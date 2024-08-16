Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we approach a new academic year, exciting opportunities await at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

For those who have completed GCSE qualifications study at Loughry Campus, Cookstown for a Level 3 Diploma in Food Technology and Science or Food Technology and Nutrition.

These Level 3 Diplomas offer students the opportunity to gain key knowledge and skills in relation to food technology, science, innovation and nutrition that prepare them for an exciting and dynamic career in the Food Industry. The courses offer a comparable study route to A-Levels with no exams, continuous assessment, applied learning and paid work placement opportunities. With strong links to the Agri-Food Industry, students gain valuable insights into the sector and the wide range of career opportunities that await them.

Food students at Loughry Campus discover how the food industry contributes to the important global conversation on sustainability, health and innovation. They experience academic learning through a range of different teaching and learning strategies including lectures, practical classes, guest speakers and industry visits.

Aine Donaldson (Newry) and Cassie Graham (Kilkeel) have completed their first year on the Level 3 in Food Technology and Nutrition course and are looking forward to returning in September on embark on their second year at CAFRE.

Programme Manager, Nicola Kerr said: “Learning is supported by our specialist food facilities where students have many opportunities to use the state-of-the-art product concept rooms to develop foods using experimental processing facilities. They also develop a strong scientific and technological understanding of the core processes involved in the manufacture of sustainable and innovative food products. Additionally, their analytical skills are enhanced through the use of the sensory, microbiological and chemical laboratories in addition to packaging testing facilities.”

Entering with GCSE qualifications, the Level 3 Diplomas in Food Technology, Nutrition and Science, give students the opportunity to access employment or further study. Higher Education options include the BSc (Hons) in Food Innovation Management, BSc (Hons) Sustainable Agri-Food Management (subject to validation with first intake in September 2025) and the Higher Level Apprenticeship in Food and Drink Manufacture, all of which are validated by Ulster University and delivered at CAFRE Loughry Campus.

Remarking on the Food courses at CAFRE, Mrs Kerr commented: “We have a high success rate with all students progressing to employment or further study, and 100% of students indicated that they are satisfied with the course.”

With fantastic career opportunities and study options awaiting, if you are someone you know is looking at study options following GCSEs now is the time to consider studying a Further Education Food course at CAFRE Loughry Campus. To find more and to apply, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk