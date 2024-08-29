Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Drumcorn Herd owned by John and Ann Henning was the first in Northern Ireland to sign up for the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s newly launched Type Classification Scheme.

Rolled out by Holstein UK, the voluntary scheme is designed to independently evaluate breeding females within pedigree dairy and beef herds.

Holstein UK’s chief classifier and head of the National Bovine Data Centre, Meurig James said: “Type classification was introduced more than 50 years ago to identify the strengths and weaknesses of dairy cows. Classification is a management tool which enables pedigree herd owners to select the right bulls to rectify faults and improve traits within individual animals. This will lead to longevity and more profitable cows.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Growing up on a pedigree dairy farm in County Armagh, John Henning OBE appreciates the benefits of type classification. “Holstein cows have been classified on my home farm since the 1980’s. I also own some pedigree Dairy Shorthorn, Holstein and Jersey cattle in partnership with Ashley Fleming at Seaforde, so I’ve gained a valuable insight in to the benefits of scoring generations of cows on a regular basis.

Holstein UK classifier Meurig James with Aberdeen Angus breeder John Henning, Moira. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Linear assessment or type classification is an independent evaluation and an excellent marketing tool for herds owners who are breeding females, and potentially producing stock bulls for pedigree and commercial herds. Classifying females will allow us to make better breeding decisions and identify the best individual animals and cow families within our herd.”

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society is the latest beef breed society to offer classification to its membership. Holstein UK’s highly skilled classifiers are currently offering the service to 12 beef cattle breeds throughout GB and Northern Ireland. More than 140,000 dairy and beef cattle are classified by Holstein UK on an annual basis.

Meurig James added: ”Aberdeen Angus classifying is just getting off the ground. A number of large herds have been assessed in mainland UK within the last couple of weeks. During my recent visit to Northern Ireland, I evaluated the Drumcorn, Baronagh, Ballymoyer, Loughans and Greenacres herds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The classification scheme has been a success story in the dairy world for decades and has made a tremendous contribution to the improvement of both type and production, not only throughout the UK but around the world.

“When scoring suckler cows they must be suckling a calf at foot. We look at 14 individual traits which are listed under four main categories: body conformation, beef and breed character, legs and feet, followed by mammary and udders. The four scores are combined to make up an individual animal’s overall score which will be ranked from Poor (P), Fair (F) Good Plus (GP), Very Good (VG) to Excellent (EX).”

John and Ann Henning from Moira established the 10-cow Drumcorn prefix in 1992, when

Ann’s late father, and former breed society president Bob Campbell (Drumlister), gifted them a cow as a wedding present. The herd’s prolific cow families include Erica, Ergessa, Lady Ida and Cherry Blossom. The couple were delighted with their first herd classification which resulted in almost 90% of the Drumcorn females achieving VG and EX status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Henning, who is current president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, concluded: "We are members of the AFBI CHeCS-approved Herd Health Scheme and participate in the Breedplan weight recording scheme. The classification scores are an additional breeding tool which will enhance our decision making and improve data availability. This information will help to reassure our customers that they are investing in a quality stock bull. An independent dam classification score of VG or EX maybe carries more weight that a rosette from the showring.”