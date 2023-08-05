Donaghadee Young Farmers Annual Road Run 2023
It will be held on Sunday, 13th August 2023 starting and finishing at Robert Gray’s field on the Kylestone Road.
Registration for the event will open at 1.30pm for the run leaving the field at 2pm sharp.
The route is as follows: Turn right out of the field, Continue on the Kylestone Road, Straight onto the Hogstown Road, Turn right over the bridge onto Windmill Road, Turn left onto Ballyhay Road, Straight onto Ballyvester, Turn left onto Millisle Road, Continue onto High Street, Go straight onto Moat Street, Turn right onto New Road (Hightrees), Turn left onto Warren Road, Continue on the Warren Road, Turn left onto Lower Balloo Road, Continue onto the Kylestone Road, Turn right back into Robert Gray’s field.
All vehicles are welcome! Entry fee is £10 per vehicle with all proceeds going to Marie Curie.