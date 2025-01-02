Don’t miss out on discounts and entries for upcoming Tractor Show 2025 Spring Spectacular

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Start your New Year resolutions off with a bang by making Saturday 22nd - Sunday 23rd February a red-letter weekend: that’s when the incredibly popular Tractor World Show kicks off the spring season bigger and better than ever!

Open from 9am at Malvern’s Three Counties Showground each day, Tractor World’s biggest show ever is packing out all four exhibition halls for the first time, including brand new Kildare Hall, plus acres of outdoor hardstanding. Discover even more exhibitors, trade stands, events, sales, displays, demonstrations and bargains including tools, garage equipment, tyres and workwear, clothing, books, gifts, toys and more.

Don’t leave it too late to grab your last early-bird entry ticket to hundreds of vintage, veteran and classic tractors, vans, stationary engines, classic commercials, lorries, trucks, Land Rovers and vintage vehicles. There’s also historic farm machinery and agricultural heritage displays, horticultural and gardening equipment, classic and modern ride-on mowers, and expanded “miniature model” tractors, vehicles, engines and specialist suppliers section!

Celebrating 40 years since the merger of legacy brands Case and International Harvester, Case IH is bringing their superb exhibition lorry with built-in Connect Room, demonstrating latest technologies, innovations, and game-changing Raven GPS guidance solutions. Take the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest Case IH tractors and chat to suppliers Cotswold Farm Machinery and the Case IH UK team.

Some Nuffield tractors on display

H J Pugh & Co’s incredibly popular Saturday spring auction is lining up with over 1,000 lots: parts, machinery, tools, spares, plus over 100 tractors. A must for nostalgia and curios seekers, Sunday’s first-ever Outdoor Vintage Autojumble is dedicated to “strictly secondhand” motoring themed bygones, collectables and memorabilia. If you’re looking to free up space, act now and secure your lots.

No need to book for Sunday’s popular Classic Commercial Drive-in Day, just shine up your pride and joy, and drive on up! Great access with brown signs from all major routes, there’s ample free parking for all including disabled and coach.

With two heated restaurants, coffee lounge, numerous outdoor catering stands and onsite cashpoint, you’ll stay comfortable, refreshed and open to temptation, whatever the weather. Dogs on leads welcome- and under 15s go free!

Make sure you don’t miss out on the last few discounted early bird visitor or camping tickets, with all show details and news at www.tractorworldshow.co.uk and “Tractor World Show” on Facebook. Then it’s all about counting down to a brilliant weekend- see you there!