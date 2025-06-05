Disruption in Co Down town due to discovery of 'historic munition'

stock image

Members of the public are asked to avoid the beach area in the vicinity of Main Street, Dundrum, due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

Inspector Moore said: “Cordons are in place, and police are working to assess the object at this time.

"I appreciate this may cause some disruption, however keeping people safe is paramount, and we will not take any risks.

"I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience as we continue our work to clear the area.”