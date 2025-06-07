Discover CAFRE during Open Farm Weekend (Saturday 14 June & Sunday 15 June 2025)

Looking for a free, fun and educational day out? The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) welcomes you to explore Enniskillen Campus and Greenmount Campus, during Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Whether you’re from a farming background or simply curious about food production, this event offers a unique opportunity to understand how our food is produced and appreciate the value of the local supply chain.

Enniskillen Campus: Open Saturday 14 June 2025 (10:30 am – 4:00 pm)

Explore campus trails, equine facilities and try equine simulators. Children can plant pollinator-friendly seeds and milk Daisy the cow! Enjoy riding displays, visit Fermanagh Beekeepers Association. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic or purchase tea/coffee from vendors. Only assistance dogs on a lead are permitted.

Colman Byrne and Judith McCord from Greenmount Campus are preparing to welcome visitors during Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Greenmount Campus will be open on Saturday 14 June and Sunday 15 June 2025 (11:00 am – 4:00 pm).

Greenmount Campus, Antrim: Open Saturday 14 June and Sunday 15 June 2025 (11:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Watch sheep shearing demonstrations, test your skills with tractor simulators and milk Clover the cow. Explore agriculture and horticulture exhibits, join floristry demonstrations, and enjoy family-friendly activities in the Walled Garden. Visitors can also purchase plants and learn about conservation from the RSPB and Ulster Beekeepers Association. Refreshments available for purchase or bring a picnic! Only assistance dogs on a lead are permitted.

Thinking of exploring study options while you visit? CAFRE staff will be happy to help.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is a free to attend initiative led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union supported by title sponsor Bank of Ireland, NFU Mutual as platinum sponsor and Asda as school’s day sponsor and event sponsors, Livestock & Meat Commission NI, Pilgrim’s Europe, Thompson’s and the Irish Farmers’ Journal.

Find out about other participating farms at: www.openfarmweekend.com

