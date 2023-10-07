Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both young people were part of the 32 competitors who made the trip to Cappamore Show in County Limerick on Saturday 19 August for the event.

Categories were split into Junior (eight to 12 years), intermediate (13 to 17 years) and senior (18 to 25 years).

Judging was officiated by three experts in the showing scene – Eimear McGovern, Richard O’Beirne and Sean Sherman respectively.

The award winning young handlers

Competitors were tasked with not only showing an animal on the day but taking part in four activities: stock judging, interviews, grooming and ringcraft. These challenges tested the young people on their knowledge of feeding, breeding and animal health, as well as allowing them to demonstrate their practical capabilities in dressing and handling cattle.

Molly dominated in the showing ring at her local show in Armagh, securing her place in the final.

Due to the long journey, both competitors from the North were supported by the Irish Shows Association to select animals that would be suitable for them, where Molly was given a Charolais heifer. This highlights competitors’ adaptability which is certainly the case for Molly, as she has experience working with several breeds including Simmental, Blonde d’Aquitaines and Limousin.

For Molly, this was a fantastic experience and unforgettable opportunity. “It was a great competition to be able to take part in and to meet other likeminded young farmers from across the country and to win the competition was the icing on the cake.”

Jamie Dodd

Jamie qualified for the Championship having won his class at Clogher Valley Show. He is no stranger to the showing circuit and was familiar with some of the other competitors after meeting some at the previous year’s final and within the Angus Youth Development Programme.

For Jamie, showing is a family affair as he and his brother enjoy getting involved in all aspects of the show day. He is familiar with the preparation required for showing and on competition day, packed up their jeep, just without their own animals.

Jamie humbly commented: “I didn’t expect to win. I just treated it like any other show!”

Jamie added: “All competitors worked extremely hard, and I hope to see them all again.”

Molly Bradley

Most importantly, he “really enjoyed the day out, just the journey was longer than normal!”