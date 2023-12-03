Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These toxic compounds, produced by moulds, can lead to a range of health and economic challenges for your poultry operation.

What are mycotoxins?

Mycotoxins are natural byproducts of moulds that readily grow in crops like corn, wheat and soybeans. Mycotoxins are produced both in the field pre-harvest and during storage of ingredients and feeds. They are not just present in grains but may also appear on-farm via byproducts, complete commercial feeds, and bedding materials and in storage bins.

Paula McCooey, Poultry Manager, Alltech Ireland

Mycotoxins are commonly referred to as ‘hidden thieves’ to flock performance as they are invisible, tasteless, and odourless and are virtually impossible to detect with the naked eye. Despite their hidden nature, mycotoxins are responsible for a host of problems that affect both the health and productivity of layers.

How do mycotoxins impact flock performance?

Mycotoxins can be the root cause of numerous problems on-farm, including digestive disorders, eggshell quality issues, reduced performance, and immunity challenges. The symptoms of mycotoxin contamination can be many and varied, but the outcome, in all cases, is reduced performance and lost profits.

More food, fewer eggs:Because mycotoxins reduce how well hens can utilise the nutrients in their food, the hens may need to eat more to get the nutrients they need for egg production. This means more food but fewer eggs, leading to poor feed efficiency.

Don’t let mycotoxins impact flock performance

Lower eggshell quality:Hens may lay fewer eggs or produce eggs with weaker shells, reducing overall egg quality and increasing the number of seconds.

Immune system suppression: Mycotoxins can weaken the hen’s immune system, making her more susceptible to diseases. This can increase mortality rates and require more medication, adding to costs.

Vaccine failure: Mycotoxins can make the bird’s immune system less capable of responding to vaccines, reducing the protection the bird gets or even leading to vaccination failure.

Gut health problems: Mycotoxins can disrupt the gut, leading to poor digestion andlitter issues.

Financial implications: The impact of mycotoxins on a layer flock can quickly translate into financial losses. Reduced egg production, increased mortality and higher feed costs all contribute to a decline in profitability.

These unseen culprits can lead to a vicious cycle of underperformance and increased expenses, making it essential to address mycotoxin contamination.

Protecting your flock

1. Understand the risk to your business

Careful monitoring that includes adequate feed analysis, when combined with informed recognition of symptoms and attention to postmortem diagnoses, will provide the most accurate means of diagnosing a mycotoxin issue in a large flock.

When thinking about mycotoxins in feed, it is not a question of ‘if’ but of ‘how much’. The key to successfully implementing amycotoxin management program, including choosing the appropriate mycotoxin binding solution, is to understand the contamination profile of the ingredients or feeds you are using.

The website www.knowmycotoxins.com is a free resource that provides producers with useful information that will allow them to better understand and mitigate their mycotoxin challenges.

Use the interactive map included there to identify the mycotoxin risk in various ingredients and finished feeds that have been tested in different regions around the world.

2. Quantify the risk

The Alltech 37+® lab in Dunboyne, Co. Meath, Ireland, is the cornerstone of the Alltech mycotoxin management program. This fully accredited, laboratory-based testing service analyses raw materials and finished feed samples for 54 individual mycotoxins. A report is created for each sample that explains not only which mycotoxins are present and at what levels, but what that means specifically for the birds you are feeding.

By utilising the Alltech 37+ mycotoxin analysis service, you can ensure that you are always equipped with the right information to make the most effective decisions to safeguard the health and productivity of your animals, along with the profitability of your business.

3. Mitigate the risk

Alltech can help you mitigate the mycotoxin contamination riskto your poultry flock by working with you to determine the most appropriate mycotoxin-binding solution from our Mycosorb®family of mycotoxin adsorbents, which reduce mycotoxin absorption, negating the damaging effects of mycotoxins on the health and performance of animals.

We also recommend using our Alltech® PROTECT™ calculator to gain a better understanding of any potential losses in performance your business faces due to mycotoxins. We can then determine a return on investment based on improvements in performance when using a Mycosorb adsorbent.

The product we recommend will be based on the mycotoxin risk levels and the species you are feeding. For poultry, the following products are available:

Mycosorb A+®

A broad-spectrum adsorbent solution for use in higher-risk mycotoxin challenges, Mycosorb A+ is designed to reduce the risks to animal health posed by mycotoxins when the threat of contamination is deemed to be higher, or when feed is being delivered to specific animal groups such as breeding groups and young animals.

Mycosorb®

Mycosorb is a targeted solution designed for monogastric animals to combat the challenge of moderate-to-high-risk mycotoxin scenarios.

Mycosorb® LR

Developed specifically to tackle lower-risk mycotoxin challenges in animal groups such as broilers and layers, this product has been designed for producers who want regular protection from the ever-present threat of mycotoxins in feed, but who prefer not to use a product with high clay content.

On-farm mycotoxin management

We cannot depend on in-feed solutions to combat mycotoxin contamination. As mycotoxins can be produced in storage or harbour on-farm, it is important to also implement management practicesto protect your flock.

- Inspect feed bins regularly for mould, damp, or leftover feed.

- Blow out old feed between crops.

- Have a cleanout programme in place for feed bins.

- Ensure that regular maintenance is carried out on feed bins and feeding systems.

- Swab hoppers and feed pans after cleaning and disinfection.

- Maintain detailed records.

Conclusion

Mycotoxins present a substantial threat to poultry flock performance and farm profitability. These hidden culprits, originating from mould-contaminated grains and feed ingredients, can lead to a range of health issues and economic challenges for your poultry operation. From reduced egg production to weakened immunity, the effects of mycotoxins can wreak havoc on your flock.The financial implications are clear, with decreased profitability due to lower egg production, higher mortality rates, and increased feed costs.

To protect your flock, you must first understand the risk by monitoring and analysing your feed ingredients. Resources such as www.knowmycotoxins.com can help you identify mycotoxin risk in your feeds. Quantifying the risk through laboratory-based testing services like the Alltech 37+ lab is also helpful, ensuring that you have a clear and current picture of the mycotoxin presence and its impact on your birds. Finally, choosing the right mycotoxin-binding solution from the Mycosorb product range can help mitigate the risk.

However, it’s essential to remember that on-farm mycotoxin management is also crucial. Regular inspection, maintenance, and cleaning of feed bins and feeding systems are essential to prevent mycotoxin contamination at its source.