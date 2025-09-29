Donnelly appointed new UFU CEO
Commenting, UFU president William Irvine said: “The UFU conducted a very thorough recruitment process over the past few months to appoint a new CEO and were extremely encouraged with the response received. We are delighted to now confirm that Conall Donnelly has been appointed as UFU CEO and will begin the role in early March 2026.
“Mr Donnelly is currently the managing director of the UFU’s commercial subsidiary, Countryside Services, and has very considerable experience within the Northern Ireland agri-food industry. This includes his previous roles in the Livestock and Meat Commission and the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association.
“We would like to congratulate Mr Donnelly on this appointment and we look forward to working with him as UFU CEO in due course.”