholarships sponsor: Dunbia, Lakeland Dairies and Water Technology Ltd.
Equine scholarships sponsor: Godolphin.
For more information about Higher Education Degree courses at CAFRE visit www.cafre.ac.uk.