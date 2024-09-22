The club thank Jason Dixon for giving up his time to judge this year’s pre-sale show and Ian and Mark Crawford Farmcare/TopFlock for their ongoing support and sponsorship.

Mr Dixon got proceedings underway with the Shearling ram class, awarding his first place rosette to Marcus Johnston,Killarbran Flock for his Sportsmans Cannon Ball exhibit, Killarbran Google, JNQ2300627(E2).which later sold for 880gns topping the shearling ram trade.

Next in line for a rosette was Geoffrey Cathcart with Carnview Goldfinger, CGY2300965(1), a Garngour Escobar son out of a Forkins bred dam by Procters Cocktail. He later changed hands for 560gns. Claiming third place in Mr Dixon’s line-up was Andrew Hutchinson with Dynawhite Golden Boy, ANY2300470(E1). He is a Haddo Fortune son out of a Harestone Commander ewe and sold for 460gns.

Mr Dixon choose his first place and TopFlock champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. This Mullan Game Changer son, Corbo Henry, LIG2400870(E2), is out of a Sportsmans Double Diamond dam and sold for 950gns. Claiming second place and the TopFlock Reserve Champion was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg exhibit, Drumderg Hennessy BQU2400993(E1). A Hilltop Golden Eye son out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball dam, he went on to lead the sale at 1440gns. The Drumderg pen continued to keep the buyers interest with penmates from the same sire selling for 1180gns; 1100gns and 920gns.

Catching the judge’s eye for third place was Geoffrey Cathcart’s Carnview Hercules CGY2401058(E1), a Haymount First Class son out of a Mullan Eureka dam which later moved home for 1000gns.

The sale averaged 675gns for 25 sold.

Other Leading Prices: A Liggett 680gns; N Armstrong 620gns; A Breen 720gns; P Morrow 660gns; 680gns; Johnston Farms 620gns

Farmcare/TopFlock Show Results:

Shearling Rams: 1. Marcus Johnston; 2. Geoffrey Cathcart; 3. A Hutchinson

Ram Lambs: 1. A Liggett; 2. ⁠Alistair Breen; 3. ⁠Geoffrey Cathcart; 4. ⁠Nathan Armstrong; 5. ⁠Gary Rankin; 6. M and D Morrow

Farmcare/TopFlock Champion: Adrian Liggett with Ram Lamb

Farmcare/TopFlock Reserve Champion: Alistair Breen with Ram Lamb

​

​

Texel Rams flying trade at Armoy

The NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club returned for their annual Texel sale in Armoy Livestock Market recently.

The pre-sale show was judged by Stephen Etherson, Killans Flock and generously sponsored by James Delargy Farm Supplies. The Club wish to extend their thanks to Stephen for taking time to judge the competition and to James Delargy Farm Supplies for their generous sponsorship.

Judging got underway with the Shearling Ram class and Mr Etherson choosing his first place rosette and later Reserve Champion from Martin McConville’s Glenhone pen. Fairywater Galaxy FAO2301768(2), a Craighead Eyecatcher son out of a Midlock Black Knight dam later sold to top the trade for the evening at 1540gns to Patrick Brown.

Claiming second place in the line-up was Murray Annett’s Milestonehill exhibit, Millestonehill Governor, ALL2302204(2), a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Deveronvale Aftersock sired dam, which sold for 1140gns. Mr Etherson awarded his third place rosette to Pat & Ros Garrivan for their Ballydesland exhibit.

March born Ballydesland Great, GBA2301291(E2), is out of homebred Ballydesland Eddie and a Milnbank Buster sired dam. He changed hands for 1240gns to Canice O’Kane. Mary Clarke’s Ballyrussell fourth place exhibit was in the buyers demand.

Ballyrussell Godfather, CLZ2301080(2), a Kilduff Fiddler son sold for the second highest price of the evening at 1320gns to Adam Fleming. Shearling trade averaged 942gns for 26 with a 90% clearance rate.

Taking the first place rosette and overall James Delargy Farm Supplies Champion was Alastair Gault’s Forkins exhibit. Keeping up the demand for Strathbogie Gypsy King sons, Forkins Hendricks GAF2404029(1), sold for 1200gns to Mike Reynolds.

Taking the same money again Mr Gault sold a Douganhill Gangster son, Forkins He Man, GAF2404006(E1), out of a Lakeview Dirty Dancer sired dam to Steven Sproule. A Rhaedr Entrepreneur son from Ciaran McAuley’s Capecastle pen claimed the second place rosette. This lamb, Capecastle Happy Days UCC2400206(E2), is out of a Mullan Captain Jack dam and moves home for 820gns. Glenhone Hawkins, MNV2400487(E1), a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Mullan Awesome sired dam from Martin McConville’s pen claimed third place and later sold for 900gns. Sam McAuley sold his fourth place exhibit, Whitepark Hill-Billy XMS2401159(E1) to Paul Sloan for 1020gns. He is a Douganhill Gangster son out of a Procters Cocktail dam. Trade for Ram Lambs was consistent averaging 635gns for 55 with an 86% clearance.

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams: Grove Cottage Farm Ltd 960gns; V Chestnutt 950gns; P&R Garrivan 1180gns; 1020gns; M Clarke 1160gns; 1100gns; 1040gns; M Annett 980gns; 970gns; H Gamble 960gns

Ram Lambs: A Gault 880gns; 800gns; 920gns. R Strawbridge 900gns; 920gns; 940gns. K Coleman 900gns. M McConville 900gns. N Ross 860gns. James Delargy Farm Supplies Championship Results

Shearling Ram: 1. Martin McConville Lot 3; 2. Murray Annett Lot 29; 3. P&R Garrivan Lot 15; 4. Mary Clarke Lot 25; 5. Victor Chestnutt Lot 11; 6. Henry Gamble Lot 33

Ram Lamb Class: 1. Alastair Gault Lot 49; 2. Ciaran Mcauley Lot 105; 3. Martin McConville Lot 89; 4. Sam McAuley Lot 98; 5. Roger Strawbridge Lot 58; 6. Stephen McNeilly Lot 70

Champion: Alastair Gault Lot 49 Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion: Martin McConville Lot 3 Shearling Ram

The NI Texel Club have further sales coming up with Ballymena 23rd Sept; Lisahally 26th September; Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 14th October.

For further information contact Club Secretary on 07791679112. Catalogues available for download www.texel.uk.

1 . Enniskillen Champion 24.jpg Adrian Liggett accepts the Texel Champion rosette at Enniskillen Texel Show and Sale from Judge Jason Dixon. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Armoy Champion 24.jpg Alastair Gault Forkins Flock accepts the Champion rosette at Armoy Show & Sale of pedigree Texels from Judge Stephen Etherson for his Strathbogie Gypsy King Ram Lamb exhibit. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Enniskillen Reserve Champion 24.jpg Alistair Breen takes the Reserve Champion rosette from Jason Dixon for his Drumderg exhibit at Enniskillen Texel Show & Sale. Photo: freelance Photo Sales