Donegal Pedigree Blackface Sheep Breeders show was held at Stranorlar/Ballybofey Livestock Mart

The Donegal Pedigree Blackface Sheep Breeders show was held at Stranorlar/Ballybofey Livestock Mart on Friday, November 4, 2022.

By Staff Reporter
4 minutes ago

The judging was by Seamus O'Neill and Brian Warrick.

Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture some photographs from the event for Farming Life.

Check out who you can spot in Clive's photographs.

1. The Supreme Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Blackface Sheep Breeders Show at Stranorlar Ballybofey Livestock Mart on Friday last from left are Eugene Logue, Philip Faulkner, Chairman, Hugh Logue, Owner, Seamus O'Neill, Judge, Eoin Logue and Fergal Logue. Photo -Clive Wasson

Photo: CLIVE WASSON

2. Henry Canney, Philip Faulkner, chairman, James Canney, Owner and Brian Warrick and the reserve champion ram lamb Donegal Pedigree Blackface Sheep Breeders Show at Stranorlar Ballybofey Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo -Clive Wasson

Photo: CLIVE WASSON

3. Seamus O'Neill, judging the rams Donegal Pedigree Blackface Sheep Breeders Show at Stranorlar Ballybofey Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo -Clive Wasson

Photo: Clive Wasson

4. Stephen Kearney, Philip Faulkner, chairman, Paul Keanrey, owner and Brian Warrick, Judge, with the champion ram lamb at the Donegal Pedigree Blackface Sheep Breeders Show at Stranorlar Ballybofey Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo -Clive Wasson

Photo: CLIVE WASSON

