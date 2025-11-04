Drumhill herd retains Aberdeen Angus calf show championship

The husband and wife duo, who own the 75-cow Tree Bridge Herd based at Nunthorpe in Middlesborough said: “We’ve had a really enjoyable day. Congratulations to the club and the exhibitors for putting on such an excellent show which attracted more than 70 entries.

“We were really impressed with the quality of calves in every class, especially the heifer classes. We had difficult decisions to make, and in some classes, there was very little separating calves at the top and bottom end. Good locomotion was the main deal-breaker for us.

“It was encouraging to see so many young people getting involved. The future of the club and the breed is in safe hands.”

Securing the supreme overall championship and the JB Lamb Memorial Cup for the second year in succession was the Doyle family from Cookstown – Jonathan, Lisa, Jessica and Jack.

Their show stopper was the January 2025 born heifer Drumhill Evora B351. Sired by the home-bred Drumhill Prime Cut X155, her dam is Drumhill Evora V643 – one of 60 cows in the herd.

David Evans said: “The heifer calf champion and supreme overall champion is a very special heifer. She oozes style and superb breed character, and we really admired her overall conformation and excellent locomotion.”

The Doyle family had a memorable trip to the one-day show, winning five first prize rosettes and five championship awards.

Their yearling champion was the twelve-month-old bull Drumhill Quick Buck A325. Also sired by Drumhill Prime Cut X155, he was bred from Nightingale Queen Lois N699. The reserve yearling champion was Drumhill Master Plan A277, a fourteen-month-old bull sired by the 15,000gns Galcantry Jedi Eric V287, and bred from Schivas Morning Princess S430.

Both bulls were described by David Evans as strong bulls with good overall balance.

The reserve bull calf champion came from a seven-strong class of intermediate bull calves. Drumhill Majestic Prince B384 is seven-months-old and another son of Galcantry Jedi Eric V287, bred from Drumhill Morning Princess V186.

Claiming the bull calf championship was the ten-month-old Coolermoney Fletcher B495, bred and exhibited by Adrian Parke, and son Graeme, from Strabane. Sired by Rawburn E-Type W176, this promising young bull was bred from HW Fleur S059.

Runner-up for the heifer calf championship was the much-admired Hillmount Mayflower B145, a six-month-old Lisduff Bandjo Y020 daughter, bred by the Aberdeen Angus Youth Development Programme’s senior section award winner, James Morrison from Maguiresbridge.

The David Dickson Cup for the champion pair went to the March-born bull calves, Killaney Red Blackey B353 and Killaney Red Dan B363, bred by John and Sandra Blackburn from Clogher. The Killaney Herd is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The NI Aberdeen Angus Club is indebted to Dungannon Farmers’ Mart for the use of its facilities. Thanks also to the sponsors for their generous financial support, they include: Boyd Haulage Ltd, Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, Elite Pedigree Genetics, WD Meats, Shaws Yard, Dungannon Veterinary Centre, Fane Valley Stores, Boyd Feeds Ltd, Strabane Mills Ltd, Liss Aberdeen Angus, AI Services (NI) Ltd, Jimmy Johnston’s Bar (Augher), Glendun Plant Sales, Drummeer Aberdeen Angus, Energia Renewables, J Grennan and Sons, Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd and Knockoneill Aberdeen Angus.

Championships

Supreme champion: Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill Evora B351.

Yearling champion: Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill Quick Buck A325. Reserve: Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill Master Plan A277.

Heifer calf champion: Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill Evora B351. Reserve: James Morrison’s Hillmount Mayflower B145.

Bull calf champion: Adrian and Graeme Parke’s Coolermoney Fletcher B495. Reserve: Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill Majestic Prince B384.

Young Handlers

Class A (8 to 13 years-old) – 1, Lewis Dodd; 2, Finn Devine; 3, Charlie Cahoon; 4, Alesha Parke; 5, Joel Truman; 6, Jasmine Parke.

Class B (14 to 18 years-old) – 1, Harry Givan; 2, Cliodhna Smith; 3, Sarah Biggar; 4, Jamie Dodd; 5, Freddie Thompson; 6, Daniel Willis

Calf Classes

Senior yearling heifer, born January to August 2024 – 1, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Diana A322 by Stouphill Paddi X358; 2, William and Jane Dodd, GLenbrae Red Mouse A365 Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 3, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo A542 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018.

Junior yearling heifer, born September to December 2024 – 1, Moses Irwin, Denamona Penny A873 by Shadwell Bravo X285.

Senior yearling bull, born January to August 2024 – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Master Plan A277 by Galcantry Jedi Eric V287; 2, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Parker A517 by Stouphill Paddi X358.

Junior yearling bull, born September to December 2024 -1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Quick Buck A325 by Drumhill Prime Cut X155; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Lord Tik Tok A843 by Blelack Lord Blackthorn A843.

Senior heifer calf, born January and February 2025 – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Evora B351 by Drumhill Prime Cut X155; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ruth B506 by Rawburn Ernan W119; 3, John and Sandra Blackburn, Killaney Red Cherry Bee B256 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292; 4, Moses Irwin, Denamona Julie B906 by Shadwell Bravo X283.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in March 2025 – 1, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Lady Hazel B695 by Netherton Fabulous Cruz Y300; 2, Moses Irwin, Denamona Black Ida B954 by Drumhill Prime Cut X155; 3, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Peg B844 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 4, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evana B661 by Island Farm Master Missie X854.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in April 2025 – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Queen Bee B417 by Drumhill Evo W757; 2, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Evora B491 by Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194; 3, Noel and Daniel Willis, Greenacres Top Lass B512 by Netherton Mr McLaren X983; 4, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Pride B502 by Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194.

Junior heifer calf, born in May or June 2025 – 1, James Morrison, Hillmount Mayflower B145 by Lisduff Bandjo Y020; 2, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Jessica B701 by Saville Big Man X226; 3, John and Sandra Blackburn, Killaney Lady Elizabeth B481 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292; 4, John and Sandra Blackburn, KIllaney Red Jayne Eric B477 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292.

Senior bull calf, born in January or February 2025 – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Fletcher B495 by Rawburn E-Type W176; 2, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Edward B602 by Stouphill Paddi X358; 3, A Gregg, Bridgend Pogba B016 by Bridgend Destroyer Z373.

Intermediate bull calf, born in March 2025 – 1, John and Sandra Blackburn, Killaney Red Dan B363 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292; 2, Mena McCloskey, Ard Dubh Defiant B391 by Tara Black Rebel Y913; 3, John and Sandra Blackburn, Killaney Red Blacky B352 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292; 4, A, E and H Topley, Hazelbank Gunner B817 by Keirsbeath Karma S539.

Intermediate bull calf, born in April 2025 – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Majestic Prince B384 by Galcantry Jedi Eric V287; 2, Moses Irwin, Denamona Blacker Bomber B116 by Drumhill Prime Cut X155; 3, Moses Irwin, Denamona Jasper B072 by Shadwell Bravo X283; 4, Moses Irwin, Denamona Black Impacted B186 by Drumhill Prime Cut X155.

Junior bull calf, born in May or June 2025 – 1, Hugh Dickson, Bluebell Bank Eric B693 by Whinney Knowe Jumbo V005; 2, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mighty B936 by Glenbrae Red Maverick Y772; 3, James Mallon, Knockoneill Eoin Dubh B824 by Clooncarne Thompson; 4, Moses Irwin, Denamona Piece Maker B304 by Shadwell Bravo X283.

Baby bull calf, born in July 2025 onwards – 1, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Eduction B325 by Kiltariff Lord Tucker Y435; 2, Noel and Daniel Willis, Greenacres Apocalypse B803 by Millah Murrah Kingdom K35; 3, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Lord T-Bone B226 by Liss Masterstroke W013.

Pair of pedigree calves, owned by exhibitor – 1, John and Sandra Blackburn, Killaney Red Blacky B352 and Killaney Red Dan B363; 2, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Evora B351 and Drumhill Majestic Prince B384; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ruth B506 and Coolermoney Fletcher B495.

Jonathan and Lisa Doyle's reserve bull calf champion was Drumhill Majestic Prince B384.

Keeping an eye on the judging at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club's annual calf show, held at Dungannon.

First prize junior bull calf was Hugh Dickson's Bluebell Bank Eric B693.