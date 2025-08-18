Pictures by Clive Wasson.
1. Andrew Wilson, Smyth's Daleside, Gareth Wilson with the Show Champion and Shane Brady Judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
2. James Molloy gets helping hand from Martin Doherty at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
3. Shane Brady, Judge with Freya McKelvey and Andrew Lucas and the 1st prize Pair at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
4. Shane Brady, Judge checking out the stock at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
