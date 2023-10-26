Draperstown lecture planned on “The cattle trade in Ireland”
The result of this is that two highly successful cattle sales are well supported weekly and this fact alone illustrates how appropriate and significant Ballinascreen Historical Society’s next public meeting will be.
Dr. Michael Meharg’s well illustrated talk will deal with how cattle have shaped our culture, landscapes and wildlife.
Dr. Meharg comes from an environmental and conservation background. He worked in government biodiversity protection for around thirty years but is now in the private sector running an environmental consultancy providing conservation and wildlife advice.
As a practising farmer he specialises in traditional breeds, particularly Irish Moiled cattle, so he understands the challenges that farming in a difficult landscape can bring. This makes him well suited to taking a leadership role in the Lough Neagh Environmental Farm Scheme which supports and advises farmers on the Lough’s eastern shoreline and along its feeder rivers.
Everyone is cordially invited to attend this lecture which will be held on Tuesday, 7th November at 8pm. The venue, as usual, will be the Workspace Community Hub, beside Draperstown Library. Non-members will be asked to contribute a £3 cover charge and this will include light refreshments afterwards.