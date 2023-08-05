Donaghadee Young Farmers Annual Road Run 2023

The route is as follows: Turn right out of the field, Continue on the Kylestone Road, Straight onto the Hogstown Road, Turn right over the bridge onto Windmill Road, Turn left onto Ballyhay Road, Straight onto Ballyvester, Turn left onto Millisle Road, Continue onto High Street, Go straight onto Moat Street, Turn right onto New Road (Hightrees), Turn left onto Warren Road, Continue on the Warren Road, Turn left onto Lower Balloo Road, Continue onto the Kylestone Road, Turn right back into Robert Gray’s field.