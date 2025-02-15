Driving sustainability will be a priority for agriculture in Northern Ireland

Alltech’s Aislínn Campbell believes the issue of ‘sustainability’ will continue to define agriculture in Northern Ireland over the coming years.

She further explained: “Many people refer to sustainability as a challenge. In reality, the polar opposite is the case.

“Farmers have been investing in the sustainability of their businesses for generations.

“Improving efficiency at farm levels has always been a priority. And this will always remain the case."

Aislínn Campbell, InTouch Feeding Specialist, Alltech Northern Ireland

The good news for farming is that improvements in production efficiency have been identified as the key drivers that will deliver both enhanced economic performance and superior environmental sustainability.

“It all adds up to a win:win scenario for farmers.”

Aislínn heads up the Alltech: In-Touch team in Northern Ireland. She is very aware of the fact that most sectors of agriculture have entered 2025 in a strong financial position. The milk price to compound feed ratio is sitting at an extremely encouraging level while beef cattle and sheep continue to make historically high farm gate returns.

“It seems very likely that the economics of farming will remain healthy over the coming months,” the Alltech representative continued.

“At Alltech, herd health and feed efficiency are at the core of everything we do, and our products continuously evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of farmers.”

The New Year allows all farmers to review what happened within their businesses during the previous 12 months; identifying where improvements can be made and grasping the opportunity to make appropriate management changes.

Aislínn Campbell again: “Making optimal quality silages will always remain priorities milk and beef producers.

“Dairy cows and beef cattle are ruminant animals. Their performance levels will always be dictated by the quality of the forages offered to them.”

When it comes to grass silages, Aislínn outlines the key parameters that determine quality and what values these should be reaching; an ME value of 12, a crude protein figure of 14% and dry matters in the range 28 to 32%.

She continued: “Where dry matter digestibility is concerned, the higher this figure is the better!

“Grass silages qualities have been moderate enough over the last couple of years. And the weather has played a big factor in making this a reality.

“Of course, farmers cannot influence the weather. But there are many other issues that farmers do have full control over when it comes to making silage.

“These include making best use of all organic manures and cutting grass at its optimal harvest date.

“Recent years have seen an increase in the challenge posed by mycotoxins in silages. Drawing in dead material that lies at the base of grass swards has been identified as a contributory factor in this process.

“In turn, this raises the issue of grass cutting heights. There is strong evidence to show that leaving a proportion of the grass plants’ existing leaf structure in situ, post cutting, will actively encourage subsequent sward growth.”

While cattle prices look set to remain strong over the coming months, Aislínn points to the need for beef finishers to maintain the highest levels of efficiency within their businesses.

She commented: “It’s really important that bought-in stores are allowed enough time to get used to their new surroundings before being placed on a finishing ration.

“The big unknown is that farmers don’t know the diets these animals were being fed prior to purchase.

“So introducing the finishing ration must be carried out on a gradual basis to avoid upsets to the animals.

“Cattle that have just arrived must be allowed to establish groups and be given adequate time to settle down within the new penning arrangements

“Making sure they are totally comfortable is crucially important: providing ample quantities of clean fresh water must never be overlooked.”

Aislínn concluded: “The forage component of a finishing ration is extremely important. This is why regular silage analysis should be carried out so as to ensure that the forages available are nutritionally balanced to meet the exact needs of the cattle being fed.

“The transition period required for cattle coming on to a finishing unit can take up to 14 days.

“However, this still allows animals to be brought through to slaughter weights within 90 days.”