One of the first lambs bred in the duo’s Quarry View flock from near Brynford, Hollywell, their Quarry View Hank ET is by Matt’s Escobar and out of a privately purchased Silson ewe by Tyisaf Crackerjack. With four sisters from the same flush retained in the flock that numbers around 10

ewes, Hank stood Reserve Male and Reserve Supreme at the pre-sale show as judged by Max Clough, of the Heads Flock.

With bidding swiftly rising to 5000gns, Hank sold in a two-way split to Stasa Moyse and Stuart Wood, of the Saltire Blue Flock from Aberdeenshire, and Angus Kennedy for his Auchmantle Flock, Stranraer.

Matt's Hercules 2200gns.Pic: Catherine McGregor

Next best at 2200gns was Matt’s Hercules from Matthew Burleigh, Shanra, Enniskillen, which sold to Macie Rumney for her Barnhill Flock near Wigton. Full of home breeding, this Matt’s Gladiator son is out of Matt’s Elegance, a ewe that has bred lambs to 8000gns and in turn goes back to Saltire Blue Derek.

Two lots later, Vicky Bowring paid 1000gns to take Matt’s Hunter ET home to her Windmill Flock near Warsop, Mansfield. Bred from the noted Derg Cindy, a Cleenagh Alfonso daughter, Hunter’s sire is Mullygarrow Grey Goose.

Rhys Francis saw his Male and Supreme Champion, Tob-Bank Hangover ET, sell to John Lyle to go to work in the Viewforth Flock near Leven, Fife. He is among the first lambs by the 7000gns Ettrick Firefly, which also sired the 20,000gns Beili Blues Hulk sold in August, while his dam is the Pistyll Dynamite-sired Attrick Ebony Rosa.

Hangover’s full brother, Top-Bank Handyman ET from the flock near Abergorlech, Carmarthen, realised 1400gns when knocked down to Jason and Sarah Wareham for their Wareham Flock near Broad Oak, Heathfield.

Quarry View 5000gns. Pic: Catherine McGregor

Sticking with the males and the dearest shearling to find a new home was Thacka Blues Galileo from Gillian and Giles Pyman, Stainton, Penrith. This Saltire Blue Eye of the Tiger son is bred from the Nantyderri Dark Fruits-sired Thacka Blues Eden and sold to the Dobson Family for their Bankwood Flock near Appleby, Cumbria.

On the other side of the balance sheet, the Pymans paid 1200gns for Jamie and Rhian Jerman’s Titanium Harlequin ET from Builth Wells. His pedigree features Whatmore Siren on to Hackney Eclipse, a Beili Blues Dragon daughter.

Matching a previous 1000gns call was Sunnybank Hank the Tank ET from Henry Jewitt, Barnard Castle. Sired by the 30,000gns Sunnybank Fergus II sold last August and out of a Joe’s Alvin-sired Hackney ewe, this lad heads back to County Durham with Keiley and Jemma Alderson for their Bridlebridge Flock near Darlington.

Females sold to 1200gns for Saltire Blue Ginger Snap, a Glan-Y-Mor Einstein-sired shearling ewe from Stasa Moyse. One of the last Saltire Blue A Beauty daughters to be offered for sale, she caught the eye of Jamie Gregory and joins his newly established flock near Lockerbie.

The very next lot, Saltire Flue Good Old Days, which stood Female Champion, sold to Alison and Arnold Oare for 800gns. Her pedigree includes Saltire Blue Hulk on to Saltire Blue Dark Dawn.

David and Claire Gray, from Lindean, Galashiels, saw their entry peak at 850gns when Seth Elliot paid that to take a Burrows-bred gimmer home to his Cavers Flock near Hawick. Bred by James Smith, her sire is Walston Espresso while her dam is a Jethart ewe and she changed hands AI’d to the 9000gns Saltire Blue Ferocious.

Jack Haston, of the Jack’s Flock near Dearham, Maryport, was another to pay 800gns, this time for John Gargett’s Reserve Female, Rookie Blues Greta, from Ainstable, Armathwaite, Carlisle. This Hackney Cowboy daughter is out of Rookie Blues Chill.