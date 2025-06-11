Drumhill Aberdeen Angus venue for 150th herd book celebration

Jonny, Lisa, Jack and Jessica Doyle are hosting the Aberdeen Angus ’150 and Beyond’ event. They are pictured at last year’s calf show with handler Carol Rettie, judge Ewen Campbell and NI club chairman Peter Lamb. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society is staging a series of events throughout the UK to celebrate the 150th volume of its herd book.

Society president, Alan Morrison from Maguiresbridge, has confirmed that the celebrations will kick off in Northern Ireland on Tuesday 24th June at 5.00pm, with a visit to the Doyle family’s Drumhill herd at Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Alan Morrison said: “The ‘150 and Beyond’ themed event will include a farm walk, steak BBQ and a knowledge transfer hub. Admission is free, but donations and proceeds from the charity auction will be presented to Air Ambulance NI.”

Council members of Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society are travelling to Northern Ireland for a meeting which will coincide with the event. This is the first time the society has held a council meeting in the province.

Alan Morrison added: “Pedigree calves born throughout the UK in 2025 will be featured in the 150th edition of the herd book. It will be published next year and additional celebrations will take place at a number of locations, including Scotland – the original home of the highly acclaimed native breed.”

The Drumhill prefix was founded in 2008 and currently comprises of 60 pedigree cows. The herd has enjoyed a number of show and sale successes in recent years.

Jonny, Lisa, Jack and Jessica have sold bulls to a top of 28,000gns, realised earlier this year by the junior and reserve supreme Stirling champion, Drumhill Kristoff Z566. The May 2023 bull was sired by Glenade Drumshambo T379, and sold for the second highest price at the society’s February sale.

The Doyle family also topped last year’s February and October Stirling sales at 16,000gns and 13,000gns, with sons of Galcantray Jedi Eric V287 bred from the successful Evora cow family.

Drumhill cattle dominated the showring, securing the supreme and reserve overall championship awards at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual calf show in November 2024.

The overall champion was the bull calf Drumhill Express Root A883, a six-month-old by the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric V287, and bred from Drumhill Evora V116 – dam of Drumhill Explorer X354 standing at AI Services’ beef stud.

Standing reserve supreme was the heifer calf Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023. The five-month-old calf was sired by the home-bred stock bull Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532, her dam is Weeton Princess Chartreuse W125.

Breed president Alan Morrison concluded: "This promises to be an enjoyable and informative evening, and a great opportunity to view one of the UK’s leading pedigree Aberdeen Angus herds.”

The farm is situated at 18a Drapersfield Road, Cookstown, County Tyrone, BT80 8RS.

For further information and to book free tickets, please log on to: www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk/2025/150th-anniversary-event/