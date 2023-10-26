The relatively small village of Draperstown benefits from a huge farming hinterland stretching right across the Sperrins taking in all of East Tyrone, South Derry and indeed most of mid-Ulster.

Irish Moiled cattle

The result of this is that two highly successful cattle sales are well supported weekly and this fact alone illustrates how appropriate and significant Ballinascreen Historical Society’s next public meeting will be.

Dr. Michael Meharg’s well illustrated talk will deal with how cattle have shaped our culture, landscapes and wildlife.

Dr. Meharg comes from an environmental and conservation background. He worked in government biodiversity protection for around thirty years but is now in the private sector running an environmental consultancy providing conservation and wildlife advice.

As a practising farmer he specialises in traditional breeds, particularly Irish Moiled cattle, so he understands the challenges that farming in a difficult landscape can bring. This makes him well suited to taking a leadership role in the Lough Neagh Environmental Farm Scheme which supports and advises farmers on the Lough’s eastern shoreline and along its feeder rivers.