Double header for NIPA

Up first was a trip across the Irish sea to Bude. The NIPA’s team of race controllers made the decision to delay the race until Sunday as there was unfavourable weather forecasted for the Saturday.

Race marking took place on Friday, 9th June with the birds arriving on site in England on Saturday afternoon well rested and cool. 472 members of the N.I.P.A. sent 5,452 birds.

The birds were liberated in Bude at 8:45am on Sunday morning in a Light South Wind.

K&D Hagan's Bude Winner in Horshoe H.P.S. Bred out of Moonraker and Electro, grandparents bred by Dave Atkins.

The winning bird from the Bude Race belongs to T. Creighton & Son of Carrick Social H.P.S in Section C. Bill has named his newly crowned Open Winner as ‘Bills Bess.’ Bill only keeps a few birds to race each year and carefully selects his teams each week with quality over quantity proving even more so this week. He also win the pools, nom and DTW in his Club Carrick Social. ‘Bills Bess’ was driving his hen when he come.

The breeding is of A&N Lewis Supreme Champs Doagh & District. His sire is a super pigeon of Bills called ‘Bills Cock’ GB16C17353. He was hawked badly in his last race in 2018.

He has a star studded honours list including. 1st Club Tullamore 129 Miles, 1st Club Gowran Park 155 Miles, 1st Club Skibbereen NAT 262 Miles, 1st Club Fermoy 202 Miles, 5 Bird Fermoy finished 84th Open, 17th Section, 1st Club Rosscarbery Yearling Cock NAT 256 Miles, 5th Open, 4th Section, 314 Members sending 1,553 birds. 1st Club Corrin 209 Miles. And now he has rared 1st Club, 1st Open, 1st Section Bude 276 Miles ‘Bills Bess’ GB18C45156.

‘Bills Cock’ also rared Who dares wins 14th Open in Final winning £800 GB19V17121. Who dares wins 70th Open in Final GB20S40763. Who dares wins 104th in Final GB16C17358.

Owen and Michael Monaghan, Winners of Bude in Colin H.P.S

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (83/886) from Bude was T. Creighton & Son of Carrick Social H.P.S. Bill Finishes 1st Club (121 Birds) Pool, Nom and DTW Winner in Club, 1st Section C (886 Birds) and 1st Open (5,452 Birds) (See Opening Report for more Info).

Ballycarry & District: (5/60) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1174; 2nd S. Beattie & Dtr 1125; 3rd W. Degnan & T. McKee 1115; 4th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1098; 5th S. Beattie & Dtr 1094; 6th G. Davidson 1092

Ballyclare & District: (8/72) 1st C&L Woodside 1299; 2nd G&R Lawrie 1183; 3rd A&T Agnew 1178; 4th A&T Agnew 1160; 5th C&L Woodside 1115; 6th A. Thompson 1108

Bill Creighton of T. Creighton & Son of Carrick Social displaying Bills Bess 1st Open Winner N.I.P.A Bude 5,452 Birds. and winner of all Pools, Nom and DTW.

Carrick Social: (8/121) 1st T. Creighton & Son 1419; 2nd W R McClean 1215; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1176; 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1155; 5th W R McClean 1131; 6th Mr & Mrs Reid & Son 1127

Doagh & District: (10/126) 1st W. Cowan 1224; 2nd W. Cowan 1111; 3rd J&R Scott 1110; 4th D&S Suitters & Son 1099; 5th J&R Scott 1096; 6th Wilson & McCullough 1096

Eastway H.P.S: (?/?) 1st D & J Campbell 1137; 2nd D. McElhone 1128; 3rd D. McElhone 1110; 4th G. Dickie 1105; 5th D&J Campbell 1102; 6th G. McKenna 1102

Glenarm & District: (?/?) 1st O. O’Neill & Son 1157; 2nd McMullan Bros 1137; 3rd O. O’Neill & Son 1084; 4th O. O’Neill & Son 954

Gordon Kirkpatrick of Harmony H.P.S Section D Winner from Bude.

Horseshoe H.P.S: (4/35) 1st K&D Hagans 1081; 2nd N. Ferguson & Son 936; 3rd K&D Hagans 924; 4th Gregg Bros 1111; 5th A. Barkley & Son 1109; 6th Gregg Bros 1058

Kingsmoss: (6/50) 1st J&S Graham 1332; 2nd W Gault & Son 1101; 3rd G&C Lowry 1087; 4th J&S Graham 1068; 5th W Gault & Son 1039; 6th J&S Graham 1030

Larne & District: (10/121 1st Crawford & Robinson 1198; 2nd Crawford & Robinson 1154; 3rd Rea & Magill 1151; 4th M. Witherspoon 1150; 5th S. Mc Garel & Sons 1147; 6th D&P Harvey 1130

Ligoniel & District: (25/248) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1253; 2nd W. Gilmore 1226; 3rd W. Gilmore 1194; 4th A. Taylor & Son 1156; 5th Bingham & Seaton 1156; 6th Calderwood & Waite 1140

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (61/770) from Bude was Gordon Kirkpatrick of Harmony H.P.S. Gordon Finishes 1st Club (59 Birds) 1st Section (770 Birds) and 28th Open N.I.P.A. (5,452 Birds) .This winner for Gordon was 1 off his own family of pigeons. His family of pigeon started back in the 1960s with birds from Arthur Walkinshaw’s kept as pure as he can with the odd introduction to the family.

Joe Kelly & Sons, Hillsborough & Maze, winner from Bude

Colin H.P.S: (8/105) 1st O&M Monaghan 1199; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1195; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1165; 4th Sean Finn 1126; 5th O&M Monaghan 1102; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1097

Derriaghy: (6/62) 1st I. Kennedy 1145; 2nd D M & K Johnston 1132; 3rd D M & K Johnston 1109; 4th Belshaw & Anderson; 5th K. Johnston 1042; 6th W. Ringland & Son 1013

Dromara H.P.S: (5/65) 1st N. Edgar & Son 1143; 2nd N. Edgar & Son 1137; 3rd N. Edgar & Son 1104; 4th C. Rooney & Sons 1104; 5th C. Rooney & Sons 1088; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1087

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (7/85) 1st R. Keegan & Son 1146; 2nd P&J Boal 1142; 3rd T. Mawhinney 1138; 4th R. Keegan & Son 1137; 5th P&J Boal 1112; 6th H. Walsh & Son 1081

Glen H.P.S: (3/41) 1st J&D Braniff 1213; 2nd J&D Braniff 1213; 3rd J&D Braniff 1178; 4th P. Farrelly & Son 1172; 5th J&D Braniff 1167; 6th J. Ward & Son 1167

Glenavy & District: (4/50) 1st H. McKeown 1157; 2nd D. Coulter 1088; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1088; 4th Lilley & Withers 905

Harmony H.P.S: (7/59) 1st G. Fitzpatrick 1241; 2nd W. White & Son 1132; 3rd Matt McCabe 1132; 4th Matt McCabe 1110; 5th Matt McCabe 1106; 6th W. White & Son 1086

Hillsborough & Maze: (6/127) 1st J. Kelly & Sons 1219; 2nd G. Marsden 1185; 3rd G. Marsden 1184; 4th I. Rollins & Son 1175; 5th I. Rollins & Son 1170; 6th Lyons & Kennedy 1159

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (12/163) 1st A. Hughes & Son 1179; 2nd J. Waring & Son 1168; 3rd S&W English 1155; 4th A&T&J Houston 1149; 5th L. Magge & Sons 1138; 6th R. Topping & Son 1137

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/17) 1st B. Hutchinson 1045; 2nd B. Hutchinson 1011

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (8/97) 1st J&L Smyth 1190; 2nd J&L Smyth 1158; 3rd W. Begley & Son 1153; 4th J. Braniff 1151; 5th J. Begley & Son 1108; 6th J. Mc Alorum & Son 1105

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (40/412) from Bude was Sean Mc Loughlin of Crossgar H.P.S. Sean finishes 1st Club (67 Birds) 1st Section F (412 Birds) and 220th Open N.I.P.A (5,452).

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (7/77) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1118; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1115; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1102; 4th Phillips Bros 1100; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1093; 6th Burgess & Brennan 1087

Comber Central H.P.S: (5/27) 1st W&L Robinson 1043; 2nd W&L Robinson 981; 3rd W&L Robinson 898; 4th C. Hutchinson 887; 5th W&L Robinson 867; 6th W&L Robinson 827

Corrigs: D/S

Crossgar: (8/67) 1st Sean McLoughlin 1142; 2nd G. Lavery & Son 1083; 3rd Sean McLoughlin 1056; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1027; 5th P. Murray 1025; 6th Sean McLoughlin 1011

Downpatrick Premier: D/S

Killyleagh Central: (7/75) 1st R. Straney 1116; 2nd R. Straney 1105; 3rd C. Healy 1068; 4th R. Straney 1043; 5th R. Straney 1019; 6th R. Straney 1018

Killyleagh & District: (5/28) 1st K. Murray 1102; 2nd K. Murray 1099; 3rd K. Murray 1086; 4th D. Grieves 1077; 5th J&R Quinn 1066; 6th K. Murray 1026

Kircubbin: (3/93) 1st Smyth Family Lofts 1104; 2nd Smyth Family Lofts 1065; 3rd Smyth Family Lofts 1017; 4th Smyth Family Lofts 960; 5th Smyth Family Lofts 954; 6th Smyth Family Lofts 950

Newtownards H.P.S: (5/45) 1st McGimpsey Bros 1088; 2nd B. Griffiths 1033; 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1027; 4th B. Griffiths 915; 5th B. Griffiths 833; 6th McGimpsey Bros 814

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (46/782) from Bude was R. Carson & Son of Banbridge H.P.S. Diamond finishes 1st Club (105 Birds) 1st Section (782 Birds) and 4th Open (5,452 Birds). Section Winner for Diamond is a Blue Cock GB20B45516.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (7/81) 1st E&B McAteer 1257; 2nd M. Peters 1187; 3rd B. Chambers 1172; 4th Owen Markey 1167; 5th Owen Markey 1167; 6th Owen Markey 1161

Banbridge H.P.S: (9/105) 1st R. Carson & Son 1315; 2nd T. Mallon 1255; 3rd Rev Swayers & Son 1180; 4th D&K Mallen 1151; 5th Rev Swayers & Son 1138; 6th Rev Swayers & Son 1119

Banbridge Social: (?/?) 1st R. Carson & Son 1315; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1112; 3rd McCracken Bros 1109; 4th E G Sands & Son 1076; 5th R. Carson & Son 1073; 6th McCracken Bros 1071

Drumnavady: (10/107) 1st S. Ogle 1248; 2nd G&S McMullan 1239; 3rd G&S McMullan 1197; 4th J. Brush 1161; 5th S. Ogle 1145; 6th McGrath & McParland 1137

Millvale: (6/98) 1st T. Mooney & Son 1217; 2nd JJ McCabe 1217; 3rd JJ McCabe 1177; 4th T. Mooney & Son 1162; 5th N. Murtagh 1123; 6th N. Murtagh 1119

Newry City: (8/161) 1st M. Ewbanks 1166; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1162; 3rd Donnelly Bros 1157; 4th Donnelly Bros 1148; 5th Donnelly Bros 1125; 6th Donnelly Bros 1121

Newry & District: (8/217 1st J F McCabe & Son 1270; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1269; 3rd R. Williamson 1230; 4th Malachy Maguire & Son 1200; 5th R. Williamson 1197; 6th R. Williamson 1182

Sammy Ogle, Drumnavady winner from Bude

Sadie of the Owen O'Neill & Son partnership proudly holding the winner of Glenarm & District H.P.S from Bude.

Diamond Carson of R. Carson & Son of Banbridge H.P.S Section G Winner from Bude

J&D Braniff, Glen, winners from Bude

S. Beattie & Dtr Winnign Pigeon in Ballycarry & District H.P.S from Bude, a 2019 pigeon sitting over due eggs from David Campbell's breeding

Sean McLoughlin of Crossgar H.P.S Section F Winner from Bude being congratulated by Ashley Horner in the Clubrooms after his big win

Tommy Mooney & Son, winners of Millvale H.P.S from Bude

Brett Hutchinson, winner of South Belfast H.P.S from Bude

Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C, Winners from Bude.

Mark Ewbanks, Newry City Winner from Bude