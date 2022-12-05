Double top for Wilson family at “Fermanagh Stars” Calf Show and Sale

The Continental Championship went the way of S & D Bothwell, Killadeas.

The Native section, judged by Gary McKiernan, Corlesmore, Co. Cavan, saw the Championship awarded to Lisrace Lackey Boy 22nd, a January 22 born son of the Lisrace herd’s Hereford stock bull Glaslough Unique. Unique lived up to his name producing all the Lisrace prizewinners on the day.

Runner-up in the native section championship was the Aberdeen Angus bull calf, Drumeer Boss sired by Keirsbeath Karma from Alan and Naomi Morrison’s, Drumeer herd at Maguiresbridge.

Shirley, Emily and David Bothwell, with their Senior Bull Class Continental Winner.

The Charolais bull, Killadeas Steel, born July 2021, topped an impressive Continental championship line-up, lifting the title for Stuart and David Bothwell, Killadeas. In Continental reserve position was Slieve Sportyman, a September 2021 born Ampertaine Elgin-bred Limousin bull calf from Sean and Shane McGeehan’s Slieve herd at Fivemiletown. The Slieve herd exhibited a tremendous team of Limousin cattle, lifting red rosettes in four of the Continental classes.

In the Commercial section, Robbie Wilson took the honours of lifting both the Champion and Reserve titles. The May 2021 born “Miss Annaheel Sally” a Limousin heifer calf by Carmorn Marty proved triumphant over stablemate “Miss Annaheel Phyllis” a January 2022 born heifer calf by Elite Forever Brill. Paul Kingham from Co. Monaghan placed both the Continental and Commercial sections.

Class Results:

CONTINENTAL SECTION

Adrian Johnston, with his 1st in Class 3.

Class 1 – Bull born 1st June to 31st August 2021: 1, S. & D. Bothwell.

Class 2A – Bull born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, S & P McDonald; 3, T. Phair.

Class 2B – Bull born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1, G. Nelson; 2, T. Phair; 3, W. Phair.

Class 3 – Bull born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1 and 3, L. Johnston; 2, K. Stubbs.

Shane McGeehan, with his Class 6 winner at Fermanagh Pedigree Breeders Show and Sale. Also included are Jim Brady and Daragh Healy, Natural Nutrition Ltd, Sponsor.

Class 4 – Bull born 1st April 2022 to show date: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, K. Nelson; 3, P. Mullarkey.

Class 6 – Heifer born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, G. Nelson; 3, W. Nelson.

Class 7 – Heifer born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1, K. Stubbs; 2, G. & R. Elliott.

Class 8 – Heifer born 1st April 2022 to show date: 1, S & S McGeehan; 2, K. Nelson.

Shane McGreehan, (right), with his Continental Female Champion at Fermanagh Breeders Show and Sale. Also included are from left, Bartley Finnegan, (junior), Elite Pedigree Genetics, Sponsor and Paul Kingham, Judge.

NATIVE SECTION

Class 10 – Bull born 1st September to 31st December 2021: 1 & 2, A. & N. Morrison.

Class 11 – Bull born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1, D. Wilson.

Class 12 – Bull born 1st April 2022 till show date: 1, A. & N. Morrison; 2, D. Wilson; 3, A. Burleigh & H. C. Stubbs.

Class 15 – Heifer born 1st January to 31st March 2022: 1, D. Wilson; 2, W. Edwards.

Class 16 – Heifer born 1st April 2022 to show date: 1, D. Wilson; 2nd, G. & R. Elliott; 3rd, G. & W. Burleigh.

Shane McGeehan, with his Class 8 winner. Also included is Seamus Nagle, Bull Bank, Sponsor.

COMMERCIAL SECTION

Class 18 – Female born 1st January 2022 till show date: 1 and 2, Robbie Wilson.

BREEDING HEIFER (UNHALTERED)

Class 19 – 1, 2 & 3, J. M. Wright.

Following the show judging a sale took place for the commercial stock and pedigree stock which breeders wished to sell conducted by Mr Terry Johnston.

The Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders Group would like to thank all their sponsors for their generous support of the event, many of whom were present on the day and also the management of the Ulster Farmers Mart for the use of their premises for the event.

Alan, Edwin and James Morrison, with their Reserve Native Champion, at Fermanagh Breeders Show and Sale. Also included are Seamus Nagle, Bull Bank, Sponsor and Gary McKiernan, Judge.

George Nelson, with his 1st prize winner in Class 2B.

James Morrison, with his 1st in Class 12, pictured with Ian Jordan, Thompsons Feeds, Sponsor.

Judging taking place during The Fermanagh Breeders Show and Sale.

Shane McGeehan, with his Reserve Continental Champion. Also included are from left, Bartley Finnegan, Elite Pedigree Genetics and Paul Kingham, Judge.

Emily Bothwell, with her Continental Champion at Fermanagh Breeders Show and Sale. Also included are from left, Bartley Finnegan, Elite Pedigree Genetics and Paul Kingham, Judge.

David Wilson, with his overall Native Champion. Also included are Gary McKeran, Judge and Ann Keelagher, Leam Agri, Sponsor.

David Phair, with his 3rd place in Class 16.

Alice and Kenneth, Stubbs, with their Class 7 winner at Fermanagh Breeders Show and Sale at Enniskillen Mart.

Robbie Wilson, Overall Commercial Champion at Fermanagh Pedigree Breeders Show and Sale. Also included are Paul Kingham, Judge and Lee Burleigh, Riverside Quality Meats, Sponsor.

