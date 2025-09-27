Don’t miss out on new planned cash fund, UUP urges farmers

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on the constituency’s farming community to “be ready to apply as soon as possible” if a planned multi-million pound Stormont Agriculture farm grant scheme is launched before the end of this year.

Mr Carmichael issued his call on behalf of the UUP Association after an Agriculture Department official revealed to Assembly members that funding for the proposed new grant scheme will come from a new budget so it would not be funded by slashing existing farm payments.

Assembly members have been informed that the estimated cost of the proposed Sustainable Farming Investment Scheme is £40 million and would be rolled out over two or three rounds.

Mr Carmichael added that MLAs were informed that each farm would have a maximum claim of £25,000, which will provide up to 40 per cent of funding for eligible items - including a potential wide range of equipment and technology - that would have an environmental benefit.

Mr Carmichael said: “This proposed scheme is a real opportunity for the farming community in East Londonderry and beyond to prove practically that they have the future of the environment at heart.

“Far too often, the false perception is being fuelled that the farming community is not interested in protecting the environment. If this proposed multi-million pound investment scheme becomes a reality later this year, our farmers must be ready to apply for the necessary claims.

“What is especially noteworthy about this proposed new scheme is that the cash to fund it will not affect existing farm payments.

“This is a major point that the Stormont Agriculture Minister must clearly emphasise to avoid any misunderstanding or confusion that applying for this new scheme will reduce existing farm payments.

“In the meantime, before this proposed major scheme is formally launched, we in the UUP Association are urging the farming community to lobby for the inclusion of other essential items, such as livestock handling systems given the health and safety risks that many farmers have experienced.

“It has to be remembered that this grant scheme is only a small carrot given that Northern Ireland farmers will have to contribute at least £60 million from bank loans to avail of the scheme,” said Mr Carmichael.