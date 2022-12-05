Double top for Wilson family at “Fermanagh Stars” Calf Show and Sale
An excellent turnout of quality pedigree beef and commercial stock for the inaugural “Fermanagh Stars” Calf Show and Sale organised by the Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Group held in the Exhibition Hall at the Ulster Farmers Mart proved a resounding success for David Wilson and family from Magheraveely, who lifted both the Native and Commercial Championship titles.
The Continental Championship went the way of S & D Bothwell, Killadeas.
The Native section, judged by Gary McKiernan, Corlesmore, Co. Cavan, saw the Championship awarded to Lisrace Lackey Boy 22nd, a January 22 born son of the Lisrace herd’s Hereford stock bull Glaslough Unique. Unique lived up to his name producing all the Lisrace prizewinners on the day.
Runner-up in the native section championship was the Aberdeen Angus bull calf, Drumeer Boss sired by Keirsbeath Karma from Alan and Naomi Morrison’s, Drumeer herd at Maguiresbridge.
The Charolais bull, Killadeas Steel, born July 2021, topped an impressive Continental championship line-up, lifting the title for Stuart and David Bothwell, Killadeas. In Continental reserve position was Slieve Sportyman, a September 2021 born Ampertaine Elgin-bred Limousin bull calf from Sean and Shane McGeehan’s Slieve herd at Fivemiletown. The Slieve herd exhibited a tremendous team of Limousin cattle, lifting red rosettes in four of the Continental classes.
In the Commercial section, Robbie Wilson took the honours of lifting both the Champion and Reserve titles. The May 2021 born “Miss Annaheel Sally” a Limousin heifer calf by Carmorn Marty proved triumphant over stablemate “Miss Annaheel Phyllis” a January 2022 born heifer calf by Elite Forever Brill. Paul Kingham from Co. Monaghan placed both the Continental and Commercial sections.
Class Results:
CONTINENTAL SECTION
Class 1 – Bull born 1st June to 31st August 2021: 1, S. & D. Bothwell.
Class 2A – Bull born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, S & P McDonald; 3, T. Phair.
Class 2B – Bull born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1, G. Nelson; 2, T. Phair; 3, W. Phair.
Class 3 – Bull born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1 and 3, L. Johnston; 2, K. Stubbs.
Class 4 – Bull born 1st April 2022 to show date: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, K. Nelson; 3, P. Mullarkey.
Class 6 – Heifer born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, G. Nelson; 3, W. Nelson.
Class 7 – Heifer born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1, K. Stubbs; 2, G. & R. Elliott.
Class 8 – Heifer born 1st April 2022 to show date: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, K. Nelson.
NATIVE SECTION
Class 10 – Bull born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1 & 2, A. & N. Morrison.
Class 11 – Bull born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1, D. Wilson.
Class 12 – Bull born 1st April 2022 till show date: 1, A. & N. Morrison; 2, D. Wilson; 3, A. Burleigh & H. C. Stubbs.
Class 15 – Heifer born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1, D. Wilson; 2, W. Edwards.
Class 16 – Heifer born 1st April 2022 to show date: 1, D. Wilson; 2nd, G. & R. Elliott; 3rd, G. & W. Burleigh.
COMMERCIAL SECTION
Class 18 – Female born 1st January 2022 till show date: 1 and 2, Robbie Wilson.
BREEDING HEIFER (UNHALTERED)
Class 19 – 1, 2 & 3, J. M. Wright.
Following the show judging a sale took place for the commercial stock and pedigree stock which breeders wished to sell conducted by Mr Terry Johnston.
The Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Group would like to thank all their sponsors for their generous support of the event, many of whom were present on the day and also the management of the Ulster Farmers Mart for the use of their premises for the event.
